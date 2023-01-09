ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

ecori.org

House Commission Tackles Trifecta: Responsible Land Use, Need for Affordable Housing, Climate Change Mitigation

The continued building in coastal areas has some planners and climate activists concerned about stormwater runoff and flooding risks. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) A Special House Commission on Land Use was created in 2021 to examine how Rhode Island is using and managing its 1,214 square miles. Critics of the ongoing effort, however, claim the outcome is predetermined: reduce regulations and local control to encourage more development.
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 12, 2023

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to make two trips over the weekend and had some solid results. The fishing was strong on Saturday, with good action on bait and jigs, and a good pick of keeper fish. The results on Sunday were a bit weaker, but they still found a decent number of fish. The key seems to be anchoring up in places where they were marking bait, although a few other boats reported a better bite jigging on the drift. They plan on sailing whenever the weather allows, so be sure to check their schedule for updates.
solarindustrymag.com

Standard Solar Adds R.I. Community Project from Freepoint Solar

Standard Solar is expanding its community solar portfolio in Rhode Island with the acquisition of the 4.9 MW Woodville project from Freepoint Solar LLC. Standard Solar will be the long-term owner and operator. “Providing much-needed relief from rising energy costs to customers is critical to furthering the clean energy economy,...
whatsupnewp.com

DEM extends renewal period for Commercial Fishing Licenses until Jan. 31

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that it will extend the renewal period of commercial fishing licenses, previously set to expire on January 13, until January 31, 2023. DEM is experiencing a license renewal backlog as it continues to transition from combining several outdated licensing systems into one...
ecori.org

1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery

A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
whatsupnewp.com

Some Homeless Shelters consider purchasing motels to combat homelessness

Some non-profit homeless shelters in Rhode Island are considering the purchase of motels and hotels to accelerate efforts to develop more short-term and permanent affordable housing, according to a prominent industry executive. Russ Partridge, longtime executive director of the WARM Center in Westerly and Welcome House in Wakefield, said that...
WWLP

Healey’s climate approach resembles Biden’s

BOSTON (SHNS) – It was her first press conference and Gov. Maura Healey on Friday declared that Massachusetts was the first state in the nation to bring a climate chief on board. But if the idea had a familiar ring, you are not wrong. President Joe Biden in January 2021 issued an executive order launching […]
