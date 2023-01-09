ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
CBS Sports

Bellator MMA announces eight-man World Grand Prix at lightweight beginning in March

Bellator has finalized the eight fighters competing in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. The participants were announced on Wednesday with lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former featherweight champion AJ McKee among the standouts. Bellator president Scott Coker made the news official on "The MMA Hour." Nurmagomedov, McKee, Patricky Pitbull,...
MiddleEasy

Marlon Vera Believes That He Will Be World Champion One Day And Is In No Rush

Marlon Vera thinks a title shot is inevitable but sees no use in wasting energy trying to beg for one. The UFC bantamweight division is home to some of the most exciting fighters in the organization. The entire top five could be worthy of a title fight right now. Unfortunately for these top men at 135 pounds, a familiar face and former champion has dibs on the next shot at champion Aljamain Sterling. Henry Cejudo is making a comeback to try his hand at reclaiming that UFC championship. The exact date of that bout is yet to be determined, but the rest of the top five in the division are all looking to set themselves up nicely for when it is their turn.
MiddleEasy

Michael Bisping Lays Out Who He Thinks Should Fight Paddy Pimblett Next

Michael Bisping would like to see a bad-blood matchup for Paddy Pimblett in his next outing. For years, former UFC champion Michael Bisping was the top UFC fighter out of the UK. Now there are many up-and-coming fighters hailing from England and the surrounding areas. With the UFC planning a trip back to London in a few months, Bisping is taking a look at who should be added to that card in the O2 Arena.
bjpenndotcom

Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”

Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: ‘There’s no debate’ that Dana White was wrong for altercation with wife

Dana White’s 2023 has started off in a less-than-ideal fashion. A video surfaced shortly after the start of the new year, revealing the UFC president and his wife Anne White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub. The vacation took a turn for the worst when White was seen dancing with his wife before receiving a slap and retaliating with several of his own, leading to the pair being separated. Along with the video’s release, White addressed his actions to TMZ and made no justifications for his actions.
bodyslam.net

AEW Rampage Live Spoiler Results – 1/13/23

AEW Rampage is being taped at The Forum in Los Angeles, California following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The Show is headlined by a Tag Team Match between The House Of Black vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Plus, Ruby Soho and Willow Nghtingale will battle Tay Melo and Anna JayAS in a Street Fight.
bodyslam.net

Tay Melo Takes A Jab At Action Andretti, Compares Him To Dan Lambert

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks and Action Andretti interrupted the Jericho Appreciation Society’s promo segment. During this, Andretti took shots at Tay Melo, saying that he, nor Sammy, know where Tay’s hands have been and noted that her hands were trying to grab between his thighs and noted that Sammy can’t control his wife. Tay didn’t have a live mic to respond at the time, but she does have social media. Tay took to Twitter to say that Andretti is trying to do what Dan Lambert did, but he should realize Dan isn’t in AEW anymore.
bodyslam.net

WWE and AEW Stars All Heard About The Saudi Deal, Tuesday Night Explained

Bryan Alvarez explains his side of the story. Earlier this week, Tuesday night, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer took to Twitter and was one of the first to tweet out that huge news was coming imminently. We later found out that the news was WWE selling to the Saudi’s, which has now caused a fire ring of reports with both yes it happened and no it didn’t happen being said. Now, Bryan has taken to Wrestling Observer Live to explain what happened Tuesday night throughout all the chaos.
sportszion.com

Michael Bisping skeptical about Jake Paul moving into MMA

There have been skeptics of YouTube star Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of mixed martial arts ever since he announced his joining the Professional Fighters League. Michael Bisping has spoken out critically about Paul’s transition from boxer to MMA fighter. Jake Paul made his debut in...

