Houston, TX

cbs19.tv

Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Texas home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said Jared James Dicus was charged with murder after his wife was found decapitated inside...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Narcity USA

A Texas Woman Wanted For Robbery Wore High Heels During The Crimes & Smelled Bad (VIDEO)

A Texas woman is suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Houston area in December while wearing high heels and reeking "heavily" of body odor. The Houston Police Robbery Division shared surveillance footage last week of a white female who they say is wanted for at least four counts of robbery by threat at different establishments in the Galleria area of west Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston

A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
BAYTOWN, TX

