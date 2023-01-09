ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAWeekly.com

Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury

Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury. Kelvin Gastelum is out of his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday due to a mouth injury. The details of the injury are still a bit sketchy but he did release a photo and video of the aftermath and it’s not pretty.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’

It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bodyslam.net

WWE Cameras Pick Up Rhea Ripley Calling Cedric Alexander A Dickhead

Rhea Ripley had some choice words for Cedric Alexander on RAW. The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match during RAW this week to claim a #1 contender spot against the Usos for their titles. During that match, Rhea Ripley was on hand to assist in any way she could. This included mocking their opponents in whatever way she wanted.
bodyslam.net

Watch: The Undertaker Drops Fan With Stiff Chop

The Phenom took part in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match in April 2020. He took the final bow and retired from in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series 2020, 30 days to the day of his debut. The Undertaker was later on inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.
bodyslam.net

Update On Kylie Rae’s Contract Status Following WWE Tryout

Kylie Rae is on the radar. We’ve seen Kylie Rae recently pop up on WWE’s Main Event Tapings following a WWE Tryout. Since then, things have been very quiet on her status with the company. But, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select now reports that Kylie is still a free agent.
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
CBS Sports

Bellator MMA announces eight-man World Grand Prix at lightweight beginning in March

Bellator has finalized the eight fighters competing in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. The participants were announced on Wednesday with lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former featherweight champion AJ McKee among the standouts. Bellator president Scott Coker made the news official on "The MMA Hour." Nurmagomedov, McKee, Patricky Pitbull,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bodyslam.net

Vince McMahon’s Return Triggers WWE Shareholder Suit To Move Forward

Vince McMahon’s return has already began to cause issues for WWE on a larger scale. PW Insider recently shared an update email from the lawyers. Mike Johnson wrote that he received this information from a friend of his, who happens to be in the WWE shareholder derivative suit that was filed in June.
sportszion.com

UFC reportedly considering a Lighweight bout between Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev

The lightweight division in the UFC just keeps getting better and better. With the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight already being one of the biggest fights of 2023, the 155lb division has now gifted a potential certified banger fight in two of the hardest hitters in the UFC by announcing the Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev fight.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: ‘There’s no debate’ that Dana White was wrong for altercation with wife

Dana White’s 2023 has started off in a less-than-ideal fashion. A video surfaced shortly after the start of the new year, revealing the UFC president and his wife Anne White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub. The vacation took a turn for the worst when White was seen dancing with his wife before receiving a slap and retaliating with several of his own, leading to the pair being separated. Along with the video’s release, White addressed his actions to TMZ and made no justifications for his actions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy