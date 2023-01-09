Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
Food & Wine Ranks Phoenixville Distillery’s Beverage as One of 56 Best American Whiskeys Under $100
Bluebird Distilling in Phoenixville was recently featured in Food & Wine magazine for providing one of the best American Whiskeys under the budget of $100, writes Brian Freedman for Food & Wine. Bluebird is a grain-to-glass distillery with locations in Phoenixville and. . Its small-batch spirits are distilled using a...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Bucks County, PA
You won't want to miss the local coffee shops when you're in Bucks County. With their scenic countryside surroundings and small-town charm, coffee shops in the area are an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Bucks County Coffee Shops. While many coffee shops in the region are great,...
PhillyBite Magazine Lists Five Best Restaurants in Coatesville
If you’re looking for a bite to eat in Coatesville, then you’re in luck because PhillyBite Magazine lists five best restaurants in Coatesville for you to try. In no particular order, first on the list is The Whip Tavern. Full of British eats as well as wine and spirits, The Whip Tavern also encourages BYOB. Its rustic atmosphere makes it the perfect place for an informal dinner or fun time with family and friends.
This New Hope Resort Has Been Listed as One of the Top 10 Valentine’s Day Spots on the East Coast
A popular lodging in Bucks County has been named one of the best places to take your special someone for an incredible romantic getaway. Lisa Wright wrote about the local spot in The Travel.
Perkasie Native to Open a Brand New Fitness Center in Downtown Quakertown
A new gym is set to open in Bucks County very soon, and local residents are excited to begin their fitness journey as the year begins. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new gym for WFMZ-69. The Phittest is a new gym that is set to open at 306 W. Broad...
Members Only Martini Lounge Opening Soon In Doylestown, PA
I like the sound of this. There's a new, upscale Martini Bar and members only lounge opening soon in Doylestown, according to The Patch. It's Frost Martini Bar & Lounge and it has a high end, trendy New York vibe. The first floor will be open to the public and the upstairs will be members only with 65-70 seats.
Small-Town Life, Big-City Conveniences: West Chester’s Journey to Becoming One of America’s Best Places to Live
West Chester rates as one of the 100 Best Places to Live in America, with a number of factors making the borough a destination for students, families, and tourists, writes Rebecca Treon for Livability. West Chester is home to West Chester University, the crown jewel of the Pennsylvania State System...
harrisburgmagazine.com
The Hershey Pantry Chef Colette McNitt: A Familiar Face at an Iconic Hershey Restaurant
Photo By Will Masters (Photo Caption: Chef Colette McNitt and Owner Caleb Watters) Story By Christina Heintzelman – cheintzelman@benchmarkmediallc.com. The Hershey Pantry has been in existence since 1990 with new owner, Caleb Watters, taking over the helm and celebrating his first year of ownership in January 2023. Part of...
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week
A fast-growing food chain that is rapidly adding new locations throughout the country is opening another new spot in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania store location in Broomall, according to local reports.
abc27.com
Celebrities to perform at Shapiro inauguration celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and the band Mt. Joy. “We are honored and excited to...
Interior Designer Buys Chestnut Hill Home: ‘In About Five Seconds, I Knew This House Was for Me’
The Chestnut Hill home of interior designer Hannah Dee. Interior designer Hannah Dee was only halfheartedly scanning real estate listings for a new home when a friend in the business suggested a property he figured would speak to her artistic DNA. He was correct, as Terri Akman reported in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Extraordinary Mansion Just a Stone’s Throw Away from Bucks County
The estate, just over the river from Bucks County, is one of the most unique homes in the nearby area. One of the most incredible mansions near the Bucks County area has recently gone up for sale, and local residents are taking notice. . . Windward Farms, located in Milford,...
Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
Starbucks Drive-Thru Planned for West Chester Diner Site
A new drive-through Starbucks is coming to the site of the West Chester Diner in West Goshen Township, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. The diner will continue to be operated by owner Steve Elhendawy but will downsize from its current 260 to around 150 seats. Since the death of his partner Alex Attia in 2020, Elhendawy has been working seven days a week. He had to stop advertising the eatery as open “25 hours” and now closes at midnight.
3 Adorable Cafes and Dessert Spots Along East Main Street in Lititz, PA
It's hard to beat downtown Lititz when it comes to small-town charm. Especially East Main Street. From characteristic bars and pubs to adorable, charming cafes and bakeries, there's a lot to choose between along this stretch. Here are some of my favorites:
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues
Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.
Montgomery County Is About to Get a Shipment of Something That Will Delight Some, Challenge Others
A large shipment is scheduled to arrive soon at a service center in Miquon. Its delivery will delight area sweets fans but perhaps represent a challenge to residents who resolved to peel pounds in 2023.
Hershey's Chocolate World announces three new Hershey's Ice Cream Bars
HERSHEY, Pa. — Fans of Hershey's chocolate bars have a reason to celebrate!. Hershey's Chocolate World announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, three new flavors for their Hershey's Ice Cream Shoppe Bars. The new flavors are cotton candy, chocolate hazelnut and salted caramel. They can be found exclusively on the shelves...
Home Improvement Store to Relocate in Warminster, Offering DIY Essentials for Local Residents
The home improvement center will move its main location to Bucks County. A popular home improvement shop will be moving its business to Bucks County as they look for a new audience and clientele base. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop in the Warminster Patch. Your Home Outlet, currently...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Philly Pub Is Officially Closing Its Doors
Some Philly residents and Guy Fieri are about to be extremely upset right now. One of the bars that were featured on season 11 of Guy Fieri’s show ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’ on the Food Network is officially closing its doors in our area. It’s a pretty...
