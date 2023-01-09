ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily South

10 Southern Spring Break Destinations Just For Grown Ups—Because Adults Deserve A Break Too

While we’re well past the days of pop quizzes and all-night cram sessions (and good riddance!), there are a few school-year traditions we wouldn’t mind keeping around. Kindergarten naps could make a comeback for one. Something else at the top of that list? Spring break. When the weather warms and flowers begin to bloom, a week of uninterrupted fun is in order. We’ve survived the drab post-holiday months of January and February, and just like restless school kids and burnt-out college students, we deserve some time off to frolic in the sun.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Hotel Interactive Network

Soon-to-Open AC Hotel St. Petersburg Introduces Executive Leadership Team

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina — The soon-to-open AC Hotel by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown has recruited an executive leadership team that brings broad experience and bright energy to the heart of Florida’s Sunshine City. Ben Walters is general manager of AC Hotel St. Petersburg Downtown and Christine Moore is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Seminole uniform company sells HQ for $5M, moving to downtown St. Pete

SEMINOLE — One of the region’s largest publicly traded companies will relocate to downtown St. Petersburg after selling its Seminole headquarters for just over $5 million. The Superior Group of Companies, which manufactures branded uniforms and health care attire and offers remote staffing services, closed the sale to a Pinellas Park limited liability company on Dec. 28, according to Pinellas County records.
SEMINOLE, FL
995qyk.com

This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay

This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa

Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Top 10 Restaurants in Tampa to Visit in 2023

Past ten years, Tampa has seen a major transformation in its culinary scene. Fine dining restaurants are making way for trendy food halls and fast-casual eateries. Also, a surge of immigrant-inspired cooking has left its mark on imaginative tasting menus and new Tampa restaurants. Looking ahead to 2023, the city offers plenty to explore.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Festival of Giant Bounce Houses Coming To St. Pete

Looking for some family fun in St. Petersburg? Bounce The Mall, an inflatable bounce house festival, is bringing its inaugural tour to St. Pete at the end of January! Head over to Tyrone Square from January 28-February 19th for sensational, inflatable fun for the whole family! This immersive family attraction contains eight different interactive inflatables that are sure to put a bounce in your step. All-access tickets for this bounce house festival start at just $23 for a 90-minute pass and events are expected to sell out quick! Head to bouncethemall.com for more info and to get your tickets!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

