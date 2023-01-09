Expect Overnight Route 42 Ramp & Lane Closures This Week (Jan. 9-13) as the Missing Moves Project Continues to Advance in Bellmawr

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia
Car Torn Apart, Pickup Truck Damaged in NJ Crash
A mangled car wound up on a front yard and a damaged pickup truck wound up in the road in an overnight crash in Camden County, New Jersey. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt in the wreck along East Springfield Avenue in Pennsauken. An NBC10 photographer captured...
delawarevalleynews.com
Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash
A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
Santander Bank Plans To Shutter 4 Locations In Central, South Jersey: Report
Four Central and South Jersey branches of Santander Bank are set to shutter, NJ.com reports. Based in Boston, the agency is closing its locations on Route 33 in Robbinsville, Nassau Street in Princeton, Nottingham Way in Hamilton, and Berlin Road in Clementon, the outlet says citing a company spokesperson. It...
downbeach.com
Ventnor Plaza developer revises plan to accommodate residents’ concerns
VENTNOR – Ahead of an informal Planning Board meeting set for Wednesday evening, the developer of the Ventnor Plaza shopping center has revised a redevelopment plan approved by the Ventnor City Planning Board to accommodate the concerns of area residents. Residents whose back yards back up to Little Rock...
Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
Increased Deer Encounters In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
I don’t know if you are experiencing the same, but, I have never had more close encounters with deer in Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, New Jersey. I‘ve always seen a lot of deer on these roads over the past 31 years. The difference now is how many...
Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Central Jersey. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 near the intersection of Canterbury Road and Rues Lane in East Brunswick. No other details were immediately available. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.
3 injured after being ejected from vehicle in Pennsauken, NJ
The Action Cam on the scene showed a pickup truck with heavy front end damage and another mangled vehicle up on a lawn.
70and73.com
No more new Super Wawas or gas stations in Cherry Hill? Zoning changes make it tough to build.
A Super Wawa or similar project that combines gasoline stations with food preparation stores probably will never be built in Cherry Hill again, according to a new ordinance that late last year amended the Township's zoning code. Even building a new gasoline station could be a stretch in the Township...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
fox29.com
State police: Deadly barn fire claims life of one person in Salem County
SALEM COUNTY, N.J. - One person is dead after a blaze broke out inside a barn overnight in Salem County. Fire crews responded to the fire on Pennsville-Pedricktown Road around 12:30 a.m. MORE HEADLINES:. New Jersey State Police later said 39-year-old Andres Gutierrez was found dead in a bedroom. Another...
WGAL
Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes
Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
roi-nj.com
Philly-based investors acquire warehouse development site in Carneys Point
A Philadelphia-based real estate investment group has acquired a warehouse development site in Carneys Point, it announced Wednesday. D2 Collins LLC, an affiliate of the D2 Organization, acquired 1, 3, 4 and 7 Collins Drive in the Salem Commerce Park, it said in a news release. The properties include three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres and a 10-acre parcel that includes a 78,000-square-foot office building at 1 Collins Drive. The seller was the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
Vehicle struck by gunfire on Absecon Boulevard
Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in Absecon on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard and Delilah Road just after 7:30 p.m. for a shooting, police said. The found an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. It was...
Monroe, NJ cops: 22-year-old traveling faster than 100 mph before fatal crash
MONROE (Gloucester) — Charges have been announced in connection with a December crash that killed a 52-year-old man from Marlton. According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson, of Williamstown, was traveling faster than 100 mph in a Corvette along the Black Horse Pike on Dec. 14 when he struck a Honda Accord driven by Evan Silverstein, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
SEPTA working to bring historic trolley rides back to Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some historic rides will return to Philadelphia. SEPTA is making progress on a multimillion dollar project to restore trolleys that date back to the 40s. The goal is to bring back the trolley cars that once ran all along Girard Avenue from Fishtown and Port Richmond to West Philadelphia. "It's a start to finish full restoration on a 1947 trolley. It's not easy," SEPTA director of rail maintenance Brian Aaron said. Inside a workshop in West Philadelphia, SEPTA workers have taken on a tall task: fully restoring the fleet of Route 15 trolleys which date back nearly as...
Fire Ravages Montgomery County Home
A fire broke out ravaging a home in Montgomery County overnight. Flames shot out of the roof of the Greenbriar Road home around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Responders tell 6abc that the blaze is believed to have started in the garage before spreading to the house itself. The family...
