Stereogum
Major Murphy, Amy O, & Majetic Share New Songs For Winspear Volume 01 Compilation
At the end of the month, the New York label Winspear is releasing a compilation album called Winspear Volume 01 highlighting artists from their roster. We’ve already heard a handful of the new songs that are included on it, including fresh tracks from Barrie, PARTS, and the Convenience. Today, the label has shared another trio of new songs. Major Murphy has contributed “Young Love,” a song that’s been around in some form since the band’s debut album came out in 2018. The Bloomington songwriter Amy O shared “Strategies Of Self,” her first new track since 2019’s Shell, and the Queens, NY musician Justin Majetich has put out his first track as Majetic in three years, “Can’t Sleep.” Check them all out below.
Stereogum
Liturgy’s New Song Is A Children’s-Choir Instrumental
Back in October, the Brooklyn black metal experimentalists Liturgy released an EP with the awesome title As The Blood Of God Bursts The Veins Of Time. At the very same time, the band also announced plans for a new album called 93696, and they shared that album’s 15-minute title track. Today, Liturgy have dropped another 93696, and it’s pretty significantly different from the last one.
Stereogum
For Rap Fans, 03 Greedo’s Release Is A Respite From So Much Bad News
For the past five years, Jason Jamal Jackson, better known as 03 Greedo, has been an inmate in the Thomas Havins unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The Los Angeles rapper is scheduled to be released this Thursday — exceptional news for a city whose rap scene has been through a maddening amount of tragedy since he received his unwelcome sentence for drug and weapons charges. In the late 2010s the Los Angeles rap scene, once known for its pristine and tidy gangster rap popularized by Dr. Dre, became more dionysian and underground. Greedo, along with the late, great Drakeo The Ruler, led the disruptively subversive moment with chameleonic artistry and irreverence for what LA rap was supposed to sound like. Once the fountainhead of gangster rap, the city’s most vital music during the Trump presidency could trace its ethos, flows, and melodies to the Bay Area or Baton Rouge.
Stereogum
Ibex Clone – “Nothing Ever Changes”
Memphis’ Ibex Clone are a jangly new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor. Guitarist and singer George Williford, bassist Alec McIntyre, and drummer Meredith Lones are announcing their second album, All Channels Clear, coming next month via Goner Records. Accompanying the album announcement is...
Stereogum
NOFX Announce Final Tour
Last year, there were rumblings that the Los Angeles pop-punk institution NOFX would be breaking up. And it seems like they are indeed calling it quits, but not until after an extended final tour that will kick off this spring and wrap up late next year. NOFX’s farewell shows will begin in Austin this April, and will run through October 2024, when their last-ever show will take place, fittingly, in LA.
Stereogum
Stream The Excellently Weird New ZelooperZ EP Might Not Make It
The bugged-out Detroit rapper ZelooperZ came up under Danny Brown, and he’s still part of Brown’s Bruiser Brigade family. Over the years, ZelooperZ has also carved out a twisty, idiosyncratic catalog of his own, and he’s done it without settling on any one signature sound. Along the way, he’s collaborated with fellow weirdos like Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist. Today, ZelooperZ has a new EP, and it’s a good one.
Stereogum
Shana Cleveland – “Faces In The Firelight”
When she’s not making La Luz albums, frontwoman Shana Cleveland has been in the habit of releasing solo albums — in 2015 as Shana Cleveland & The Sandcastles (Oh Man, Cover The Ground) and under her own name in 2019 with Night Of The Worm Moon. Now, Cleveland has announced a third solo album: Manzanita. It’s out March 10 via Hardly Art Records and features an orchestral lead single “Faces In The Firelight,” which also has a video.
Stereogum
The Arcs – “Sunshine”
Back in October, the Dan Auerbach-led band the Arcs announced a new album called Electrophonic Chronic, which follows their 2015 debut Yours, Dreamily and was mostly recorded prior to the passing of bandmate and collaborator Richard Swift, who passed in 2018. Featuring the lineup of Auerbach, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss, and Swift, the Arcs released “Keep On Dreamin” in tandem with the album news, and today we’re getting another album preview called “Sunshine.”
Stereogum
Truth Cult – “Heavy Water”
It must’ve sucked so bad to be a young band who released a debut album near the beginning of the pandemic. Baltimore’s Truth Cult are a frantic, energized unit that features former members of DC-area punk bands like Give, Red Death, and Pure Disgust. In May 2020, they released Off Fire, a full-length that brought fired-up rock ‘n’ roll swagger to the sound of angular Dischord-style post-hardcore. (Truth Cult, it’s worth noting, are named after a Lungfish song, even though they don’t really sound anything like Lungfish.)
