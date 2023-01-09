ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Wilma M. Nelson, 86, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Wilma M. Nelson, 86, affectionately known as “Wilmom” and “GW” to family, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after suffering a stroke. Wilma was born on September 16, 1936...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Janice M. LaShomb, 78, formerly of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice M. LaShomb, 78, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, will be held at a time to be announced, in the springtime at St. Andrew’s Church with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, following the services.
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. A graveside service will be announced and held in Hermon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Ronald was...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Joseph Lee Brailsford, 59, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Lee Brailsford, age 59 passed away unexpectedly at Massena Hospital on Wednesdays January 4, 2023. A Celebration of Joseph’s Life will be at the AMVETS Post No. 4, located at 12 Andrews Street, Massena, NY on Friday January 13, 2023 beginning at 4:00 PM.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert J. Buffham, 66, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Buffham, age 65, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born in Canton, NY he was the son of the late James R. and Nancy H. (Burke) Buffham. Robert was an avid woodworker, coach, sportsman, outdoorsman, and nature lover. He was a loving...
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Mark A. Terwilliger, 67, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Mark A. Terwilliger, age 67, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 12:00PM with Rev. Robert Schirmer officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral services at the funeral home. Mark died Monday, January 9th, 2023, after battling with a number of health issues.
HEUVELTON, NY
wwnytv.com

State considers Potsdam for marijuana shop

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The state is considering a location in Potsdam for a retail shop to buy marijuana. Town of Potsdam Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey Murray found out Monday morning from the state that the former Olympia Sports outlet at Sandstone Market, just off Route 11 near Walmart, is a potential location for a legal cannabis dispensary.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg lifts boil water advisory

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory affected the 500-800 blocks Proctor Avenue, the 200 block of William Street, the 500-700 blocks of Lisbon Street, and the 200 block of Dearborne Street. It was prompted by water main repairs...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

History Lesson: ‘Dogs Playing Poker’ ... in Antwerp?

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - In your art history textbooks, you’re sure to have seen the works of Cassius Coolidge. But a detail you may have missed: he’s from Antwerp. Cassius Marcellus Coolidge was born in 1844 where Antwerp meets Philadelphia. Starting life as a farm boy, Cassius...
ANTWERP, NY
wwnytv.com

Some snow changing to rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s for Jefferson and Lewis counties and were mainly in the 20s in St. Lawrence County. Snow this morning will change to rain. That could fall as freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow for places where it’s cooler.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Snow continues today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Inmate assaults 3 officers at Ogdensburg prison

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An inmate is accused of assaulting and injuring three officers at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg. According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the officers’ union, it happened on Tuesday. NYSCOPBA said the inmate, serving his third stint in...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather alerts in effect as snowfall continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for northern St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. A winter weather advisory ends at the same time for the rest of the two counties and parts of the Adirondacks. Lewis and Jefferson counties hold on...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy