When a beauty line launches with a trio of palm-sized eyeshadow palettes in primaries, pastels and neons, along with a kit of gems and stickers for the face and body, you know it isn’t your average makeup line. Above all, celebrity and editorial makeup artist Jo Baker believes makeup should be fun—and for everyone. Her new line, Bakeup,launching today, is the very embodiment of that philosophy. “We can use makeup in a way that is so much more intelligent, directional and artful,” Baker says. “You get a much stronger message and it can actually be powerful, so I wanted to create a formidable modern beauty brand that allows people to have ammunition to create their own alter egos every day.”

1 DAY AGO