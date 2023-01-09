GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives with the Gastonia Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that was last heard from a few weeks ago. Kyle Goulet, 26, was last heard from by his family on Dec. 20 over the phone. He was last seen in the area of West Hudson and Clyde Street in Gastonia.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO