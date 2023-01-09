Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis could be 31 and at welterweight in his next fight
Gervonta Davis is facing up to three years in prison and could be 31 years of age and a welterweight when he fights again. That’s the real situation standing in front of the Pay Per View superstar as he attempts to rush through a fight with Ryan Garcia. The...
Boxing Insider
Ryan Garcia On Gervonta Davis: “I Truly Believe I’ll Beat Him”
During an impressive interview with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday, Ryan Garcia weighed in on Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ stoppage of Hector Luis Garcia last weekend, calling the bout a “usual Tank fight.” According to Garcia, Davis is “very selective on his punches. He needs to get in a good position to land the shots that he’s devastating with.” Garcia also stated his belief that Davis works to wear his opponent’s down. “I think that he relies on guys to burn out,” Garcia told Helwani. “Guys with no power, usually when you’re putting pressure on them their punches loose snap and they lose focus and that’s exactly what he did and he got the guy out of there.”
Boxing Insider
Former Heavyweight Titlist Gerrie Coetzee, Who Resisted Apartheid In His Native South Africa, Dies At 67
For a short time there was talk that the man might engage in a major heavyweight title fight against reigning undefeated kingpin Larry Holmes. That bout never came to fruition, but Gerrie Coetzee, whose passing at the age of 67 was reported on Thursday, was able to leave his mark on the sport of boxing nonetheless. The former WBA heavyweight titlist had not only been the world’s first South African heavyweight champion, he had also resisted Apartheid at a time when a white South African wasn’t supposed to do such things.
Kelvin Gastelum Responds To ‘Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor’s Accusations of Staph Infection
Recently, Kelvin Gastelum shared a photograph of himself getting his tooth stitched back into place. Initially, Gastelum was scheduled to headline the first event of 2023 at UFC Vegas 67 against Nassourdine Imavov. However, the injury forced Gastelum to withdraw from the contest. Now, the No. 13-ranked middleweight will focus...
Phil Baroni could face 50 to 75 years in prison for using “pro fighter skills” to inflict injuries
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni could face between 50 and 75 years in prison for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. In recent weeks, the MMA community has been coming to terms with the news that Phil Baroni was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. The 46-year-old, who last competed in 2019, was arrested for homicide.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him
Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’
Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
Boxing Scene
Gary Russell Jr. Says Goodbye To The Featherweight Division: "There's No Need To Stay At 26"
Gary Russell Jr. has thoroughly enjoyed his time near the top of the featherweight division. Before suffering a shoulder injury in his most recent trip to the ring, Russell presided over the boxing world as the longest-reigning champion. Yet, with Mark Magsayo truncating his championship run, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs)...
Umar Nurmagomedov opens up on why Khabib is stepping away from MMA
Umar Nurmagomedov has opened up on why his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to step away from MMA. After Nurmagomedov retired from MMA, he immediately got into coaching and was coaching the likes of Umar, Islam Makhachev, and others and was having a ton of success. Yet, he surprised many when he announced he was stepping away from coaching and MMA entirely and now Umar has opened up on that decision.
Daniel Cormier Reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov Retirement: ‘He Doesn’t Want to Miss the Important Moments’
Daniel Cormier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov walking away from coaching to spend time with his family is just another example of what makes the UFC Hall of Famer special. The MMA community was sent into a frenzy when ‘The Eagle’ posted on Instagram indicating that he was once again walking away from the fight game, this time as a coach and mentor to the next generation of Dagestani world champions. The news was seemingly confirmed by American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez despite some initial skepticism.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Challenged By Troll At National Championship Game
Floyd Mayweather was not having it. Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time. In fact, with his 50-0 record, many would suggest that he is the greatest. Regardless of how you feel, there is no denying that he can beat anyone in the ring. Even in his 40s, Mayweather is still looking to challenge people.
Sean Strickland doesn’t think too highly of Nassourdine Imavov: “Only thing the French are good at is having affairs and giving up and losing fights”
Sean Strickland isn’t sold on Nassourdine Imavov’s skills. Strickland stepped up on short notice this week to headline UFC Vegas 67 against Imavov after Kelvin Gastelum was forced out of the bout. Although Strickland only had a few days to prepare, he says wasn’t too familiar with Imavov.
UFC Fans React To Dana White’s Self-Imposed “Punishment” For Slapping His Wife: “The Punishment Is That I Did It”
Last week, UFC President Dana White found himself in hot water after video footage surfaced of him in a drunken, physical confrontation with his wife in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. It all happened shortly after midnight on New Year’s at Cabo’s El Squid Roe, where you can visibly see Dana’s wife of 28 years, Anne, slap him, and he proceeds to slap her right back. She threw a few more slaps, and Dana proceeded to shove her away. Will […] The post UFC Fans React To Dana White’s Self-Imposed “Punishment” For Slapping His Wife: “The Punishment Is That I Did It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.
calfkicker.com
Cejudo weighs in on Khabib withdrawing from MMA: “I actually respect Khabib more now because I get it”
News surfaced that UFC veteran Khabib Nurmagomedov will retire as an MMA coach. Not just that, the former UFC lightweight champion also indicated that he will cut ties completely from MMA and focus on his family. ‘The Eagle’ took to his Instagram account to solidify his retirement to fans.
Dana White will not be stepping away from the UFC after altercation with his wife, claims his punishment will be being known as someone who hits women
Dana White says no one should be defending him as he was in the wrong after he hit his wife on New Year’s Eve. White spoke to TMZ after the incident and took full responsibility, but he says he was surprised to see people defending him. Instead, White says all the backlash he has gotten is warranted as he is in the wrong.
Comments / 1