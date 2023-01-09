Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan has given his opinion on why a sequel to The Goonies hasn't happened. The actor, who recently picked up a Golden Globe Award for his role in Daniel Kwan's 2022 sci-fi thriller, revealed there had been attempts to make a second Goonies film over the past 30 years — and that he thought it would be the film which would relaunch his career.

