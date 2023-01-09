Marlon Vera thinks a title shot is inevitable but sees no use in wasting energy trying to beg for one. The UFC bantamweight division is home to some of the most exciting fighters in the organization. The entire top five could be worthy of a title fight right now. Unfortunately for these top men at 135 pounds, a familiar face and former champion has dibs on the next shot at champion Aljamain Sterling. Henry Cejudo is making a comeback to try his hand at reclaiming that UFC championship. The exact date of that bout is yet to be determined, but the rest of the top five in the division are all looking to set themselves up nicely for when it is their turn.

