ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo and his wife reportedly caught up in scandal involving government handouts

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is now once again back in hot water. ‘Junior’ retired from MMA following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last August. Prior to the bout, the Brazilian stated that he would retire if he loses, as he was disinterested in fighting for anything but titles. After UFC 278, he kept his word and retired.
FLORIDA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
CBS Sports

Bellator MMA announces eight-man World Grand Prix at lightweight beginning in March

Bellator has finalized the eight fighters competing in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. The participants were announced on Wednesday with lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former featherweight champion AJ McKee among the standouts. Bellator president Scott Coker made the news official on "The MMA Hour." Nurmagomedov, McKee, Patricky Pitbull,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bodyslam.net

Watch: The Undertaker Drops Fan With Stiff Chop

The Phenom took part in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match in April 2020. He took the final bow and retired from in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series 2020, 30 days to the day of his debut. The Undertaker was later on inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.
bodyslam.net

Update On Kylie Rae’s Contract Status Following WWE Tryout

Kylie Rae is on the radar. We’ve seen Kylie Rae recently pop up on WWE’s Main Event Tapings following a WWE Tryout. Since then, things have been very quiet on her status with the company. But, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select now reports that Kylie is still a free agent.
bjpenndotcom

Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”

Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
bodyslam.net

William Regal Named Vice President Of Global Talent Development In WWE

William Regal has a new title. William Regal was released by WWE in January of 2022. By March, Regal made his debut in AEW as apart of the Blackpool Combat Club. Regal was then granted his release following Triple H coming into creative charge in WWE so that Regal could help train and work with his son, NXT’s Charlie Dempsey. Now, PWInsider has confirmed that William Regal has been named Vice President of Global Talent Development in WWE.
bodyslam.net

AEW Rampage Live Spoiler Results – 1/13/23

AEW Rampage is being taped at The Forum in Los Angeles, California following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The Show is headlined by a Tag Team Match between The House Of Black vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Plus, Ruby Soho and Willow Nghtingale will battle Tay Melo and Anna JayAS in a Street Fight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bodyslam.net

Tay Melo Takes A Jab At Action Andretti, Compares Him To Dan Lambert

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks and Action Andretti interrupted the Jericho Appreciation Society’s promo segment. During this, Andretti took shots at Tay Melo, saying that he, nor Sammy, know where Tay’s hands have been and noted that her hands were trying to grab between his thighs and noted that Sammy can’t control his wife. Tay didn’t have a live mic to respond at the time, but she does have social media. Tay took to Twitter to say that Andretti is trying to do what Dan Lambert did, but he should realize Dan isn’t in AEW anymore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy