FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rhinotimes.com
High Point’s Rev. Robert Williams Jr. Is As Good As They Come
In November of 2022, High Point began looking for the city’s next Humanitarian of the Year and on Wednesday, Jan.11, city officials announced that they had found their man – not surprisingly a man of God. Reverend Robert J. Williams Jr. will receive the Human Relations Humanitarian Award...
Elkin Tribune
Thirteen graduate from Basic Law Enforcement Training
DOBSON — Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program. The program graduation was held December 19, in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The Fall Day Class graduates...
Mount Airy News
Candidate seeks clerk seat amid turmoil
STUART, Va. — Saying the clerk of court office in Patrick County has undergone turmoil could be an understatement, with its leader suspended while facing drug and other charges, but candidate Nancy Turner Belcher seeks to turn things around. “Our clerk’s office has suffered some setbacks,” Belcher said Tuesday...
thestokesnews.com
Lions Park in need of repair
Repairs are needed at the popular park in Walnut Cove which includes a walking track, clubhouse, playground and ballfields. Stokes County commissioners unanimously voted in favor to update a management agreement on Monday evening, stating they’ll continue to provide $4,000 annually for the operation and maintenance to the Lions Park in Walnut Cove. The updated agreement will allow the Walnut Cove Lions Club to pursue much needed improvement grants for the park.
Davidson County community frustrated by litter
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
thestokesnews.com
Sutton Brothers announces acquisition of Brady Flanary
Sutton Brothers, a locally owned HVAC and Plumbing Company. located in Kernersville, announces that they have acquired Brady Flanary HVAC, INC. located in. King, NC to better serve their growing customer base. According to Jack Sutton, one of the owners of Sutton Brothers, strategic acquisition of another locally. owned HVAC...
rhinotimes.com
Proposed Historic District Expansion Includes Some Historically Ugly Buildings
The City of Greensboro is considering an application to expand the Downtown Historic District. The proposed updates to the Downtown Historic District will be discussed at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Greensboro History Museum Auditorium at 130 Summit Ave. One of the expansions of...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
Mount Airy News
County trail, sidewalk links eyed
Will every place in the world eventually be connected by some giant pathway? While that sounds far-fetched, a movement is now underway to study the possibility of linking municipalities in Surry County via paved trails and sidewalks. As part of that concept, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted 5-0...
Mount Airy News
Airport’s economic output $739 million
A jet is seen on the runway at the Mount Airy/Surry County Airport. The North Carolina Department of Transportation, Aviation Division, wrote in The State of Aviation, January 2023, that aviation in North Carolina contributed $72 billion to the state’s economy. The Mount Airy/Surry County Airport wrote, “Day or...
Charlotte Stories
NC’s Cheerwine Festival Returning Next Weekend
North Carolina’s favorite soda maker has just announced plans to bring back their iconic annual festival. This year the Cheerwine Festival will return to Salisbury on Saturday, May 20th with an expanded selection of fried foods, games, and legendary local and national musical acts (to be announced in the coming days).
Fans rejoice! NC’s Cheerwine Festival is back
The city first hosted the festival in 2017 to line up with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary. Organizers say the festival has boosted the city’s economy by millions of dollars.
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
yadkinripple.com
No students injured in morning bus accident
A Yadkin County Schools bus was involved in an accident Tuesday morning at approximately 7:57 a.m., according to Superintendent Todd Martin. Martin said Bus 203 was transporting students who attend Yadkin Early College. The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 601 and Country Club Road in Yadkinville. According to...
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Gary Douglas
Gary Douglas Quesenberry, 68, of Radford, left his earthly body and went home to live with his eternal father on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was retired from New River Industries. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Friel and Ibra...
High crash numbers along NC 109 encourages officials to make improvements
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Highway 109 took the lives of three people Friday, but it's not the first time. That weighs the community service people down and the public safety people it weighs them down a lot and they think about it every time they go on another call," said Fair Grove Fire Department's, Andy Lyndon.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – January 13-14, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 350 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST. SATURDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to...
Davidson Co. bakery raises money for grieving families after 3 killed in crash on NC-109
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is grappling with a loss after a car crash on NC-109 in Davidson County claimed the lives of three people, including two children Friday. It was an incident that rocked their community. A memorial sits off of NC-109 about a mile and a...
WXII 12
After a fatal crash, the Davidson County community is coming together to support the victims' family
DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Davidson County community is coming together to support a family after a crash killed three people, including two children. Cupcake Cuties in Wallburg is selling cupcakes to raise money for the family of the victims of a crash Friday night. Highway patrol troopers say an...
