Francis Ngannou’s recent family photos fuel speculation that ‘The Predator’ is moving on from the UFC
Francis Ngannou’s recent Instagram photos have led to speculation that the heavyweight may leave the UFC after all. Over the course of the last few months, and up to a year, many have wondered what the future holds for Francis Ngannou. It’s no secret that ‘The Predator’ has had...
MMA Fighting
Diego Sanchez makes bare knuckle debut against ex-boxing champ Austin Trout at BKFC KnuckleMania 3
Diego Sanchez is making the move from mixed martial arts into bare knuckle fighting. The UFC veteran and former Ultimate Fighter season 1 cast member has officially inked a deal to join the roster at BKFC where he’ll face boxing champion Austin Trout in the co-main event at the upcoming KnuckleMania 3 card on Feb. 17 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
CBS Sports
Bellator MMA announces eight-man World Grand Prix at lightweight beginning in March
Bellator has finalized the eight fighters competing in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. The participants were announced on Wednesday with lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former featherweight champion AJ McKee among the standouts. Bellator president Scott Coker made the news official on "The MMA Hour." Nurmagomedov, McKee, Patricky Pitbull,...
Tatiana Suarez reveals she plans on dropping to strawweight following her UFC return on February 25
Tatiana Suarez has revealed that she plans on dropping to strawweight following her UFC return on February 25, 2023. Tatiana Suarez (8-0 MMA) is scheduled to fight Montana De La Rosa (12-7 MMA) on Saturday February 25th at UFC Fight Night 220 taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Charles Oliveira targeting return in March or April to earn rematch against Islam Makhachev: “I’m one fight away from him”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is gearing up for a busy year. ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of action since his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in October. The Brazilian was famously previously stripped of his 155-pound championship in May, prior to a title defense against Justin Gaethje.
Marlon Vera Believes That He Will Be World Champion One Day And Is In No Rush
Marlon Vera thinks a title shot is inevitable but sees no use in wasting energy trying to beg for one. The UFC bantamweight division is home to some of the most exciting fighters in the organization. The entire top five could be worthy of a title fight right now. Unfortunately for these top men at 135 pounds, a familiar face and former champion has dibs on the next shot at champion Aljamain Sterling. Henry Cejudo is making a comeback to try his hand at reclaiming that UFC championship. The exact date of that bout is yet to be determined, but the rest of the top five in the division are all looking to set themselves up nicely for when it is their turn.
MMAmania.com
Diego Sanchez medically cleared to compete, fights Austin Trout at BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 3’
Diego Sanchez has been medically cleared to compete. New Mexico Athletic Commission voted 3-1 to allow the UFC welterweight veteran to compete against former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout as part of the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle event on Feb. 17 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque. I...
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley demands Henry Cejudo fight after ‘AljoComain’ stalls next UFC title defense
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling or “AljoComain” as Sean O’Malley likes to call him — presumably because “Funk Master” is always playing second fiddle to a more important title fight — is still recovering from a torn bicep and unlikely to meet his own deadline for the oft-teased Henry Cejudo title defense in March.
Michael Bisping Lays Out Who He Thinks Should Fight Paddy Pimblett Next
Michael Bisping would like to see a bad-blood matchup for Paddy Pimblett in his next outing. For years, former UFC champion Michael Bisping was the top UFC fighter out of the UK. Now there are many up-and-coming fighters hailing from England and the surrounding areas. With the UFC planning a trip back to London in a few months, Bisping is taking a look at who should be added to that card in the O2 Arena.
Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”
Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Announces Sell Out For Battle In The Valley, KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone The Only Match Announced
Today, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18, 2023 has sold out. The only match announced is KAIRI defending her IWGP Women’s Championship against Mercedes Mone. This marks Mercedes first match since May 2022 as Sasha Banks WWE. The event goes...
MMAmania.com
Bellator 292: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson title fight kicks off Lightweight Grand Prix on March 10
Bellator MMA recently announced that the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix would kick off on March 10, 2023, in San Jose, Calif., and now the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has revealed the opening matchups. Per a press release, current 155-pound champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, will defend his title in...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: ‘There’s no debate’ that Dana White was wrong for altercation with wife
Dana White’s 2023 has started off in a less-than-ideal fashion. A video surfaced shortly after the start of the new year, revealing the UFC president and his wife Anne White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub. The vacation took a turn for the worst when White was seen dancing with his wife before receiving a slap and retaliating with several of his own, leading to the pair being separated. Along with the video’s release, White addressed his actions to TMZ and made no justifications for his actions.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Live Spoiler Results – 1/13/23
AEW Rampage is being taped at The Forum in Los Angeles, California following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The Show is headlined by a Tag Team Match between The House Of Black vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Plus, Ruby Soho and Willow Nghtingale will battle Tay Melo and Anna JayAS in a Street Fight.
bodyslam.net
Tay Melo Takes A Jab At Action Andretti, Compares Him To Dan Lambert
Last night on AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks and Action Andretti interrupted the Jericho Appreciation Society’s promo segment. During this, Andretti took shots at Tay Melo, saying that he, nor Sammy, know where Tay’s hands have been and noted that her hands were trying to grab between his thighs and noted that Sammy can’t control his wife. Tay didn’t have a live mic to respond at the time, but she does have social media. Tay took to Twitter to say that Andretti is trying to do what Dan Lambert did, but he should realize Dan isn’t in AEW anymore.
Sporting News
PFL format, explained: Breaking down MMA league season, points, playoff system & more
Following the acquisition and restructuring of the World Series of Fighting, the Professional Fighters League was founded by Donn Davis. With a launch in 2018, it is the first major MMA promotion where athletes compete in a regular season, post-season, and championship format. The promotion has had four seasons, with...
bodyslam.net
WWE and AEW Stars All Heard About The Saudi Deal, Tuesday Night Explained
Bryan Alvarez explains his side of the story. Earlier this week, Tuesday night, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer took to Twitter and was one of the first to tweet out that huge news was coming imminently. We later found out that the news was WWE selling to the Saudi’s, which has now caused a fire ring of reports with both yes it happened and no it didn’t happen being said. Now, Bryan has taken to Wrestling Observer Live to explain what happened Tuesday night throughout all the chaos.
UFC Fight Night 217's Umar Nurmagomedov says Khabib 'cannot go away' from coaching
LAS VEGAS – Umar Nurmagomedov won’t have Khabib in his corner at UFC Fight Night 217. Nurmagomedov (15-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) faces Raoni Barcelos (17-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in Saturday’s main card opener at the UFC Apex. The card streams on ESPN+. Khabib Nurmagomedov, who along with...
sportszion.com
Michael Bisping skeptical about Jake Paul moving into MMA
There have been skeptics of YouTube star Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of mixed martial arts ever since he announced his joining the Professional Fighters League. Michael Bisping has spoken out critically about Paul’s transition from boxer to MMA fighter. Jake Paul made his debut in...
