digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks boss confirms new character for huge Sienna and Ethan story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will be bringing in a troublesome new character as part of Sienna and Ethan's story, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The couple's romance will be rocked later this year by the new arrival, which threatens to tear them apart forever. Speaking to Digital Spy, the show's...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland reveals Chloe's reaction to Sarah's suspicions
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has weighed in on the suspicious Sarah Sugden, who's closing in on Chloe Harris and Mackenzie Boyd's baby secret. Following a one-night stand last year, Elland's character is currently carrying Mack's child, unbeknownst to his fiancée Charity Dingle. However, during next week's...
digitalspy.com
Marvel producer teases Harry Styles return to MCU
Marvel executive Nate Moore has teased more appearances for Harry Styles's Eros, aka Starfox, in the MCU. The singer and actor made a surprise appearance in a mid-credits scene for 2021's Eternals, though hasn't been seen since. However, fans need not fret, as Moore has revealed that more tales should...
digitalspy.com
Normal People's Paul Mescal replaces Glee star in new movie
Normal People star Paul Mescal is set to replace Glee star Blake Jenner in new movie Merrily We Roll Along. The project, which is directed by Richard Linklater, will be shot over the course of 20 years, and focuses on Mescal's character Franklin Shepard. Based on the Stephen Sondheim musical,...
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell felt "so much shame" over bad reviews of infamous flop Alexander
Colin Farrell has revealed that he felt "so much shame" following the release of 2004's Alexander. Oliver Stone's historical drama, which is based on the life of Alexander the Great and stars Farrell in the titular role, garnered scathing reviews following its release and bombed at the box office, grossing only $167 million worldwide against a $155 million budget, per Box Office Mojo.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Robert Downey Jr looks unrecognisable in first-look photos for new show
Robert Downey Jr looks a world away from how we know him in a first-look picture from his new show The Sympathizer. The Marvel star is set to take on multiple roles in the new HBO series, including that of a Hollywood director, as well as a congressman and CIA operative.
digitalspy.com
Yellowjackets reveals first look at LOTR star Elijah Wood in season 2
A first look at Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood in Yellowjackets season 2 has been unveiled. The actor is set to join the acclaimed drama for the upcoming season in the role of Walter, a Citizen Detective who is set to cross paths with Misty (Christina Ricci), and challenge her.
digitalspy.com
Interview with a Vampire and Mayfair Witches have futures revealed
AMC has teased a potential crossover between Interview With A Vampire and Mayfair Witches. The network's Anne Rice universe is currently in full swing, after both shows launched in the last few months. Mayfair Witches, which began last Sunday (January 8) stars White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan...
digitalspy.com
Luther movie confirms Netflix release date
Luther is coming back to our screens and we now have the confirmed release date for the eagerly-anticipated Luther: The Fallen Sun. The new movie brings back Idris Elba's troubled detective John Luther for the first time since 2019 when the final series aired on BBC One. As ever, a gruesome serial killer is terrorising London, but there's one big change: Luther is in prison.
digitalspy.com
The OC's Mischa Barton reveals one request she made when filming tragic death scene
Mischa Barton has responded to her famous exit scenes from The OC, the most mid-Noughties of all the mid-Noughties teen dramas. The actress, who played Marissa Cooper on the show until the season 3 finale, joined her co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melissa Clarke for their podcast series Welcome to The OC, Bitches to relive her character's final moments.
digitalspy.com
Love Island star criticises lack of diversity in the show's line-up
Former Love Island star Priya Gopaldas has criticised the show's lineup as lacking diversity. The reality personality, who was partnered with Brett Staniland in the seventh series of the ITV show, was responding to an announcement earlier this week of the first cast members for the show's upcoming ninth series.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's Netflix rom-com
Netflix's Your Place or Mine has blessed us with a first trailer. Featuring Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as one-time lovers turned best pals Debbie and Peter, the story puts them in a Holiday-esque situation as they swap lives for a week. They happen to be polar opposites...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lola Pearce revisits her past ahead of Holby City star's arrival
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Holby City star Patsy Kensit, who is making her Albert Square debut this month. As reported in November, the veteran soap star will be arriving in Walford as Lola Pearce's long-lost mum Emma after learning her daughter has terminal cancer.
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Molly-Mae confirms TV return after years of not wanting to
FormerLove Island star Molly-Mae Hague has teased her TV return following her stint on ITV2's dating show. The influencer hasn't appeared on the small screen since 2019, when she and her current partner Tommy Fury met in the Love Island villa. In a Q&A with fans, the reality TV star explained she has been involved in a new project.
digitalspy.com
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby explains why she ditched lip-fillers after 8 years
Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has opened up on the decision to remove her lip filler. In a new episode of her Always On podcast, the reality star said that it wasn't online trolling that influenced her decision to undergo the procedure but instead parenthood. "I did not get...
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice star Christopher Dean suffers injury days before show launch
Dancing on Ice star Christopher Dean is set to be back on the ITV celebrity skating show’s judging panel in a matter of days, but has suffered a nasty injury ahead of the 2023 launch. The new star-studded season kicks off on Sunday, January 15 with Dean working alongside...
digitalspy.com
Drag Race's Sasha Colby shares emotional meaning behind her talent show performance
Sasha Colby has shared the emotional meaning behind her talent show performance on RuPaul's Drag Race. The legendary performer took to the stage in the show's two-part opening, performing a lip-sync to 'Zombie' by The Cranberries. Posting on TikTok, Colby said: "My father is 100% Native Hawaiian, my mother is...
digitalspy.com
Ke Huy Quan explains why The Goonies 2 hasn't happened
Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan has given his opinion on why a sequel to The Goonies hasn't happened. The actor, who recently picked up a Golden Globe Award for his role in Daniel Kwan's 2022 sci-fi thriller, revealed there had been attempts to make a second Goonies film over the past 30 years — and that he thought it would be the film which would relaunch his career.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Karen Gillan shares first look at new movie
Marvel star Karen Gillan has provided fans with a first look at her upcoming comedy Late Bloomers. The film, which is directed by Lisa Steen, follows an "aimless millennial" called Louise (Gillan) who ends in physical therapy after drunkenly breaking her hip. There, she makes a connection with an elderly...
digitalspy.com
New Titanic re-release poster has an awkward hair error
The 25th anniversary poster of Titanic has left the Internet unanimously asking whatever happened to Rose's hair. Earlier this week, Paramount shared a brand new poster for James Cameron's Oscar-winning romantic disaster movie to tie in with a special re-release in 4K and 3D next month. The news was certainly...
