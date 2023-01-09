We are excited to introduce Allison Tracy-Taylor who joins the UCSF Archives and Special Collections as an oral history archivist. Allison will be leading the Oral History Program (OHP) supported by the Academic Senate Chancellor’s Fund and Committee on Library and Scholarly Communication. This program will enable the University to record and preserve diverse UCSF faculty voices. By sharing their stories in their own words, faculty members will be shaping the legacy they leave behind.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO