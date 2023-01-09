ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Austin

Stakeholders divided in how to spend Texas' record $32.7 billion surplus

AUSTIN, Texas — Following the Texas Comptroller's announcement of an unprecedented $32.7 billion in budget surplus, advocates are already laying early claims on how to spend it. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar made the announcement of a record $188.2 billion in revenue on Monday, warning lawmakers not...
The Center Square

Analysis: Texas would see windfall if state legalized gaming

(The Center Square) – If the Texas legislature legalized sports betting and casino gambling, it could be a boon to state coffers, according to new projections from the gaming industry. A bill filed Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would make casino gaming and sports wagering legal in the state's largest cities, and tax the revenue it generates. “Based on past legislation, most of that [tax] money will go into...
easttexasradio.com

Comptroller Sending Out $1.07 Billion

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022. Texas bases these allocations on sales made in November by businesses reporting monthly tax. Counties compared to 2022...
KSAT 12

Ken Paxton wants more power to prosecute election crimes. These bills in the Texas Legislature would give it to him.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This coverage is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting access. The article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
KSAT 12

Texas senators draw lots to determine how long their terms will be

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It was the luck of the draw for Texas senators on Wednesday as they drew lots to decide which half of them would get two-year terms and which would get four-year terms.
kurv.com

Texas Legislature To Decide How To Spend $33 Million Surplus

The Texas Legislature will have the task of deciding how to spend a 33-billion-dollar revenue surplus. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the official surplus total on Monday. Analysts attribute the surplus to record growth in sales tax revenue, which was sparked by inflation and higher fuel prices caused by the...
CBS DFW

Texas small business owners hope lawmakers will give them a break on property taxes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeowners aren't the only ones pushing Texas lawmakers to give them a break on their property taxes.So are small business owners like Andy Ellard, owner and general manager of Manda Machine Company.The West Dallas business has been family-owned for three generations. Ellard said, "It's just a regressive tax."The company keeps about $100,000 worth of metal in its inventory. "I couldn't make anything and sell anything if I didn't have this inventory to start with. We use these metals to make the parts then sell to the customer." Like other businesses, Manda Machine pays property tax on its inventory and on...
MySanAntonio

Texas universities propose two-year tuition freeze in exchange for nearly $1 billion in additional state funding

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Texas lawmakers consider what to do with an unprecedented $32.7 billion state surplus, leaders of the state’s six largest public university systems are pitching that nearly $1 billion be allocated toward higher education.
kagstv.com

Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences

AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4. A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.
wbap.com

DFW Expecting Economy Induced Lay-offs in 2023

(WBAP/KLIF) — A drove of upcoming layoffs has Texans unsure about the future, as the Lone Star State braces for a barrage of layoffs coming in 2023 due to inflation and interest rates. After a surge in IT jobs during the pandemic when big-tech was hiring droves of employees,...
tpr.org

What does a population boom mean for Texas housing and infrastructure?

Texas leads the nation in population growth, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Lone Star State is now home to 30 million people, adding roughly half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. About half of that growth came from domestic migration from other states in the U.S.
CBS Austin

Texas House approves new session rules, rejects anti-LGBTQ+ amendments

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives is a big step closer to getting down to business after formalizing its House rules. But those rules won't include a handful of anti-LGBTQ+ proposals suggested by some of their most conservative House members. Many Republicans want the Texas House to...
