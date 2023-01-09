ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ivanhoé Cambridge locks in anchor tenants Fox and News Corp in biggest Manhattan deal in three years

By Shantaé Campbell
 3 days ago
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces NEW Employee Rules

Since Bob Iger’s sudden return to the Walt Disney Company, many have been eagerly watching to see what BIG changes may be put into place. We’ve shared a full post of EVERY change that has taken place since Iger took over, and we know that organizational and operating changes are expected to be implemented as a result of Iger’s return. But now certain employees will feel the impact of another Iger-implemented change.
Joel Eisenberg

List of 24 U.S. Shopping Malls Up For Sale

One of the country’s largest mall owners is selling their U.S. mall holdings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, SFExaminer.com, SpectrumNews1.com, and URW.com.
New York Post

JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit

JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
WWD

The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy

There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
Deadline

Twitter Orders Staff Members At Asia Headquarters To Clear Desks And Work From Home — Reports

Staff members at Twitter’s Asia headquarters in Singapore have been told to clear their desks and work from home indefinitely, according to a new report. An email sent Wednesday informed staff that they would be required to leave Twitter’s premises by 5 pm that day, and they would be required to continue their work from home on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. An unnamed source told the digital outlet that Singapore-based Twitter staff members have since been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system. It is unclear whether the move is permanent. Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment....
InsuranceNewsNet

AXA XL welcomes new Hull and Inland Marine hires in the Americas

NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL welcomed three new colleagues to its. as Associate Underwriter, Inland Marine. said, "We're excited to attract top marine underwriting talent like Jonathan and Carol. It's equally as exciting to see growth opportunities in the marine market gain the attention of AXA XL's deep bench of underwriting talent like Cyrus, who is joining us from our Environmental insurance business."
NEW YORK STATE
PYMNTS

Amazon to Shutter Three UK Warehouses

Amazon will close three of its U.K. warehouses in favor of newer fulfillment centers. The company said Tuesday (Jan. 10) the closures will affect warehouses in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, and impact 1,200 workers, who will be offered the chance to transfer to other facilities. “We’re always evaluating our...
WWD

Pas Normal Studios Opens First U.S. Store

For its first store in the U.S., Pas Normal Studios has played up its Danish design-centric roots with help from the Copenhagen-based design team at OEO. As many might expect, the cyclist-friendly apparel’s new boutique offers an American spin on minimalism and cleanliness. Think sleek lines and ample light. Located in San Francisco’s Lower Haight neighborhood, the Pas Normal Studios outpost is strategically located near the city’s “Wiggle” bike route, a few parks and restaurants. The company’s cofounder and chief creative officer Karl-Oskar Olsen singled out San Francisco’s track record for embracing “the power of cycling” as one of the reasons for starting the brand’s U.S. journey there. This marks the company’s fifth store.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King taps a former Pepsico executive to head U.S. marketing

Patrick O’Toole will be given the task of turning Burger King’s marketing around. The former Pepsico executive on Tuesday was named chief marketing officer for the fast-food burger chain in the U.S. and Canada. He takes over the position on Feb. 6. He will be responsible for using...
The Associated Press

Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK STATE
fashionunited.com

Acai Outdoorwear secures 3-million-pound investment

Womenswear brand Acai Outdoorwear has secured 3 million pound investment from consumer-focused investment firm Growth Partner, which is backed by HomeServe plc founder and chief executive Richard Harpin. Growth Partner has taken a minority stake in the outdoorwear brand founded by fashion designer and entrepreneur Kasia Bromley and her husband...
nexttv.com

Todd Steinman Named President of Newly Created Genius Networks

Genius Brands International said it named Todd Steinman president of its new Genius Networks unit. Genius Networks is comprised of Kartoon Channel!, Fredator Network and Ameba TV, giving it assets in the subscription VOD business, the ad-supported VOD business and the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) space. Steinman joined Genius...

