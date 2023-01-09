Read full article on original website
UCSF Library is Hiring a University Records Archivist
We are seeking a detail oriented, collaborative and organized University Records Archivist to join the UCSF Archives and Special Collections team! The University Records Archivist will be responsible for efficiently transferring a backlog of Chancellor/EVCP administrative records dating back 20+ years to the UCSF Archives and Special Collections. This role is responsible for reviewing and appraising materials currently kept in storage to identify records of enduring historical value based on the UC records retention schedule, UC Records Management Policies, and procedures governing the management of university records.
Welcome Allison Tracy-Taylor, Oral History Archivist
We are excited to introduce Allison Tracy-Taylor who joins the UCSF Archives and Special Collections as an oral history archivist. Allison will be leading the Oral History Program (OHP) supported by the Academic Senate Chancellor’s Fund and Committee on Library and Scholarly Communication. This program will enable the University to record and preserve diverse UCSF faculty voices. By sharing their stories in their own words, faculty members will be shaping the legacy they leave behind.
