Jenna Ortega Debuted Auburn Hair and Doe Eyes at the 2023 Golden Globes
With a viral TikTok dance and covetable goth style in tow, Jenna Ortega almost needs no introduction. The Wednesday star became a household name in 2022 when she graced everyone’s screens with a creepy-yet-lovable performance and a dance sequence she choreographed herself that took the entire world (and internet) by storm. And this year’s 2023 Golden Globes is recognizing her, too, as she’s nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series for her role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix-original series directed by Tim Burton.
Bella Hadid Wore This $36 Necklace on Her Hot Girl Vacation
Whether blondes really have more fun is still up for debate, but it might just be the case for Bella Hadid. As soon as she switched her dark chocolate hair for Aspen blonde, the model's regular posting took a turn from the high-fashion cyber girl photos we’re used to seeing for more laid-back—yet ultra-chic—content that includes affirmations, photo dumps, and, obviously, vacation photos. Her most recent tropical getaway full of beach-ready outfits nearly broke the internet last week, and we just found the exact necklace Hadid wore in one of her iconic off-duty selfies.
Selena Gomez Looked Like a Renaissance Princess at the Golden Globes
After a hiatus last year, the 2023 Golden Globes are back and in full force. This year, the guest list is very much stacked, including Selena Gomez, who is nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe award. The actor, singer, and producer is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series in a Musical or Comedy for her performance as Mabel in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
‘They’re In Denial’: ‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Accused Of Ignoring ‘The Damage They’ve Caused’ As Romance Heats Up
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have continued to flaunt their romance in the weeks after their secret affair was exposed — and sources close to the GMA co-anchors said the two lovebirds are “in denial of the damage they’ve caused”, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, the ABC stars were yanked off the air after their 6-month romance was revealed. The two were caught on multiple dates throughout New York despite still being legally married. Sources close to the couple said they had broken things off with their spouses before becoming romantically involved. Robach and her husband...
We Can't Stop Staring at Anya Taylor-Joy's Golden Globes Hair
With a previous Golden Globe for her performance as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit in her back pocket, Anya Taylor-Joy steps onto the red carpet at tonight’s 2023 Golden Globes with a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for her performance as Margot in the comedy-thrillerThe Menu.
Megan Stalter's Rosette Updo Was a Modern Take on 1960s Glamour
With the Golden Globes getting a much-needed revamp last night, awards season is off to a good start. Between Jennifer Coolidge’s ‘White Lotus’ domination (and killer smokey eyeliner) to Michelle Yeoh’s inspiring speech and gorgeous blowout, there were great vibes and even better beauty looks in the air.
R.e.m. Beauty's New 'Thank U, Next' Collection Includes Gem-Encrusted False Lashes
Celebrity beauty brands can be hit or miss, but Ariana Grande struck gold with R.e.m. Beauty. It's the rare celeb brand that actually manages to feel authentic to the face behind it—in this case, that's all thanks to the retro-futuristic imagery and soft pastel color palette. Plus, the products are just straight-up good. And while Grande hasn't treated us to a single in a while (most likely because she's been busy filming Wicked) she has been keeping us fed with beauty launches. Lucky for us, another drop is here, this time honoring one of her most iconic eras yet.
Margot Robbie Brings Subtle Barbiecore to the Golden Globes Red Carpet
If you’re on the edge of your seat waiting to see Margot Robbie in the upcoming Barbie movie, maybe her pink look on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet will hold you over. Robbie has held a few Golden Globes nominations in the past, and this year the actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her performance as Nellie LeRoy in Babylon.
Mango Butter Is Low-Key a Natural, Under-the-Radar Anti-Aging Ingredient
If you deal with dry skin, there’s a decent chance that at least one butter is present in your skincare routine. Butters—like shea butter or cocoa butter—are renowned for their intensely moisturizing properties. And although you can find a plethora of products that contain them, they tend to also work wonders when used on their own, making butters some of the hardest-working ingredients around.
Bakeup Beauty Is All About Self-Expression in the Digital World and IRL
When a beauty line launches with a trio of palm-sized eyeshadow palettes in primaries, pastels and neons, along with a kit of gems and stickers for the face and body, you know it isn’t your average makeup line. Above all, celebrity and editorial makeup artist Jo Baker believes makeup should be fun—and for everyone. Her new line, Bakeup,launching today, is the very embodiment of that philosophy. “We can use makeup in a way that is so much more intelligent, directional and artful,” Baker says. “You get a much stronger message and it can actually be powerful, so I wanted to create a formidable modern beauty brand that allows people to have ammunition to create their own alter egos every day.”
Corsage-Core Was All in Bloom on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
The last time you probably thought about a corsage was back in your homecoming or prom days, where you painstakingly chose a small floral arrangement to pin on your jacket or your date’s, plus a coordinating wrist corsage. Sure, it’s a bit of an old-fashioned tradition, but you can’t deny that it was fun to rock a teeny tiny bouquet throughout the night. And it turns out you’re in good company, as celebrities were all about the giant floral accent the 2023 Golden Globes. Call it corsage-core, call it Carrie Bradshaw Season 3-flowercore—whatever you call it, this style trend is bursting into bloom on the red carpet.
Ouai's Hair Oil Helps Dry, Damaged Hair Look and Feel Healthier
We put Ouai's Hair Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. I'll be frank: I've been wreaking havoc on my hair. I've dabbled in bleach, semi-permanent dyes, toners, and hot tools more than I care to admit. It's gotten to the point that my hair only looks nice when I heat style it, which inevitably causes more damage. In a last ditch effort to make my hair feel healthier, I've been reaching for more emollient products.
Join our Audacy Check In with MONSTA X
MONSTA X kicked off the new year with their 12th Mini Album, ‘REASON,’ out now. And they’re checking in with Audacy to talk all about the six track album. Join us Tuesday, January 17 at 10AM ET / 7AM PT.
Jones Road Brought Back It's Popular New Year, Same You Set for a Limited Time
Whether it was the Miracle Balm or the What the Foundation that drew you in, you likely didn’t escape last year without being introduced to makeup brand Jones Road. The brainchild of iconic makeup artist, Bobbi Brown, Jones Road is what she calls “the makeup equivalent of a Swiss army knife: easy, cool, and multipurpose.”
Step Into the New Year With the Best January Fashion Launches
The start of the year means new trends, new style icons, and new fashion launches. Brands and designers are unveiling their latest collections, giving the most fashion-forward among us the chance to start early on the next big trend. From Super Bowl-ready fan gear to resort wear, this month's fashion launches have you covered for any event that pops up on your cal.
Unexpected Denim Is the Latest Y2K Trend Taking Over
If you’ve been keeping up with the current fashion cycle, then you know that the top trends have a common theme: Pragmatic. From cargo pants and maxi skirts (opposed to the micro mini of last season), to the Birkenstock Boston mule that Lyst dubbed the shoe of the year in its annual fashion report, shoppers have started gravitating towards more practical options. Both off and on the runway, denim's rise in popularity has reached new heights. Enter: The denim-ification of fashion.
