Penguins Room: Pens Overcome ‘Emotional’ Days, Tokarski Beats Nerves
The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t often do things the easy way. But rarely do they make it as hard on themselves as they did in the first seven-plus minutes of their 5-4 victory over Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. They spotted the Canucks a 3-0 lead, then turned...
Penguins Recall Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The move comes one day after they assigned defenseman Mark Friedman there. Fedun, 34, is the Baby Penguins’ captain and has two assists in 30 American Hockey League games this season. He has five goals...
RICK TOCCHET COULD FIND HIS WAY BACK TO AN NHL BENCH WITH A STRUGGLING CANADIAN FRANCHISE
Former NHLer Rick Tocchet hasn't been behind a bench in the National Hockey League since the 2020-21 season with the Arizona Coyotes. At the conclusion of that campaign, he was let go and shortly after, he joined TNT as an in-studio analyst. The 58-year-old will likely be back to coaching...
WILD PLACE FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS FOR CONTRACT TERMINATION
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Minnesota Wild have placed forward Joseph Cramarossa on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. Cramarossa, 30, was selected in the third round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. After parts of five seasons in the Ducks organization, he was claimed off waivers by the Vancouver Canucks. He then spent time with Pittsburgh and Chicago's organizations and was in his third year with Minnesota's organization this season before being placed on the waiver wire.
CANADIENS PROSPECT VINZENZ ROHRER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SCARY INCIDENT IN OHL GAME
Montreal Canadiens prospect Vinzenz Rohrer was taken to hospital on Wednesday night after a hit went wrong during a game between the Ottawa 67's and Kingston Frontenacs. Rohrer was hit during the first period, went up in the air and landed on his head/neck, laying motionless on the ice before being stretchered off and taken to a local hospital.
PANTHERS CLAIM FORMER WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION OFF WAIVERS FROM BUFFALO
Both players that were placed on the waiver wire on Tuesday have found new homes on Wednesday afternoon. First was Jake Leschyshyn, who was claimed by the Rangers from Vegas. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have claimed defenceman Casey Fitzgerald off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres. Fitzgerald,...
AUSTON MATTHEWS TO SIT ON WEDNESDAY, CRITICS BLAME 'LOAD MANAGEMENT' ON CURRENT PLAYOFF FORMAT
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach confirmed that Auston Matthews will sit out of Wednesday's matchup against the Nashville Predators due to a nagging ailment. Naturally, the decision has spawned criticism from some directed at the NHL's current playoff format, and those folks may have a fair argument. The criticism centers around the idea that Keefe's decision to rest Matthews could be classified as 'load management,' a term borrowed from the NBA.
RANGERS CLAIM 23-YEAR-OLD FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM VEGAS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Rangers have claimed 23-year-old forward Jake Leschyshyn off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights. Leschyshyn, a native of Raleigh (North Carolina), is in his second season in the National Hockey League with Vegas. In 22 games, he's failed to record any points, has eight penalty minutes and is a minus-seven.
SUBBAN NAMES TWO CANADIAN TEAMS HE WAS SURPRISED THAT DIDN'T WANT TO SIGN HIM
Its been nearly four months since P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the National Hockey League and in an interview recently with the Toronto Sun, the 33-year-old said he was a bit surprised that a pair of Canadian teams, the Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers, didn't want to sign him. Subban added that another contending team, the Carolina Hurricanes, were interested, but nothing came of that.
MORGAN REILLY CALLS REF A 'F---ING IDIOT' AFTER MISSED HIGH STICK
Being a referee in any sport is a thankless job most of the time. It's unfortunate, but it's part of the gig. Although referees do their best, they are far from perfect and make many mistakes. Officials rarely hear positive feedback for their great calls, but - man, oh man - do they get an earful when they screw up.
