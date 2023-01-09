Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Winter Love Island 2023 shares first look inside the villa ahead of the Islanders' arrival
Winter Love Island 2023 is now only days away, as new presenter Maya Jama heats up the winter with a cast full of sexy singles ready to mingle. The show moves to South Africa for this Winter 2023 series, and before the Islanders move in, let's take a look at their fancy villa.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lily Slater to make huge decision in baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lily Slater will make a huge decision in her ongoing pregnancy storyline. Earlier this week, Stacey was warned that her daughter could end up in social services if she didn’t reveal the identity of the baby’s father, but Lily was adamant she didn't want anybody to know the full details.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
‘Disgraceful’: promoter criticises Azealia Banks for behaviour on Australia tour
Bizarro claims the US rapper was always late and showed ‘lack of care’ towards fans, while the artist hit back alleging she had not been paid
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Wyllie Longmore dead – Coronation Street and Love Actually actor passes away at 82 after cancer battle, daughter says
CORONATION Street and Love Actually star Wyllie Longmore has died aged 82 after a battle with cancer. The actor was best known for playing Dr McKinnon on the ITV soap in the 1990s. He also starred alongside Hugh Grant in Love Actually as the Prime Minister's associate. His daughter confirmed...
Macclesfield forward Tom Clare granted leave to appear on Love Island
Macclesfield FC have announced one of their players will be leaving the club temporarily to appear on the reality dating show Love Island.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Zack Hudson to face Whitney baby fears in HIV story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Zack Hudson will fear for his unborn baby as his story continues next week. The BBC soap is exploring an issue-based HIV storyline with Zack, which will kick off following the visit from his old friend Brett in last night's episode (January 9). Zack's life will...
BBC
Queen Victoria's postbox unearthed in Surrey cottage
A postbox which was believed to have been used by Queen Victoria has been unearthed in a Surrey cottage. The table box, thought to date from around 1880, was used for the royal post at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, the monarch's holiday home. It was discovered in...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms Chelsea Fox twist in Denise and Ravi story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air another twist in the story between Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati as her daughter Chelsea is thrown in the mix. Denise (Diane Parish) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) have been getting a little too cosy, despite her assurances that she's happy with her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
digitalspy.com
When will The Traitors season 2 come to the BBC?
The Traitors season one spoilers follow. All we want to know is, will The Traitors be getting a second UK series on the BBC?. The format first arrived on screens in the Netherlands in 2021, but it's hard to remember a time before The Traitors became our newest obsession. There's...
The Traitors is returning tomorrow thanks to BBC iPlayer deal
Fans of The Traitors are being forced to cancel their January plans.In December, the BBC game show became a breakout hit throughout its three weeks on the air.The series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, saw 22 strangers play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” at a Scottish Highlands castle in the hope of winning up to £120,000.After the series, which is executive produced by Studio Lambert, came to a dramatic conclusion on 22 December, viewers were left wondering if the show would return for a second outing.While the BBC has yet to officially say whether this will happen,...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals shock death in 26 new spoiler pictures
Monday, January 16: Mike's actions have terrible consequences. Monday, January 16: Daniel finds another bunch of flowers for Daisy. Monday, January 16: Daniel asks to know who the flowers are from. Wednesday, January 18: Tyrone and the girls return from the pet shop. Wednesday, January 18: Teddy realises that Stephen...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Remi Carter left devastated in kidnap storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away's Remi Carter has started to doubt his relationship with Bree Cameron, as the show's sinister kidnap storyline continues. Last year, the show's Australian episodes saw Remi enter into a relationship with...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks boss confirms new character for huge Sienna and Ethan story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will be bringing in a troublesome new character as part of Sienna and Ethan's story, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The couple's romance will be rocked later this year by the new arrival, which threatens to tear them apart forever. Speaking to Digital Spy, the show's...
digitalspy.com
Cobra Kai star solves her own murder in thriller series trailer
The first teaser for new series School Spirits starring Cobra Kai's Peyton List has been released. The new Paramount+ thriller sees the actress play the role of Lisa, a teen who becomes stuck in the afterlife alongside fellow high school students. There, she tries to piece together how she disappeared...
digitalspy.com
Emily In Paris fans spot big continuity error in season 3
Emily in Paris season 3 has a magically moving Eiffel Tower, it's been discovered by fans. TikTok user @myfantastictravels originally pointed this quirk out late last month, highlighting a scene in the third season's third episode 'Coo D'Etat' where Emily (Lily Collins) visits Madeline (Kate Walsh) in her apartment, deliberating whether or not to return to Chicago or remain in the French capital.
digitalspy.com
15 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Zack hides his news from Whitney, while Linda faces more heartbreak when she returns, and Denise gives Ravi a warning. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Zack struggles to cope. Zack hides his turmoil as he prepares for...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Ellie Leach addresses proposal talk after loved-up pictures
Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach's loved-up January 10 Instagram upload had fans pondering whether she was engaged. Featuring her boyfriend Reagan Pettman embracing and soaking up the sun at a mystery holiday destination, Leach can be seen marvelling at him as they enjoy the sunset, captioning her post "love you forever".
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale confirms big turning point for Chas Dingle after family backlash
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has revealed that Chas Dingle will finally be forgiven by her family next week. Chas recently became a hate figure among the Dingles when they discovered that she had cheated on her husband Paddy with Al Chapman. Belle and Mandy Dingle have been particularly hostile towards...
