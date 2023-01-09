ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmawr, NJ

Expect Overnight Route 42 Ramp & Lane Closures This Week (Jan. 9-13) as the Missing Moves Project Continues to Advance in Bellmawr

By Post author
southjerseyobserver.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Car Torn Apart, Pickup Truck Damaged in NJ Crash

A mangled car wound up on a front yard and a damaged pickup truck wound up in the road in an overnight crash in Camden County, New Jersey. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt in the wreck along East Springfield Avenue in Pennsauken. An NBC10 photographer captured...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash

A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
BRISTOL, PA
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
LANSDOWNE, PA
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Central Jersey. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 near the intersection of Canterbury Road and Rues Lane in East Brunswick. No other details were immediately available. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
WGAL

Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes

Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Philly-based investors acquire warehouse development site in Carneys Point

A Philadelphia-based real estate investment group has acquired a warehouse development site in Carneys Point, it announced Wednesday. D2 Collins LLC, an affiliate of the D2 Organization, acquired 1, 3, 4 and 7 Collins Drive in the Salem Commerce Park, it said in a news release. The properties include three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres and a 10-acre parcel that includes a 78,000-square-foot office building at 1 Collins Drive. The seller was the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Vehicle struck by gunfire on Absecon Boulevard

Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in Absecon on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard and Delilah Road just after 7:30 p.m. for a shooting, police said. The found an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. It was...
ABSECON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Monroe, NJ cops: 22-year-old traveling faster than 100 mph before fatal crash

MONROE (Gloucester) — Charges have been announced in connection with a December crash that killed a 52-year-old man from Marlton. According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson, of Williamstown, was traveling faster than 100 mph in a Corvette along the Black Horse Pike on Dec. 14 when he struck a Honda Accord driven by Evan Silverstein, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

SEPTA working to bring historic trolley rides back to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some historic rides will return to Philadelphia. SEPTA is making progress on a multimillion dollar project to restore trolleys that date back to the 40s. The goal is to bring back the trolley cars that once ran all along Girard Avenue from Fishtown and Port Richmond to West Philadelphia. "It's a start to finish full restoration on a 1947 trolley. It's not easy," SEPTA director of rail maintenance Brian Aaron said. Inside a workshop in West Philadelphia, SEPTA workers have taken on a tall task: fully restoring the fleet of Route 15 trolleys which date back nearly as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Fire Ravages Montgomery County Home

A fire broke out ravaging a home in Montgomery County overnight. Flames shot out of the roof of the Greenbriar Road home around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Responders tell 6abc that the blaze is believed to have started in the garage before spreading to the house itself. The family...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy