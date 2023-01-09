ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Mountain, NC

rhinotimes.com

High Point’s Rev. Robert Williams Jr. Is As Good As They Come

In November of 2022, High Point began looking for the city’s next Humanitarian of the Year and on Wednesday, Jan.11, city officials announced that they had found their man – not surprisingly a man of God. Reverend Robert J. Williams Jr. will receive the Human Relations Humanitarian Award...
HIGH POINT, NC
Elkin Tribune

Thirteen graduate from Basic Law Enforcement Training

DOBSON — Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program. The program graduation was held December 19, in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The Fall Day Class graduates...
DOBSON, NC
Mount Airy News

Candidate seeks clerk seat amid turmoil

STUART, Va. — Saying the clerk of court office in Patrick County has undergone turmoil could be an understatement, with its leader suspended while facing drug and other charges, but candidate Nancy Turner Belcher seeks to turn things around. “Our clerk’s office has suffered some setbacks,” Belcher said Tuesday...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
thestokesnews.com

Lions Park in need of repair

Repairs are needed at the popular park in Walnut Cove which includes a walking track, clubhouse, playground and ballfields. Stokes County commissioners unanimously voted in favor to update a management agreement on Monday evening, stating they’ll continue to provide $4,000 annually for the operation and maintenance to the Lions Park in Walnut Cove. The updated agreement will allow the Walnut Cove Lions Club to pursue much needed improvement grants for the park.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County community frustrated by litter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sutton Brothers announces acquisition of Brady Flanary

Sutton Brothers, a locally owned HVAC and Plumbing Company. located in Kernersville, announces that they have acquired Brady Flanary HVAC, INC. located in. King, NC to better serve their growing customer base. According to Jack Sutton, one of the owners of Sutton Brothers, strategic acquisition of another locally. owned HVAC...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

County trail, sidewalk links eyed

Will every place in the world eventually be connected by some giant pathway? While that sounds far-fetched, a movement is now underway to study the possibility of linking municipalities in Surry County via paved trails and sidewalks. As part of that concept, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted 5-0...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Airport’s economic output $739 million

A jet is seen on the runway at the Mount Airy/Surry County Airport. The North Carolina Department of Transportation, Aviation Division, wrote in The State of Aviation, January 2023, that aviation in North Carolina contributed $72 billion to the state’s economy. The Mount Airy/Surry County Airport wrote, “Day or...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Charlotte Stories

NC’s Cheerwine Festival Returning Next Weekend

North Carolina’s favorite soda maker has just announced plans to bring back their iconic annual festival. This year the Cheerwine Festival will return to Salisbury on Saturday, May 20th with an expanded selection of fried foods, games, and legendary local and national musical acts (to be announced in the coming days).
SALISBURY, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
yadkinripple.com

No students injured in morning bus accident

A Yadkin County Schools bus was involved in an accident Tuesday morning at approximately 7:57 a.m., according to Superintendent Todd Martin. Martin said Bus 203 was transporting students who attend Yadkin Early College. The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 601 and Country Club Road in Yadkinville. According to...
YADKINVILLE, NC
NRVNews

Quesenberry, Gary Douglas

Gary Douglas Quesenberry, 68, of Radford, left his earthly body and went home to live with his eternal father on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was retired from New River Industries. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Friel and Ibra...
RADFORD, VA
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – January 13-14, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 350 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST. SATURDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC

