Last night on AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks and Action Andretti interrupted the Jericho Appreciation Society’s promo segment. During this, Andretti took shots at Tay Melo, saying that he, nor Sammy, know where Tay’s hands have been and noted that her hands were trying to grab between his thighs and noted that Sammy can’t control his wife. Tay didn’t have a live mic to respond at the time, but she does have social media. Tay took to Twitter to say that Andretti is trying to do what Dan Lambert did, but he should realize Dan isn’t in AEW anymore.

6 HOURS AGO