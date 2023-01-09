HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Mark A. Terwilliger, age 67, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 12:00PM with Rev. Robert Schirmer officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral services at the funeral home. Mark died Monday, January 9th, 2023, after battling with a number of health issues.

