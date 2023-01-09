Read full article on original website
WBTV
One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.
Investigation underway after deadly Salisbury house fire, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a house fire Friday in Salisbury, officials in Rowan County confirmed to Channel 9. The fire started just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is located off Old Concord Road. When firefighters got there, the sheriff’s...
CMPD Crimestoppers seek Jan. 2 shooter from East Charlotte
Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a brazen shooting suspect who thought nothing of human life.
WBTV
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
WBTV
Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are conducting a death investigation that began late Wednesday night. A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m. They saw what appeared to be a body under...
WBTV
WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s held fundraisers
The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges. Former Vikings baseball players remembered assistant coach Chris Davis after he passed away on Tuesday. Duke Energy preps for gusty winds and heavy rain. Updated: 10 hours ago. Storms could cause...
WBTV
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
Woman identified after body was found in woods in Newton, officials say
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office identified a body that was found in the woods on Wednesday as Emily Elizabeth King. Officials said King, 42, was a Newton resident. The cause of her death remains under investigation, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER...
Gastonia police seeking help finding man who was last seen in December
GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives with the Gastonia Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that was last heard from a few weeks ago. Kyle Goulet, 26, was last heard from by his family on Dec. 20 over the phone. He was last seen in the area of West Hudson and Clyde Street in Gastonia.
WBTV
Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
WBTV
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash late Tuesday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near University City Boulevard. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the victims were Edwin Garcia, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. They...
WBTV
I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All I-85 southbound lanes are shut down after Medic says four people were killed in a vehicle crash/fire late Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place on I-85 south near Mile Marker 43 near University City Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. The lanes are closed near Exit 46....
WCNC
Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
WBTV
Deputies discover body of woman near Catawba County intersection, officials say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
WBTV
Investigators believe murder-suicide took the lives of Lincoln County couple
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week, two bodies were found within 200 yards from each other, just one day apart in Lincoln County. Now, investigators are saying the deaths appear to have resulted from a murder-suicide. Officials said 35-year-old Debra Ana Jackson was found Monday in her front yard....
WBTV
Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
qcnews.com
Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University City Boulevard closed
All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south. Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University …. All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south. Former...
Advocates call for driver safety reminders after avid bicyclist hit, killed in Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly bicycle crash in Plaza Midwood last week has now left family and friends of 30-year-old Kristie Crowder grieving an unimaginable loss. Crowder, an alum of UNC Charlotte and a resident of the NoDa neighborhood, is described by those who knew her best as some who was always doing anything and everything she could for others.
WBTV
Rowan County homicides believed to be connected, officials say
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 7 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
