What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
This Week’s Ice Fishing Challenges

Last week's snow storm that dropped more than 14 inches of snow in Central Minnesota is still causing havoc with Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush underneath the snow and the inability to easily get around lakes is making ice fishing very challenging. He says many people are just choosing to not ice fish right now. Schmitt indicates there are very few fish houses on area lakes and not many roads or road systems on Central Minnesota lakes. He says conditions in the Twin Cities may be worse.
The 10 Commandments Of Ice Fishing In Minnesota + Wisconsin

Winters in the Upper Midwest are long, cold, and make it far too easy for some people to sequester in their homes for a large part of the year. While southerners might give folks "up north" the side-eye over willingly spending time on a frozen body of water, it's a fun way to pass the winter months. Plus, what is better than a fresh-caught fish dinner?
DNR invites public input on deer population goals

Ortions of east and south-central Minnesota to be evaluated. Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for public input on deer population goals in 23 deer permit areas in eastern and south-central Minnesota. Opportunities for input will include an online questionnaire, a webinar, and two...
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter

'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023

A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
FREE! North Dakota & Minnesota Visit Here On These Dates

A road trip should be on everyone's "To Do" list in 2023. There is always something magical about getting away from the lights and hitting the road. Grabbing your favorite snacks, and planning to see a "new to you" location or revisiting a scenic closer area. Regardless, we encourage all to write down these dates, pencil them in as a great time to load up the car, grab the kids, or even take the grandparents along for a spin to one of the more than 400 national park sites across the country in 2023.
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northeast Minnesota

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports snowmobile activity was high and conditions on some trails have improved, other trails have yet to be groomed and lake conditions continue to be very rough and slushy. He also assisted St. Louis County deputies and responded to a fatal snowmobile crash where a single rider had lost control and struck a tree.
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
