ecori.org
House Commission Tackles Trifecta: Responsible Land Use, Need for Affordable Housing, Climate Change Mitigation
The continued building in coastal areas has some planners and climate activists concerned about stormwater runoff and flooding risks. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) A Special House Commission on Land Use was created in 2021 to examine how Rhode Island is using and managing its 1,214 square miles. Critics of the ongoing effort, however, claim the outcome is predetermined: reduce regulations and local control to encourage more development.
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
Report: N.E. electric grid operator declared capacity deficiency Christmas Eve
Region’s supply of electricity was insufficient to meet consumer demand. System operators implemented well established procedures Christmas Eve to maintain New England’s power supply during an unanticipated electric capacity deficiency, according to a report from ISO New England. The operator blamed unexpected generator outages and reductions, and power...
Turnto10.com
Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly eggs before the spring
(WJAR) — Invasive, non-native spotted lanternflies have hitched rides to Southern New England, on cars, campers, even packages over the past few years. They can wipe out grape, berry, and other crops and vegetation. But there's action you can take now to stop the spread. Spotted lanternflies may look...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 12, 2023
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to make two trips over the weekend and had some solid results. The fishing was strong on Saturday, with good action on bait and jigs, and a good pick of keeper fish. The results on Sunday were a bit weaker, but they still found a decent number of fish. The key seems to be anchoring up in places where they were marking bait, although a few other boats reported a better bite jigging on the drift. They plan on sailing whenever the weather allows, so be sure to check their schedule for updates.
GoLocalProv
CEO of 6/10 Contractor Says RI AG Neronha Is Demanding $17M and Criminal Charges for Contamination
In an interview with GoLocal, Vincent Barletta, the CEO and President of Barletta Heavy Division, the lead contractor of the 6/10 construction project, said that Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha is “blackmailing” him and demanding $17 million to settle the environmental contamination case. Barletta’s firm dumped tons...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island housing secretary resigns after just over 1 year on the job
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Housing Secretary Josh Saal has resigned from his position. Gov. Dan McKee confirmed he accepted the resignation Wednesday and it will take effect Jan. 25. “We thank Secretary Saal for his work over the past year and look forward to building a Department...
solarindustrymag.com
Standard Solar Adds R.I. Community Project from Freepoint Solar
Standard Solar is expanding its community solar portfolio in Rhode Island with the acquisition of the 4.9 MW Woodville project from Freepoint Solar LLC. Standard Solar will be the long-term owner and operator. “Providing much-needed relief from rising energy costs to customers is critical to furthering the clean energy economy,...
whatsupnewp.com
DEM extends renewal period for Commercial Fishing Licenses until Jan. 31
The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that it will extend the renewal period of commercial fishing licenses, previously set to expire on January 13, until January 31, 2023. DEM is experiencing a license renewal backlog as it continues to transition from combining several outdated licensing systems into one...
ecori.org
1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery
A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
Turnto10.com
'This is a really stressful job': RIDOC director leaves post after 5 years
(WJAR) — After shattering the glass ceiling at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, Director Patricia Coyne-Fague is leaving the agency for good Friday. “I feel I’ve done my best,” Coyne-Fague said. “I think I’ve done a good job, but I’m interested in pivoting to something different.”
whatsupnewp.com
Some Homeless Shelters consider purchasing motels to combat homelessness
Some non-profit homeless shelters in Rhode Island are considering the purchase of motels and hotels to accelerate efforts to develop more short-term and permanent affordable housing, according to a prominent industry executive. Russ Partridge, longtime executive director of the WARM Center in Westerly and Welcome House in Wakefield, said that...
Crumbl Cookies eyeing first RI locations
When asked whether a Crumbl shop is in the works for Rhode Island, a spokesperson replied that a store is "still in the early stages."
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Foundation awards $160k in emergency grants for food and heating costs
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded $160,000 in emergency grants to help families stay warm and fed during the winter, the non-profit announced on Tuesday. That money was divided between three nonprofits that help families with food, housing, and heating. "Nonprofits are dealing with record demand due...
Changes to affordable housing law urged by United Way of Rhode Island
(The Center Square) – A nonprofit organization in Rhode Island is pushing for changes to low-income housing development under a two-year-old law. Claudia Wack, an affordable housing attorney who works with the United Way of Rhode Island, discussed a series of changes Tuesday afternoon the group would like to see to better the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act.
What to Expect If You Have an Expired Inspection Sticker in Rhode Island
Heads up, Rhode Islanders. Failure to get an inspection sticker or get your inspection sticker renewed will lead to the suspension of your vehicle. I learned this fun little fact thanks to a letter I received in the mail, so if your time is up on your sticker, here is what you need to know.
Journal Inquirer
Electric rate increases would be left to legislature under new proposal
As consumers across Connecticut await their first electric bill of the new year, and the sticker shock that is likely to come with it, a Democratic state Representative from Groton has introduced legislation she hopes will give members of the General Assembly more control over energy rates in the future.
Healey’s climate approach resembles Biden’s
BOSTON (SHNS) – It was her first press conference and Gov. Maura Healey on Friday declared that Massachusetts was the first state in the nation to bring a climate chief on board. But if the idea had a familiar ring, you are not wrong. President Joe Biden in January 2021 issued an executive order launching […]
ABC6.com
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
Last Mega Millions jackpot won on Friday the 13th was in Rhode Island
The jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday's drawing.