Stereogum
Westside Gunn Cancels European Tour A Day Before Kickoff, Saying “Something Isn’t Right” With The Finances
Westside Gunn was all set to kick off a European tour today in Amsterdam, but he canceled the whole thing Thursday. In a message on Instagram, he wrote tha “something isn’t write” with the tour’s financial picture. He also indicated that ticketholders will not be receiving refunds. “I haven’t even been giving deposits so don’t even think I took y’all money, ppl out of $40 I’m out 50,000 I spent just on plane tickets!!!” the rapper wrote, adding later on, “again I REPEAT I can’t give u money back I NEVER got paid I’m down 50k of my own money.”
Stereogum
@ – “Where’d You Put Me”
“Hyperfolk” duo @ — aka Philadelphia-based singer-guitarist Victoria Rose and Baltimore-based multi-instrumentalist Stone Filipczak — are set to release their debut album Mind Palace Music next month via new label home, Carpark. Last November, @ shared the single “Friendship Is Frequency,” and today they’ve returned with a harpsichord-heavy follow-up, “Where’d You Put Me.”
Stereogum
Kele – “True Love Knows No Death”
In March, Kele (of Bloc Party) will release his sixth studio album, The Flames, Pt. 2. Back in November, Kele shared the album’s lead single, “Vandal,” and today he’s back with “True Love Knows No Death.”. “A love letter to the people you’ve never noticed...
Stereogum
Fly Anakin – “Blicky Bop”
Richmond rapper and producer Fly Anakin had a big year in 2022 between the release of his long-coming “debut” album Frank and a whole host of different collaborations. Today, he’s announcing the first entry in a new project called Skinemaxxx, a pair of EPs that were produced by his longtime collaborator Foisey. Skinemaxxx (Side A) will be released in April, and he’s previewing it with the hazy, free-flowing lead single “Blicky Bop.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Parannoul – “We Shine At Night”
Last year the mysterious Seoul-based bedroom-shoegaze project Parannoul stayed busy: an EP in February, a collaborative EP with Asian Glow in September, a hybridized LCD Soundsystem/Car Seat Headrest cover in between. Today, Parannoul starts off 2023 with a big, lovely new song. Right now, “We Shine At Night” appears to...
Stereogum
Shalom – “Happenstance”
Over the summer, Saddle Creek signed Shalom, an alt-pop upstart born in Maryland, raised in South Africa, and currently living in Brooklyn (though she also has roots in the New Brunswick DIY scene, having attended Rutgers). “Discovered” by pop/electronic producer Ryan Hemsworth, Shalom released two tracks in June — an original called “Bad To The Bone” and a cover of Glass Animals’ “Agnes” — and promised a debut LP created in tandem with Hemsworth. Now, that LP is officially on its way. Sublimation is out March 10 and features the lead single “Happenstance,” which is out today with a music video directed by Alex Free.
Stereogum
Paramore – “C’est Comme Ça”
Paramore are a month away from releasing their first new album in six years, This Is Why. So far, they’ve shared the album’s title track — which landed on our best songs of the week list — and the topical “The News.” Today, they’re back with another single, “C’est Comme Ça,” which boasts some punchy chorus and a drawling spoken word part.
Stereogum
Stream BabyTron’s Hugely Satisfying New Album Bin Reaper 3: New Testament
Detroit rap cult hero BabyTron possesses the eerie ability to talk wild and densely referential scammer shit while sounding perfectly bored, and he works fast. The Artist To Watch released his project Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament a couple of months ago, and it was one of our favorite albums of last year. Today, BabyTron has followed that one with its second half. Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is just as compulsively listenable as its predecessor.
Stereogum
Alvvays Brought “Belinda Says” And A String Section To Fallon For Their Late-Night TV Debut
Molly Rankin On How Teenage Fanclub, Fantasy Basketball, Stardew Valley, & More Shaped Alvvays’ Adventurous New Album Blue Rev. Singer-guitarist Molly Rankin told us about how Belinda Carlisle inspired the song in our recent interview, though you can hear her stated Teenage Fanclub influence at least as much here. “Belinda Says” is the kind of fuzzy, propulsive, wistful guitar-pop tune that Alvvays always do so well. For this storied occasion, the Toronto indie greats brought along an orchestral string section to gift the performance that much more elegant uplift. Below, let them whisk you away.
Stereogum
Hear Finn Wolfhard As Ziggy Katz Perform “Pieces Of Gold” From When You Finish Saving The World Soundtrack
On January 20, A24 will release the coming-of-age film When You Finish Saving The World, which stars Finn Wolfhard (playing an aspiring folk-rock musician and influencer named Ziggy) and Julianne Moore, playing his mother, Evelyn. Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, When You Finish Saving The World also features a score by Emile Mosseri and a soundtrack with original music by Wolfhard, Eisenberg, and Jeff Tweedy, who covers the labor anthem “Union Maid.” Ahead of the movie’s release, we get to hear Wolfhard as Ziggy playing a song called “Pieces Of Gold.” Listen to “Pieces Of Gold” below.
