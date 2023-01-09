Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Stakeholders divided in how to spend Texas' record $32.7 billion surplus
AUSTIN, Texas — Following the Texas Comptroller's announcement of an unprecedented $32.7 billion in budget surplus, advocates are already laying early claims on how to spend it. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar made the announcement of a record $188.2 billion in revenue on Monday, warning lawmakers not...
Analysis: Texas would see windfall if state legalized gaming
(The Center Square) – If the Texas legislature legalized sports betting and casino gambling, it could be a boon to state coffers, according to new projections from the gaming industry. A bill filed Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would make casino gaming and sports wagering legal in the state's largest cities, and tax the revenue it generates. “Based on past legislation, most of that [tax] money will go into...
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
easttexasradio.com
Comptroller Sending Out $1.07 Billion
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022. Texas bases these allocations on sales made in November by businesses reporting monthly tax. Counties compared to 2022...
KSAT 12
Ken Paxton wants more power to prosecute election crimes. These bills in the Texas Legislature would give it to him.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This coverage is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting access. The article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
KSAT 12
Texas senators draw lots to determine how long their terms will be
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It was the luck of the draw for Texas senators on Wednesday as they drew lots to decide which half of them would get two-year terms and which would get four-year terms.
Beto takes on a new role teaching at an out of state university
Since Beto O'Rourke lost the Texas gubernatorial race to Greg Abbott last November, there has been a lot of speculation as to what he will do next. Beto had spent most of the previous five years campaigning and it was unclear whether he would remain in politics.
Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick prioritizes property tax relief ahead of session
(The Center Square) – Ahead of the Texas legislature convening Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick laid out 21 priorities he hopes are considered during the 88th legislative session. At the top of the list is property tax relief. According to the Tax Foundation, Texas ranks sixth highest for property...
This is What Governor Abbott Wrote to the Texas Public Utility Commission
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has probably seen the memes and complaints about ERCOT. Well, yesterday he sent out a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas about the growing demand in the state.
kurv.com
Texas Legislature To Decide How To Spend $33 Million Surplus
The Texas Legislature will have the task of deciding how to spend a 33-billion-dollar revenue surplus. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the official surplus total on Monday. Analysts attribute the surplus to record growth in sales tax revenue, which was sparked by inflation and higher fuel prices caused by the...
Texas small business owners hope lawmakers will give them a break on property taxes
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeowners aren't the only ones pushing Texas lawmakers to give them a break on their property taxes.So are small business owners like Andy Ellard, owner and general manager of Manda Machine Company.The West Dallas business has been family-owned for three generations. Ellard said, "It's just a regressive tax."The company keeps about $100,000 worth of metal in its inventory. "I couldn't make anything and sell anything if I didn't have this inventory to start with. We use these metals to make the parts then sell to the customer." Like other businesses, Manda Machine pays property tax on its inventory and on...
MySanAntonio
Texas universities propose two-year tuition freeze in exchange for nearly $1 billion in additional state funding
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Texas lawmakers consider what to do with an unprecedented $32.7 billion state surplus, leaders of the state’s six largest public university systems are pitching that nearly $1 billion be allocated toward higher education.
kagstv.com
Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences
AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4. A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.
wbap.com
DFW Expecting Economy Induced Lay-offs in 2023
(WBAP/KLIF) — A drove of upcoming layoffs has Texans unsure about the future, as the Lone Star State braces for a barrage of layoffs coming in 2023 due to inflation and interest rates. After a surge in IT jobs during the pandemic when big-tech was hiring droves of employees,...
Is Texas Gov. Abbott a hypocrite for this post on Twitter?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been blasted on social media for posts that people are saying are hypocritical. Gov. Abbott has posted a series of tweets promoting National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
Gov Abbott says to Biden the "ball is in his court" to secure the border
"The letter I hand-delivered to President Biden when he visited El Paso clearly outlines actions he can take TODAY to secure the border. The ball is in his court. As long as Biden refuses to enforce federal immigration law, Texas will step up to secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
tpr.org
What does a population boom mean for Texas housing and infrastructure?
Texas leads the nation in population growth, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Lone Star State is now home to 30 million people, adding roughly half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. About half of that growth came from domestic migration from other states in the U.S.
CBS Austin
Texas House approves new session rules, rejects anti-LGBTQ+ amendments
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives is a big step closer to getting down to business after formalizing its House rules. But those rules won't include a handful of anti-LGBTQ+ proposals suggested by some of their most conservative House members. Many Republicans want the Texas House to...
Comments / 0