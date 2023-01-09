Read full article on original website
Julie Arrowsmith, G6 Hospitality’s President and Chief Financial Officer, Appointed President and Interim Chief Executive Officer of G6
DALLAS – G6 Hospitality LLC, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the U.S. and Canada, today announced that Julie Arrowsmith, President and Chief Financial Officer of G6, has been appointed President and Interim Chief Executive Officer. Rob Palleschi will step down as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective today, as he transitions to the position of Chief Executive Officer of American Campus Communities, the nation’s premier student housing manager, owner and developer.
For 6th Year in a Row, Cendyn Named #1 CRS Provider by Hotel Tech Report
Cendyn, a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry, has secured the top award for “Best Central Reservations System” (CRS) at the 2023 Hotel Tech Awards. The win for the product in question — Pegasus CRS — marks Cendyn’s sixth in-succession victory in this category. Pegasus CRS has previously taken home the honor each year since 2018.
Crystal Investment Property Facilitates the Sale of Eagle’s View Inn & Suites
Crystal Investment Property, LLC (“CIP”), a member of Hotel Brokers International, has announced the highly-anticipated sale of the Eagle’s View Inn & Suites in Enterprise, Oregon. As a licensed Oregon brokerage, CIP represented the seller in the transaction, working closely with the buyer and other professionals to successfully negotiate and close the deal. The final sale price, which remains confidential, reflects the strong demand for high-quality hotel properties in the region. CIP President Joseph P. Kennedy and the CIP team are thrilled to have played a key role in this important transaction.
Remington Hotels Assumes Management of Crowne Plaza College Park – Washington, DC
Remington Hotels, a dynamic and growing hotel management company, today announced its management agreement for Crowne Plaza College Park – Washington, DC, which has a close relationship with the University of Maryland and is less than five miles from the school’s main campus. In its role, Remington oversees...
Mr. C Beverly Hills Proudly Appoints Tina Canderle as Director of Sales and Marketing
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Enveloped in the timeless glamour of Beverly Hills while presenting European comfort and a delicate touch of exquisite design and amenities, Mr. C Beverly Hills proudly welcomes Director of Sales and Marketing Tina Canderle. With over 18 years in the hotel industry, Canderle brings specific focus on the luxury lifestyle segment combined with robust experience and is positioned to build upon the already exceptional level of management, anticipatory service, guest relations and revenue growth at Mr. C Beverly Hills.
Award-Winning Mauna Kea Resort Appoints Diana Su as Director of Marketing and Public Relations
Kohala Coast, Hawai’i – Top Hawai’i destination Mauna Kea Resort—comprised of the historic Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, the contemporary The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, and the luxury vacation rentals and residences at Mauna Kea Residences—is excited to announce the appointment of Diana Su as Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the entire Mauna Kea Resort portfolio.
The Mark Hotel Appoints New General Manager
The Mark Hotel is pleased to announce that Etienne Haro has been appointed as the hotel’s new General Manager as of January 1. With over 20 years of international experience in luxury hospitality, Haro has held leadership positions at some of the most prestigious hotels around the world. He began his award-winning career in Food & Beverage and Finance at The Caledonian in Edinburgh, Scotland, later moving to the Middle East and Asia, directing the operations of market-leading luxury hotels. His extensive experience includes roles as Executive Assistant Manager of the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, and most recently, as the Director of La Mamounia, the legendary palace of Marrakech, awarded Best Hotel in the World by Condé Nast in 2021. Haro is joining The Mark Hotel at an especially exciting moment, as the property was the only New York hotel recently selected for Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List 2023. The Annual Gold List highlights global editors’ all-time favorite hotels around the world that exemplify the gold standard of service and hospitality.
Elite Hotels of Sweden Standardises on Infor
STOCKHOLM – Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that premium hotel operator Elite Hotels of Sweden has begun a project to standardise operations on Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) and Infor Sales & Catering System (SCS). Replacing a legacy system that is unable to offer the integrated and holistic data needed, the applications are set to be rolled out across over 40 properties throughout Sweden, creating a unified, consistent guest experience.
Aimbridge Hospitality Selected to Manage White House Inn Napa Valley Under New Ownership
PLANO, Texas — Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hospitality company, has been retained to manage the White House Inn Napa Valley recently acquired by investment company Cambridge Lansdowne. Located in the popular getaway destination of downtown Napa Valley, California, the property is managed through Aimbridge Hospitality’s highly specialized Evolution Lifestyle operating division.
M3 Named Best Finance & Accounting Software for 3rd Consecutive Year in the 2023 HotelTechAwards
M3’s, Accounting Core solution has been named 2023’s #1 Finance & Accounting Software by Hotel Tech Report, and M3’s Labor Management solution has been named 2023’s #2 Scheduling and Labor Management Software. Each year, 2.5 million hotel industry professionals use HotelTechReport.com to make informed technology purchasing...
Chateau Elan Appoints New Executive Director of Sales & Marketing
BRASELTON, Ga. – Kelly Card-Schulte has been appointed as the new executive director of sales and marketing for Chateau Elan Winery & Resort. Dedicating her entire career to the hospitality industry, Card-Schulte brings a new level of excellence and service to the team. In her new role, Card-Schulte will...
Hilton Motif Seattle Debuts in the Heart of the Emerald City
SEATTLE – Hilton today announced the opening of the 319-room Hilton Motif Seattle. The hotel, formerly Motif Seattle, is located in a prime downtown area, offering a rooftop restaurant and bar and more than 36,000 square feet of meeting and event space. “We are delighted to welcome Hilton Motif...
Zero-Cost Guest Experience Enhancements for 2023
Mere weeks in 2023, the year is already offering up quite a few question marks as to where to allocate resources. Protecting the bottom line is a perennial goal, but it’s hard to do with rising wages and labor shortages that force hotels to throttle service offerings. The following is based on past client work on the ground with full-service hotels and resorts, looking specifically at initiatives that can drive cost savings or topline growth without proportional labor requirements.
Soon-to-Open AC Hotel St. Petersburg Introduces Executive Leadership Team
SPARTANBURG, South Carolina — The soon-to-open AC Hotel by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown has recruited an executive leadership team that brings broad experience and bright energy to the heart of Florida’s Sunshine City. Ben Walters is general manager of AC Hotel St. Petersburg Downtown and Christine Moore is...
