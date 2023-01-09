Kelvin Gastelum Out Of Main Event, Sean Strickland To Step In On Short Notice Against Nassourdine Imavov At UFC Vegas 67

Read full article on original website
Adam Page Gets His Revenge And Defeats Jon Moxley On AEW Dynamite
One of the most anticipated matches for AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight’s show. The build up for Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page has been nothing short of intense and that’s exactly how this match was. Page and Moxley started off sort of like a hockey fight and we were off to there races. After an absolute war and one of the most physical matches we’ve seen in quite some time, Adam Page hit that signature BuckShot Lariat and got the win!
Diego Sanchez Set To Make Bare Knuckle Debut vs. Former WBA Light Middleweight Champion Austin Trout at BKFC KnuckleMania 3
Diego Sanchez is the next man to make the crossover from MMA to Bare Knuckle Fighting. The UFC veteran and former Ultimate Fighter season 1 cast member has officially inked a deal to join the roster at BKFC where he’ll face boxing champion Austin Trout in the co-main event at the upcoming KnuckleMania 3 card on Feb. 17 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Tony Khan Confirms AEW House Shows Are Coming
It looks like AEW are looking to debut house shows in the near future. The idea of house shows for AEW is not a new one. While Tony Khan has been hesitant to begin a circuit of live events in the US, fans have pushed for them. While AEW do not, WWE has a live event circuit that covers most dates throughout the year.
Tatiana Suarez Returns After Four Year Layoff To Fight Montana De La Rosa on Feb. 25 UFC card
The undefeated Tatiana Suarez is officially back and will do battle next month. Suarez makes her long-awaited return to action after nearly four years away from the sport when she faces Montana De La Rosa at an upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled for Feb. 25. Long considered a potential...
IMPACT Wrestling Reveals The Opener And Main Event Of Hard To Kill
Mickie James is Hard To Kill. Mickie James was the first woman to win an IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view main event at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2022. In 2023, she’s looking to do it again. IMPACT Wrestling revealed that Jordynne Grace will defend her Knockout’s World Title against Mickie James in the main event of Hard To Kill, Tonight. But, Mickie James has a lot to fight for as this match is Title vs. Career. Could this be the last time we see Mickie James compete inside the squared circle?
Juice Robinson Calls Out Darby Allin For AEW Rampage
Juice Robinson made his presence known tonight on AEW Dynamite when he was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. He says he’s here now to kick ass and win championships. So, if Darby Allin is handing out open challenge matches, he wants in. He wants a shot at the TNT Championship this Friday on AEW Rampage. Will Darby accept?
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 1/11/23 – Match 7 Of Trios Titles Match, Hangman vs Mox & More
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite comes to you live from Los Angeles at The Forum. The card is stacked with matches with the finale of the best of 7 series between The Elite and Death Triangle taking place as well as a heated singles match between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley.
MJF’s Offensive Promo Was Approved Before AEW Dynamite
“Hey! Kon’nichiwa Bud! What’s up? How’s it going?” MJF said to Takeshita. This drew big heat from the crowd after MJF’s offensive greeting. While the line is considered offensive, Fightful Select is reporting that the line was cleared by Takeshita before MJF said it on television. After MJF finished his promo, Bryan came out to chase him away.
WATCH: WWE Reveals The Top 10 RAW Moments
RAW was live last night and we now know the top 10 moments. WWE has revealed the Top 10 Moments from last nights Monday Night RAW. From Tag Team Turmoil to a returning Bobby Lashley, we saw a lot of newsworthy things on RAW. But, what moment made the number one spot? You can check it out below!
Edge, Beth Phoenix And More Expected To Return At The 2023 Royal Rumble Event
It looks like the Hall Of Fame couple will appear at the 2023 Royal Rumble. According to a new report from PW Insider, Edge is “penciled in” to make his return to the company at the Royal Rumble event. It was not noted exactly how the Rated R Superstar will be used.
AEW Dynamite Sees Nice Jump In Viewership But Can’t Cross 1,000,000 Viewers
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average of 967,000 viewers, with a .33 in the treasured 18 to 49 demographic. The January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 864,000 viewers, with a .26 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
ONE Championship And Monster Energy Agree To Multi-Year Partnership
ONE Championship and Monster Energy have inked a deal for the next couple of years. The deal officially begins with Friday’s ONE on Amazon Video 6 event, headlined by Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov for the ONE lightweight kickboxing title. “ONE Championship has done a remarkable job building...
Aron Stevens Discusses WWE’s Impending Sale
Aron Stevens commented on the speculation of a WWE sale in an exclusive interview with Wrestling News. When questioned about the possibility of WWE being sold, Aron Stevens stated that only time will tell. He went on to say that when deals like these come into play, it would be insane to believe that the people who are paid to think like this in terms of distribution and television aren’t looking forward. He claimed again that people will have to wait and see.
UFC Releases Mike Jackson From Contract With One Fight Remaining
CM Punk’s second opponent in the UFC is no longer under contract. The promotion released Jackson from his contract with one fight remaining on his deal. MMA Junkie confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from algorithm-based Twitter account UFC Roster Watch. Jackson (1-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC)...
Dutch Mantell Accuses Mercedes Moné Of Snubbing Him In WWE
Mercedes Mone truly became one of the biggest names in WWE, as she was a multi-time women’s champion, being part of numerous top storylines throughout her career. While speaking on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was asked about Mercedes Mone’s WWE exit. Mantell proceeded to accuse Mercedes Mone of snubbing him during their time in the company together.
Tay Melo Takes A Jab At Action Andretti, Compares Him To Dan Lambert
Last night on AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks and Action Andretti interrupted the Jericho Appreciation Society’s promo segment. During this, Andretti took shots at Tay Melo, saying that he, nor Sammy, know where Tay’s hands have been and noted that her hands were trying to grab between his thighs and noted that Sammy can’t control his wife. Tay didn’t have a live mic to respond at the time, but she does have social media. Tay took to Twitter to say that Andretti is trying to do what Dan Lambert did, but he should realize Dan isn’t in AEW anymore.
OTT Announce The Return Of Jon Moxley For ScrapperMania 7 On 18/3/23
Jon Moxley is making his way to Ireland for OTT’s annual marquee show. Moxley was originally scheduled to appear at 2020’s ScapperMania 6 event, set to face off with David Starr. However, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the appearance never came to be. Back in October, OTT’s...
MMA Veteran Phil Baroni Charged With Aggravated Femicide In Mexico
MMA vet Phil Baroni has officially been charged with aggravated femicide in Mexico, after being arrested in the country on January 1 for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. ESPN Deportes’ Carlos Contreras Legaspi was the first to report the news that Baroni had been charged with the crime by a state judge in Mexico on Monday.
UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Reportedly Set To Become Free Agent Next Week
The UFC’s Heavyweight division might be receiving a huge shakeup next Friday. UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could be the next MMA fighter to jump ship from the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the Professional Fighters League. According to reports, Ngannou’s contract was scheduled to expire towards the end of...
WWE and AEW Stars All Heard About The Saudi Deal, Tuesday Night Explained
Bryan Alvarez explains his side of the story. Earlier this week, Tuesday night, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer took to Twitter and was one of the first to tweet out that huge news was coming imminently. We later found out that the news was WWE selling to the Saudi’s, which has now caused a fire ring of reports with both yes it happened and no it didn’t happen being said. Now, Bryan has taken to Wrestling Observer Live to explain what happened Tuesday night throughout all the chaos.
