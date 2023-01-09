Ivanhoé Cambridge locks in anchor tenants Fox and News Corp in biggest Manhattan deal in three years

Read full article on original website
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Amazon will take years to recover from a warehouse overbuilding binge during the pandemic. In 2022, it still added a third of Walmart's total capacity.
The e-commerce giant is using only 65% of its warehouse capacity. Back in 2019, that number was a much healthier 85%, renowned industry expert says.
A betting company boss took a pay cut, but still collected $318 million – making her one of the world's best-paid executives
Denise Coates has earned almost £1.5 billion since 2016 from Bet365, which she founded and runs, The Guardian reported.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces NEW Employee Rules
Since Bob Iger’s sudden return to the Walt Disney Company, many have been eagerly watching to see what BIG changes may be put into place. We’ve shared a full post of EVERY change that has taken place since Iger took over, and we know that organizational and operating changes are expected to be implemented as a result of Iger’s return. But now certain employees will feel the impact of another Iger-implemented change.
List of 24 U.S. Shopping Malls Up For Sale
One of the country’s largest mall owners is selling their U.S. mall holdings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, SFExaminer.com, SpectrumNews1.com, and URW.com.
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
‘Mainstay’ retailer is ’10 years too late’ to fix ‘hemorrhaging wound’ after CEO revealed it’s on the brink of collapse
BED Bath & Beyond is on the brink of collapse and "10 years too late to fix hemorrhaging wounds," a retail expert has claimed. The once flourishing home goods retailer is reportedly close to bankruptcy after their last financial quarter reflected substantially lower customer traffic and inventory. The company is...
Amazon to widely launch 'Buy with Prime', says offering improved merchant sales
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will widely roll out a feature by end-January that allows online merchants outside its platform to use the e-commerce giant's payment and delivery services, as it takes on rising competition from Canada's Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO).
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
Twitter Orders Staff Members At Asia Headquarters To Clear Desks And Work From Home — Reports
Staff members at Twitter’s Asia headquarters in Singapore have been told to clear their desks and work from home indefinitely, according to a new report. An email sent Wednesday informed staff that they would be required to leave Twitter’s premises by 5 pm that day, and they would be required to continue their work from home on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. An unnamed source told the digital outlet that Singapore-based Twitter staff members have since been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system. It is unclear whether the move is permanent. Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment....
CNBC
Babies R Us attempts comeback, plans to open store at American Dream mall in New Jersey
Babies R Us, which went out of business in 2018, will open a new flagship store at the American Dream megamall in New Jersey. The baby product retailer and its sister company Toys R Us were acquired by WHP Global, a brand management firm, in 2021. WHP Global hopes the...
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
AXA XL welcomes new Hull and Inland Marine hires in the Americas
NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL welcomed three new colleagues to its. as Associate Underwriter, Inland Marine. said, "We're excited to attract top marine underwriting talent like Jonathan and Carol. It's equally as exciting to see growth opportunities in the marine market gain the attention of AXA XL's deep bench of underwriting talent like Cyrus, who is joining us from our Environmental insurance business."
Amazon to Shutter Three UK Warehouses
Amazon will close three of its U.K. warehouses in favor of newer fulfillment centers. The company said Tuesday (Jan. 10) the closures will affect warehouses in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, and impact 1,200 workers, who will be offered the chance to transfer to other facilities. “We’re always evaluating our...
The American middle class is bracing for its next financial blow
America’s fallen middle class can’t keep up with the cost of living and haven’t been able to save. Now, they’re preparing for the worst: a recession
Pas Normal Studios Opens First U.S. Store
For its first store in the U.S., Pas Normal Studios has played up its Danish design-centric roots with help from the Copenhagen-based design team at OEO. As many might expect, the cyclist-friendly apparel’s new boutique offers an American spin on minimalism and cleanliness. Think sleek lines and ample light. Located in San Francisco’s Lower Haight neighborhood, the Pas Normal Studios outpost is strategically located near the city’s “Wiggle” bike route, a few parks and restaurants. The company’s cofounder and chief creative officer Karl-Oskar Olsen singled out San Francisco’s track record for embracing “the power of cycling” as one of the reasons for starting the brand’s U.S. journey there. This marks the company’s fifth store.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Burger King taps a former Pepsico executive to head U.S. marketing
Patrick O’Toole will be given the task of turning Burger King’s marketing around. The former Pepsico executive on Tuesday was named chief marketing officer for the fast-food burger chain in the U.S. and Canada. He takes over the position on Feb. 6. He will be responsible for using...
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
fashionunited.com
Acai Outdoorwear secures 3-million-pound investment
Womenswear brand Acai Outdoorwear has secured 3 million pound investment from consumer-focused investment firm Growth Partner, which is backed by HomeServe plc founder and chief executive Richard Harpin. Growth Partner has taken a minority stake in the outdoorwear brand founded by fashion designer and entrepreneur Kasia Bromley and her husband...
nexttv.com
Todd Steinman Named President of Newly Created Genius Networks
Genius Brands International said it named Todd Steinman president of its new Genius Networks unit. Genius Networks is comprised of Kartoon Channel!, Fredator Network and Ameba TV, giving it assets in the subscription VOD business, the ad-supported VOD business and the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) space. Steinman joined Genius...
