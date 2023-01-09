The Mark Hotel is pleased to announce that Etienne Haro has been appointed as the hotel’s new General Manager as of January 1. With over 20 years of international experience in luxury hospitality, Haro has held leadership positions at some of the most prestigious hotels around the world. He began his award-winning career in Food & Beverage and Finance at The Caledonian in Edinburgh, Scotland, later moving to the Middle East and Asia, directing the operations of market-leading luxury hotels. His extensive experience includes roles as Executive Assistant Manager of the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, and most recently, as the Director of La Mamounia, the legendary palace of Marrakech, awarded Best Hotel in the World by Condé Nast in 2021. Haro is joining The Mark Hotel at an especially exciting moment, as the property was the only New York hotel recently selected for Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List 2023. The Annual Gold List highlights global editors’ all-time favorite hotels around the world that exemplify the gold standard of service and hospitality.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO