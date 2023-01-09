Kelvin Gastelum Out Of Main Event, Sean Strickland To Step In On Short Notice Against Nassourdine Imavov At UFC Vegas 67

Aron Stevens commented on the speculation of a WWE sale in an exclusive interview with Wrestling News. When questioned about the possibility of WWE being sold, Aron Stevens stated that only time will tell. He went on to say that when deals like these come into play, it would be insane to believe that the people who are paid to think like this in terms of distribution and television aren’t looking forward. He claimed again that people will have to wait and see.

1 DAY AGO