Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
John McKenzie leaving Murphy to become head football coach at Paul Bryant
John McKenzie is leaving Murphy after one season to become head coach at Paul Bryant High School. McKenzie was approved by the Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education on Tuesday night. He replaces Eldrick Hill, who went 36-55 in nine years with the Stampede. McKenzie went 2-7 in his only...
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway dies
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, WVTM reported Wednesday. Galloway, 42, was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school’s principal told WVTM that Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. “Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible,...
The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason
The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
Warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie
A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams by the Plano (Texas) Police Department in connection with a traffic accident last month. The warrant is for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor, and stems from a two-car wreck on Dec. 22 that caused Williams to miss the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two days later.
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
Stephen A. Smith, an Alabama supporter, shocked Finebaum declares Georgia ‘king of college football’
Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe his ears. In fact, he called it blasphemy. The “First Take” host stared on in disbelief as Paul Finebaum declared Georgia the top college football program. Smith is pumping his brakes on such things. He cites Alabama coach Nick Saban, his six...
Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator
Ohio State football has promoted wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to the main offensive coordinator position, the school announced. The position came open this offseason when Kevin Wilson left the Ohio State program to become the next head coach at Tulsa. Hartline will occupy the primary ...
Brian Robinson Jr.: ‘I have so much to look forward to’
Nineteen weeks after being shot twice, Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. told reporters in the Commanders locker room of his first NFL season: “I had a lot of fun.”. And the former Alabama ball-carrier is looking forward to starting Season No. 2 on time and fully healthy after...
Rockledge 4-star S Jaylen Heyward explains why he chose Georgia
Editor's note: Rockledge High School junior Jaylen Heyward wrote the following first-person story to announce why he verbally committed to Georgia. The 5-foot-11½, 180-pound Heyward is the No. 3 ranked safety in the nation and No. 9 overall player in the state of Florida on the 247Sports composite for the Class of 2024. ...
Nick Saban one of two coaches to vote Alabama No. 2 in final poll
Nick Saban was one of two coaches nationally to rank Alabama at No. 2 in the final AFCA coaches poll of the 2022 regular season, which was published Tuesday. Saban was joined by UTEP’s Dana Dimel in ranking the Tide directly behind top-ranked Georgia. The USA Today, which compiles the coaches poll, released all of the coaches’ final ballots Wednesday.
LSU’s Olivia Dunne’s presence disrupts gymnastics meet, increased security coming
Olivia Dunne’s followers have caught up to her. The LSU gymnast - and TikTok influencer with more than 6.7 million followers - caused quite the stir at the team’s season opener at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City last Friday. A group of young men holding...
North Carolina commit Reniya Kelly aiming to finish Hoover career on high note
Reniya Kelly already has accomplished more than any other player in Hoover girls basketball history. The smooth, creative floor general was a part of three of the past four state championships as Buc and has led her team to a 21-1 record this season. She started on the varsity squad...
Injured Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘The man will be there’
Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni gave his players Monday off after the Eagles defeated the New York Giants 22-16 on Sunday to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and a bye through the postseason’s first round this weekend. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts came in any way to...
