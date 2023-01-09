Read full article on original website
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" ToysMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
University of Florida Strongly Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Concerns About SecurityThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
10 Southern Spring Break Destinations Just For Grown Ups—Because Adults Deserve A Break Too
While we’re well past the days of pop quizzes and all-night cram sessions (and good riddance!), there are a few school-year traditions we wouldn’t mind keeping around. Kindergarten naps could make a comeback for one. Something else at the top of that list? Spring break. When the weather warms and flowers begin to bloom, a week of uninterrupted fun is in order. We’ve survived the drab post-holiday months of January and February, and just like restless school kids and burnt-out college students, we deserve some time off to frolic in the sun.
Soon-to-Open AC Hotel St. Petersburg Introduces Executive Leadership Team
SPARTANBURG, South Carolina — The soon-to-open AC Hotel by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown has recruited an executive leadership team that brings broad experience and bright energy to the heart of Florida’s Sunshine City. Ben Walters is general manager of AC Hotel St. Petersburg Downtown and Christine Moore is...
Midtown East to add to Tampa’s first-of-its-kind, billion-dollar, self-contained community
TAMPA, Fla. - Four years after Tampa Mayor Jane Castor had her first groundbreaking as mayor on what would become the development known as Midtown, she was back, tossing more dirt for what’s being billed as Midtown’s phase 2 project. It is an 18-story, 430,000-square-foot office tower called...
Seminole uniform company sells HQ for $5M, moving to downtown St. Pete
SEMINOLE — One of the region’s largest publicly traded companies will relocate to downtown St. Petersburg after selling its Seminole headquarters for just over $5 million. The Superior Group of Companies, which manufactures branded uniforms and health care attire and offers remote staffing services, closed the sale to a Pinellas Park limited liability company on Dec. 28, according to Pinellas County records.
Gasparilla 2023: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest
Grab your beads, costumes, and eye patches, and get ready for the 2023 Gasparilla parades. The parades will affect parking and traffic, so here's everything you need to know about the annual fest.
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
8 Tampa Bay developments to watch out for in 2023
Keep up with Tampa and St. Pete's ever-changing landscape.
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa
Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
Top 10 Restaurants in St. Petersburg and Clearwater to Visit in 2023
If you are on a trip to St Petersburg and Clearwater, you will soon realize that it has much more to offer than just stunning beaches and picturesque sunsets. The area is also becoming a hot spot for foodies, with new restaurants and fancy bars popping up. From beachside shacks...
Top 10 Restaurants in Tampa to Visit in 2023
Past ten years, Tampa has seen a major transformation in its culinary scene. Fine dining restaurants are making way for trendy food halls and fast-casual eateries. Also, a surge of immigrant-inspired cooking has left its mark on imaginative tasting menus and new Tampa restaurants. Looking ahead to 2023, the city offers plenty to explore.
Where to get the best pizza in Tampa Bay 🍕
This week is National Pizza Week, so we’re sharing our list of some of the best pizza spots in TBAY.
Spring Hill Doctor Arrested In Tampa Exposing Himself To A Child
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, January 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported an older man drove up to her requesting directions at the University of South Florida. The victim stated that she
Crews On The Scene Of Large Warehouse Fire In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately 7:30 pm, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a large warehouse located at 2350 31st St S, with heavy smoke inside the building. Due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke, crews started more units
Festival of Giant Bounce Houses Coming To St. Pete
Looking for some family fun in St. Petersburg? Bounce The Mall, an inflatable bounce house festival, is bringing its inaugural tour to St. Pete at the end of January! Head over to Tyrone Square from January 28-February 19th for sensational, inflatable fun for the whole family! This immersive family attraction contains eight different interactive inflatables that are sure to put a bounce in your step. All-access tickets for this bounce house festival start at just $23 for a 90-minute pass and events are expected to sell out quick! Head to bouncethemall.com for more info and to get your tickets!
What's next for St. Petersburg's Manhattan Casino
The historic South St. Pete building has hosted Ray Charles, James Brown, and other legendary artists.
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa
Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
Best Boutique Hotels Across Tampa Bay for a Romantic Valentine’s Day
