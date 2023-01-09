Read full article on original website
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $15.71, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
Is Most-Watched Stock PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Worth Betting on Now?
PBF Energy (PBF) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this refiner have returned +7.5%, compared to the...
Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Adobe Systems (ADBE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this software maker have returned +4.8%, compared to...
EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of EnLink Midstream (ENLC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $13.47 in the previous session. EnLink Midstream has gained 7.2% since the start of the year compared to the 44.2% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 45.3% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry.
Strength Seen in Victoria's Secret (VSCO): Can Its 12.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Victoria's Secret VSCO shares ended the last trading session 12.4% higher at $38.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% loss over the past four weeks. Victoria’s Secret’s rally is buoyed by optimism...
Top Research Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Chevron & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Reasons Why Kinsale Capital (KNSL) Stock is a Solid Pick Now
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL has been gaining momentum on the back of rate increases, higher premium growth rate and lower reinstatement premiums and prudent capital deployment. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $8.98, indicating a year-over-year increase of 22.3%. Northbound Estimate...
Why Plug Power Stock Powered to a 5% Gain Today
Hydrogen fuel cell systems developer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was an alt-fuel stock of choice among investors on Tuesday, rising to close more than 5% higher in price. The company benefited from the announcement of a new supply deal, plus selective optimism blanketing stocks in or adjacent to the next-generation vehicle space.
Why Zoetis Stock Lost 40% in 2022
Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) were losing ground in 2022 as the pet pharmacist saw headwinds related to a slowdown in the pet sector. A compression in valuations in growth stocks due to rising interest rates also led investors to move money into bonds and safer stocks. According to data...
Down 49% in This Bear Market, Can CrowdStrike Recover in 2023?
Crowdstrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) quarterly revenues and earnings generally exceeded analysts' consensus estimates last year, but the cybersecurity stock still dropped by 48.5%. The company struggled with slowing growth and rising interest rates -- factors that sapped investors' appetites for risk. Growth stocks broadly suffered as a result. What happened. CrowdStrike...
Fast-paced Momentum Stock Commercial Metals (CMC) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: TECH
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Bio-Techne is now the #69 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then...
S&P 500 Movers: F, ETSY
In early trading on Friday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Etsy registers a 11.9% gain. And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ford Motor, trading down...
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 149,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of PBUS were down about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla,...
