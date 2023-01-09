According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Minnesota Wild have placed forward Joseph Cramarossa on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. Cramarossa, 30, was selected in the third round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. After parts of five seasons in the Ducks organization, he was claimed off waivers by the Vancouver Canucks. He then spent time with Pittsburgh and Chicago's organizations and was in his third year with Minnesota's organization this season before being placed on the waiver wire.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO