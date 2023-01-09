Read full article on original website
Former UFC champion Jose Aldo and his wife reportedly caught up in scandal involving government handouts
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is now once again back in hot water. ‘Junior’ retired from MMA following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last August. Prior to the bout, the Brazilian stated that he would retire if he loses, as he was disinterested in fighting for anything but titles. After UFC 278, he kept his word and retired.
MMA Fighting
Diego Sanchez makes bare knuckle debut against ex-boxing champ Austin Trout at BKFC KnuckleMania 3
Diego Sanchez is making the move from mixed martial arts into bare knuckle fighting. The UFC veteran and former Ultimate Fighter season 1 cast member has officially inked a deal to join the roster at BKFC where he’ll face boxing champion Austin Trout in the co-main event at the upcoming KnuckleMania 3 card on Feb. 17 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Kelvin Gastelum out of UFC main event; Sean Strickland in
Kelvin Gastelum has withdrawn from a five-round middleweight bout against Nassourdine Imavov that was scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas, with sources saying the withdrawal was due to an injury to Gastelum's mouth.
Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
CBS Sports
Bellator MMA announces eight-man World Grand Prix at lightweight beginning in March
Bellator has finalized the eight fighters competing in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. The participants were announced on Wednesday with lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former featherweight champion AJ McKee among the standouts. Bellator president Scott Coker made the news official on "The MMA Hour." Nurmagomedov, McKee, Patricky Pitbull,...
bodyslam.net
Watch: The Undertaker Drops Fan With Stiff Chop
The Phenom took part in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match in April 2020. He took the final bow and retired from in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series 2020, 30 days to the day of his debut. The Undertaker was later on inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.
bodyslam.net
Update On Kylie Rae’s Contract Status Following WWE Tryout
Kylie Rae is on the radar. We’ve seen Kylie Rae recently pop up on WWE’s Main Event Tapings following a WWE Tryout. Since then, things have been very quiet on her status with the company. But, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select now reports that Kylie is still a free agent.
Charles Oliveira targeting return in March or April to earn rematch against Islam Makhachev: “I’m one fight away from him”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is gearing up for a busy year. ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of action since his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in October. The Brazilian was famously previously stripped of his 155-pound championship in May, prior to a title defense against Justin Gaethje.
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub reacts to “brilliant” Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “He’s doing the lord’s work”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub is reacting to the ‘brilliant’ move in Jake Paul signing with the PFL. It was recently announced that Jake Paul was joining the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will make his debut in the sport in 2023. It was ‘The Schmo’ who met...
MMAmania.com
Diego Sanchez medically cleared to compete, fights Austin Trout at BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 3’
Diego Sanchez has been medically cleared to compete. New Mexico Athletic Commission voted 3-1 to allow the UFC welterweight veteran to compete against former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout as part of the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle event on Feb. 17 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque. I...
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Is Glad Vince McMahon Is Back With WWE, Wants Vince To “Kick Door Down” And Appear On SmackDown
During the latest To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair opened up a bit about several subjects. Since Vince McMahon is in the news, The Nature Boy had to comment as well. It turns out that Flair feels differently about the situation than most might. “I’m personally glad he’s back....
Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”
Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
bodyslam.net
William Regal Named Vice President Of Global Talent Development In WWE
William Regal has a new title. William Regal was released by WWE in January of 2022. By March, Regal made his debut in AEW as apart of the Blackpool Combat Club. Regal was then granted his release following Triple H coming into creative charge in WWE so that Regal could help train and work with his son, NXT’s Charlie Dempsey. Now, PWInsider has confirmed that William Regal has been named Vice President of Global Talent Development in WWE.
bodyslam.net
Former WWE Referee Says WWE “Didn’t Put Their Best Foot Forward” This Week With RAW
The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match this week. Uncle Howdy confronted Alexa Bliss, and Bayley wrestled Mia Yim, but the event wasn’t a hit with everyone. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas believes WWE didn’t take the “night off” with RAW this week. On...
bodyslam.net
NJPW Announces Sell Out For Battle In The Valley, KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone The Only Match Announced
Today, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18, 2023 has sold out. The only match announced is KAIRI defending her IWGP Women’s Championship against Mercedes Mone. This marks Mercedes first match since May 2022 as Sasha Banks WWE. The event goes...
Sporting News
PFL format, explained: Breaking down MMA league season, points, playoff system & more
Following the acquisition and restructuring of the World Series of Fighting, the Professional Fighters League was founded by Donn Davis. With a launch in 2018, it is the first major MMA promotion where athletes compete in a regular season, post-season, and championship format. The promotion has had four seasons, with...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Live Spoiler Results – 1/13/23
AEW Rampage is being taped at The Forum in Los Angeles, California following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The Show is headlined by a Tag Team Match between The House Of Black vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Plus, Ruby Soho and Willow Nghtingale will battle Tay Melo and Anna JayAS in a Street Fight.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 292: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson title fight kicks off Lightweight Grand Prix on March 10
Bellator MMA recently announced that the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix would kick off on March 10, 2023, in San Jose, Calif., and now the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has revealed the opening matchups. Per a press release, current 155-pound champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, will defend his title in...
bodyslam.net
Tay Melo Takes A Jab At Action Andretti, Compares Him To Dan Lambert
Last night on AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks and Action Andretti interrupted the Jericho Appreciation Society’s promo segment. During this, Andretti took shots at Tay Melo, saying that he, nor Sammy, know where Tay’s hands have been and noted that her hands were trying to grab between his thighs and noted that Sammy can’t control his wife. Tay didn’t have a live mic to respond at the time, but she does have social media. Tay took to Twitter to say that Andretti is trying to do what Dan Lambert did, but he should realize Dan isn’t in AEW anymore.
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Tells WWE Talent Not To Be Babies In The Wake Of Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross has a message for WWE talent in the wake of Vince McMahon’s return. While speaking on his Grilling Jr podcast, Jim Ross simply advised WWE talent to no be babies and make sure to come to work on time. It’s gonna be interesting days ahead for them,...
