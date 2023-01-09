ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AL.com

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway dies

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, WVTM reported Wednesday. Galloway, 42, was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school’s principal told WVTM that Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. “Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible,...
AL.com

The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason

The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
AL.com

Warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie

A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams by the Plano (Texas) Police Department in connection with a traffic accident last month. The warrant is for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor, and stems from a two-car wreck on Dec. 22 that caused Williams to miss the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two days later.
AL.com

Brian Robinson Jr.: ‘I have so much to look forward to’

Nineteen weeks after being shot twice, Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. told reporters in the Commanders locker room of his first NFL season: “I had a lot of fun.”. And the former Alabama ball-carrier is looking forward to starting Season No. 2 on time and fully healthy after...
Florida Today

Rockledge 4-star S Jaylen Heyward explains why he chose Georgia

Editor's note: Rockledge High School junior Jaylen Heyward wrote the following first-person story to announce why he verbally committed to Georgia. The 5-foot-11½, 180-pound Heyward is the No. 3 ranked safety in the nation and No. 9 overall player in the state of Florida on the 247Sports composite for the Class of 2024. ...
AL.com

Nick Saban one of two coaches to vote Alabama No. 2 in final poll

Nick Saban was one of two coaches nationally to rank Alabama at No. 2 in the final AFCA coaches poll of the 2022 regular season, which was published Tuesday. Saban was joined by UTEP’s Dana Dimel in ranking the Tide directly behind top-ranked Georgia. The USA Today, which compiles the coaches poll, released all of the coaches’ final ballots Wednesday.
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

