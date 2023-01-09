ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Lily Slater to make huge decision in baby story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lily Slater will make a huge decision in her ongoing pregnancy storyline. Earlier this week, Stacey was warned that her daughter could end up in social services if she didn’t reveal the identity of the baby’s father, but Lily was adamant she didn't want anybody to know the full details.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Zack Hudson to face Whitney baby fears in HIV story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Zack Hudson will fear for his unborn baby as his story continues next week. The BBC soap is exploring an issue-based HIV storyline with Zack, which will kick off following the visit from his old friend Brett in last night's episode (January 9). Zack's life will...
BBC

Queen Victoria's postbox unearthed in Surrey cottage

A postbox which was believed to have been used by Queen Victoria has been unearthed in a Surrey cottage. The table box, thought to date from around 1880, was used for the royal post at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, the monarch's holiday home. It was discovered in...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders confirms Chelsea Fox twist in Denise and Ravi story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air another twist in the story between Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati as her daughter Chelsea is thrown in the mix. Denise (Diane Parish) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) have been getting a little too cosy, despite her assurances that she's happy with her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
digitalspy.com

When will The Traitors season 2 come to the BBC?

The Traitors season one spoilers follow. All we want to know is, will The Traitors be getting a second UK series on the BBC?. The format first arrived on screens in the Netherlands in 2021, but it's hard to remember a time before The Traitors became our newest obsession. There's...
The Independent

The Traitors is returning tomorrow thanks to BBC iPlayer deal

Fans of The Traitors are being forced to cancel their January plans.In December, the BBC game show became a breakout hit throughout its three weeks on the air.The series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, saw 22 strangers play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” at a Scottish Highlands castle in the hope of winning up to £120,000.After the series, which is executive produced by Studio Lambert, came to a dramatic conclusion on 22 December, viewers were left wondering if the show would return for a second outing.While the BBC has yet to officially say whether this will happen,...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals shock death in 26 new spoiler pictures

Monday, January 16: Mike's actions have terrible consequences. Monday, January 16: Daniel finds another bunch of flowers for Daisy. Monday, January 16: Daniel asks to know who the flowers are from. Wednesday, January 18: Tyrone and the girls return from the pet shop. Wednesday, January 18: Teddy realises that Stephen...
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Remi Carter left devastated in kidnap storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away's Remi Carter has started to doubt his relationship with Bree Cameron, as the show's sinister kidnap storyline continues. Last year, the show's Australian episodes saw Remi enter into a relationship with...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks boss confirms new character for huge Sienna and Ethan story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will be bringing in a troublesome new character as part of Sienna and Ethan's story, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The couple's romance will be rocked later this year by the new arrival, which threatens to tear them apart forever. Speaking to Digital Spy, the show's...
digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai star solves her own murder in thriller series trailer

The first teaser for new series School Spirits starring Cobra Kai's Peyton List has been released. The new Paramount+ thriller sees the actress play the role of Lisa, a teen who becomes stuck in the afterlife alongside fellow high school students. There, she tries to piece together how she disappeared...
digitalspy.com

Emily In Paris fans spot big continuity error in season 3

Emily in Paris season 3 has a magically moving Eiffel Tower, it's been discovered by fans. TikTok user @myfantastictravels originally pointed this quirk out late last month, highlighting a scene in the third season's third episode 'Coo D'Etat' where Emily (Lily Collins) visits Madeline (Kate Walsh) in her apartment, deliberating whether or not to return to Chicago or remain in the French capital.
digitalspy.com

15 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Zack hides his news from Whitney, while Linda faces more heartbreak when she returns, and Denise gives Ravi a warning. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Zack struggles to cope. Zack hides his turmoil as he prepares for...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach addresses proposal talk after loved-up pictures

Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach's loved-up January 10 Instagram upload had fans pondering whether she was engaged. Featuring her boyfriend Reagan Pettman embracing and soaking up the sun at a mystery holiday destination, Leach can be seen marvelling at him as they enjoy the sunset, captioning her post "love you forever".
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale confirms big turning point for Chas Dingle after family backlash

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has revealed that Chas Dingle will finally be forgiven by her family next week. Chas recently became a hate figure among the Dingles when they discovered that she had cheated on her husband Paddy with Al Chapman. Belle and Mandy Dingle have been particularly hostile towards...