OTTAWA 67'S RELEASE UPDATE ON HABS PROSPECT VINZENZ ROHRER AFTER BEING HOSPITALIZED ON WEDNESDAY
The Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League released an update on Thursday on Montreal Canadiens prospect Vinzenz Rohrer after he was taken to hospital on Wednesday night. "Vinzenz Rohrer underwent a series of evaluations at the hospital and was released late Wednesday night. He is in good spirits and is now resting at home. He will be out indefinitely." The 67's said.
TYLER BERTUZZI REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN REMAINING WITH DETROIT BEYOND THIS SEASON
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is in a contract year, one that has been hampered with injuries. At the beginning of December, he underwent surgery on his hand and was given a six-week timeline for his recovery. With the Red Wings on the outside looking in on the playoff...
DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY REACTS TO CLAYTON KELLER'S CROSS-CHECK ON SENATORS' BRANNSTROM
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Friday that Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller has been fined $5,000 - the maximum allowable under the CBA - for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom. Keller was ejected from Thursday night's game, and a response from the Department of Player Safety...
LIGHTNING DEFENCEMAN MIKHAIL SERGACHEV FINED BY NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY
The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Friday afternoon that they've fined Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev $5,000 for roughing Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland. The incident occurred during Thursday night's game between the two teams in Tampa Bay. After a whistle, there was a scrum...
JAKE OETTINGER STUNNED AFTER RECEIVING PENALTY FOR TAKING HIS MASK OFF DURING PLAY
Jake Oettinger was on the receiving end of the NHL's crackdown on goaltenders on Friday night, when he was assessed a delay of game penalty for removing his mask during play. Oettinger took a Mike Zibanejad backhander off the mask, undoing one of his helmet straps. When he tried getting the referees' attention and couldn't, he took it upon himself to just remove his mask.
FANS MAY NOT HAVE TO WAIT LONG BEFORE SEEING CONNOR BEDARD IN A CANADA JERSEY AGAIN
Connor Bedard took the hockey world by storm at the 2023 World Juniors, smashing several records by recording 23 points in seven games, earning MVP honours. The 17-year-old returned to his junior club, the Regina Pats, and in his first game back on Sunday, he had four goals and six points, which included a third period hat-trick.
CBJ, Nationwide Arena to launch checkout-free shopping
Nationwide Arena becomes newest venue to deploy checkout-free shopping, elevating the fan experience by eliminating the checkout line. The Columbus Blue Jackets, Nationwide Arena and leading checkout-free technology platform, Zippin, today announced the launch of checkout-free shopping for fans this season. Located in the "Bread Financial Boulevard" on the main concourse at section 105-106, the Bread Financial Score & Go is operated by Delaware North selling soft drinks, water, and domestic and craft beer to fans who want to be back in their seats - and back to the action - fast.
ARBOR XHEKAJ AND TANNER JEANNOT DROP THE GLOVES FOR AN INTENSE BOUT (VIDEO)
Arbor Xhekaj of the Montreal Canadiens hasn't played all that many games in the NHL yet, but he's already earned a reputation for taking on all challengers. Xhekaj continued building on that rep Thursday night, taking on Tanner Jeannot of the Nashville Predators. Jeannot is certainly no stranger to the rough stuff. It took a second for the swings to start happening, but there was no shortage of them once they did. A good, intense battle with some hard shots getting in hear the end.
NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING RELEASES MID-SEASON RANKINGS FOR 2023 DRAFT
The National Hockey League's Central Scouting department released their mid-season rankings for the 2023 Draft, which is set to be held in Nashville in late-June. Leading the way on the North American side is Connor Bedard, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. The 17-year-old is currently leading the Western Hockey League with 70 points in 29 game and is coming off an MVP performance at the World Juniors where he had 23 points in seven games.
FORMER NHLER LEO KOMAROV IN HOT WATER FOR PUSHING OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Leo Komarov, who played almost 500 games in the NHL before moving on, is facing possible disciplinary action after pushing an official in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Near the end of a game that took place Thursday, Komarov, who now plays for Lulea, was having a discussion with one of the linesman, when he appeared to poke him in the chest.
