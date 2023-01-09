Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBTV
One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte
2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers. Jason was a big part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, walking viewers through past finished homes and getting them excited. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders to give first-half-of-year recap. Updated: 7 hours ago. The briefing is set...
WBTV
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
North Carolina man charged with theft of $2K in Target merchandise
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags. After further investigation, […]
WBTV
Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been almost three weeks since a frozen pipe caused catastrophic flooding to the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex in Charlotte, leaving more than 80 senior citizens without a home. On Wednesday, those displaced seniors finally had the chance to meet with the apartment’s ownership to...
WBTV
One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.
WBTV
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
WBTV
Man reported missing after leaving Charlotte nursing facility
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who left a Charlotte nursing facility early Wednesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 90-year-old Harold Markowitz Jr. left his skilled nursing facility on Sharon Road around 1:30 a.m. He was last seen driving...
CMPD Crimestoppers seek Jan. 2 shooter from East Charlotte
Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a brazen shooting suspect who thought nothing of human life.
Union County employee saves life of unresponsive woman, receives award
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An employee with Union County was recognized with the Lifesaver Award after he helped save a woman’s life in November. Jason Belk, a water technician, was driving a county vehicle down Old Charlotte Highway on Nov. 8, 2022, in Monroe when he noticed something wasn’t right.
WBTV
Parts of search warrants in case of missing Madalina Cojocari unsealed
In tonight's forever family we're introducing you to an adorable young boy --with big plans for his future. Two hurt after chase ends in crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. Updated: 18 hours ago. Medic said two people had serious injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main. 20...
WBTV
Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are conducting a death investigation that began late Wednesday night. A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m. They saw what appeared to be a body under...
WBTV
Man located after going missing from Charlotte nursing facility
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have located a man who left a Charlotte nursing facility early Wednesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 90-year-old Harold Markowitz Jr. left his skilled nursing facility on Sharon Road around 1:30 a.m. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said that Markowitz showed up at his...
WBTV
2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor, stopped by the studio to talk more about the event. Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST. Kristie Crowder was on her bike in Plaza-Midwood last week...
Donations pour in after beloved middle school coach loses home in fire
CATAWBA COUNTY. N.C. — After a fire destroyed the home of a beloved basketball and football coach in Catawba County, his community is stepping up to help. Chris Hopper was coaching the Grandview Middle School team when he learned of the fire. He told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he had just finished coaching a game when he got a call from a neighbor.
WBTV
WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s held fundraisers
The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges. Former Vikings baseball players remembered assistant coach Chris Davis after he passed away on Tuesday. Duke Energy preps for gusty winds and heavy rain. Updated: 10 hours ago. Storms could cause...
WBTV
Driver pleads guilty for CMPD officer's death
WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s held fundraisers. Since WBTV started investigating, the charity announced it is placing donors’ contributions into a secure bank account before taking any more steps. Former South Iredell baseball players remember assistant coach. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Charlotte 'fish game' arcades stay open despite police warnings, court ruling
Drive around Charlotte and you'll see neon-splashed, casino-like arcades advertising something called the "fish game" in shopping centers, many in low-income areas, across the city. Some law enforcement agencies say they're illegal, and a recent court ruling reinforced that games of chance aren't allowed in North Carolina outside of a...
WCNC
Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
WBTV
Deputies discover body of woman near Catawba County intersection, officials say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
Driver charged with texting and driving after pedestrian dies, North Carolina police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver is facing multiple charges including text and driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Brookshire Blvd. last November, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday November 27th where Jaren Watson, 30, told officers she thought she hit something, but […]
