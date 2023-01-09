Read full article on original website
constructiontechnology.media
TBM set for major Brenner Base Tunnel dig
Italian contractor Webuild and its Swiss subsidiary CSC have announced that the tunnel boring machine (TBM) known as Lilia is ready to begin excavating a major section of the Brenner Base Tunnel in Austria. In December, Lilia successfully completed its final testing programme, undertaken by the TBM’s manufacturer Herrenknecht, at...
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
energyintel.com
Chinese Tankers Stop Loading Russian Espo Crude
Chinese shipping giant Cosco has stopped sending its tankers to load cargoes of Espo crude oil from the Kozmino terminal in Far East Russia since the G7 price cap on Russian crude took effect on Dec. 5. December was the second month of the controversial 2 million b/d cut in...
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
energyintel.com
Exodus of Tech Partners Hits Russian LNG Plans
The exodus of Western technology partners due to sanctions is creating new headaches for Russian LNG projects. Russia will seek to strengthen ties with China during an expected visit of President Xi Jinping to Moscow in the spring. Deutsche ReGas’ Lubmin LNG terminal has delivered its first gas to Germany’s...
travelawaits.com
Entering European Union Countries Changes In May — The New Tech Promising To Streamline The Experience
A new Entry/Exit System (EES) for Europe will take effect in May 2023. The European Union is implementing this large-scale IT system as part of the 2016 Smart Borders Package. This automated system will scan non-European Union travelers’ passports and register personal information, biometric data (i.e., fingerprints and facial images), and entry and exit dates as they pass through the EU’s external borders.
The best passports for international travel in 2023 were just released. These are the top ones you can buy.
8 countries ranked in the top 50 global passports this year allow foreigners to buy so-called "golden passports" in exchange for local investments.
Tesla has slashed the prices of its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV between 6% and 20% in the US, as it reverses strategy after demand tapers
Tesla had hiked prices several times in 2022 amid supply chain disruptions, even though there were concerns about a broader economic slowdown.
constructiontechnology.media
Trimble software selected to manage road networks in Norway
Trimble has announced that Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) Operations and Maintenance has selected Trimble’s AgileAssets infrastructure enterprise asset management software to manage, maintain and operate the country’s 10,600-km road network and associated transportation infrastructure. The NPRA is reported to already be using Trimble’s Quadri software, a cloud-based...
France 24
Gupta's giant utensils take over glitzy Paris store
The unexpected intrusion into one of the city's fanciest department stores -- owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH -- is the work of India's Subodh Gupta, one of the world's leading contemporary artists. Among the works from Gupta, who often uses reclaimed utensils and other bits of second-hand furniture in his...
iheart.com
The East is DUMPING the U.S. dollar & YOUR money will SUFFER
2023 will be a pivotal year, Glenn says, and so far the coming changes don’t look good for your money or personal finances. In this clip, Glenn highlights some of the changes we should expect this year — from a ban on gas, to new banking regulations, even more price increases on food, and bugs on your dinner plate. But, even more importantly, the status of the U.S. dollar may fundamentally change as well. Glenn explains how certain countries in the East — like China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia — are dumping the petrodollar. He explains what this means for the U.S. dollar, for inflation, and ultimately, for YOUR bank account.
rigzone.com
Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
Once seen as misguided and unworkable, the US-conceived price cap on Russian crude oil exports is showing signs of success — for now — since it was implemented late last year. Moscow’s budget deficit widened to a record amid the slump in prices, with Russian grades falling faster...
constructiontechnology.media
Why equipment manufacturers are buying big
Eager to benefit from a post-pandemic economic boom, construction equipment manufacturers have been engaged in an arms race to buy up technology firms to make their machines more efficient, more environmentally sustainable and safer. Lucy Barnard reports. Ola Kinnander, media relations manager at mining equipment giant Epiroc, reels off a...
constructiontechnology.media
Liebherr crane finishes work on Frankfurt high-rise
Liebherr has announced that, after three and a half years, the 230 HC-L 8/16 crane has carried out its last lift on ‘The Spin’ high-rise project in Frankfurt, Germany. ‘The Spin’ is one of three high-rise buildings that have now been erected on Güterplatz. The 32-storey high-rise, designed by architect Hadi Teherani, offers space for a premium hotel, offices and a roof terrace.
Tesla May Add a New Factory Soon
Elon Musk's group wants to produce 20 million vehicles a year by 2030.
Thrillist
A European Budget Airline Will Fly from a New North American City This Year
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Interfor latest company to cut lumber production
The softwood lumber industry is continuing to cut back with production as Interfor Corp., one of North America's largest lumber producers, became the latest company to announce that it was curtaining production. Interfor says it will reduce lumber production by at least eight percent of capacity in the first quarter...
constructiontechnology.media
Red Construction Group announces ‘164% turnover rise’
Red Construction Group has announced that the company has seen its revenue more than double in the last financial year, a 164% increase, facilitated by sustainable growth in regional and project diversification. Rising from £24.58 million (€27.7 million) during 2020-2021 to £64.78 million (€72.9 million) during 2021-2022, Red Construction Group...
China preparing to expand airline service to United States
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese air travel regulator is preparing to allow airlines to fly more routes between China and the United States following the lifting of anti-virus travel restrictions, state TV reported Wednesday. U.S. and Chinese airlines are among some 40 carriers that have submitted applications covering some...
torquenews.com
Impending Drop In Solar Panel Prices An Exciting Prospect for Tesla Solar
The demand for renewable energy basically skyrocketed last year, encouraged by constant increases in energy costs, and by events such as the war in Ukraine. Now, the main manufacturers of solar panels indicated that in 2023 we will experience a sharp drop in the cost of PV solar panels, thanks to the dramatic drop in the prices of materials such as silicon. This, in turn, will greatly favor Tesla Solar shingles and panels production.
