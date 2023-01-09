Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Tracy Lynn Miller
Tracy Lynn Miller, 51, passed away January 9, 2023, at her home. She was born September 10, 1971, in Hutchinson, KS, to Larry and Carole (Bottelman) Guy. Tracy is survived by: her daughters, Cheyenne Smith of South Hutchinson, KS, Makala (Jared) Ulmer of Wichita, KS, and Sammie (Bo Baker) Mitchell of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Tanya (Damond) Wells of Hutchinson, KS; step-brothers, Chet (Deanna) Knight of Hutchinson, KS, and Bill (Kim) Knight of South Hutchinson, KS; and step-mother, Inez Guy of Hutchinson, KS.
Guy Herbert “Herb” Corbet
Guy Herbert “Herb” Corbet, 75, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away January 10, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born December 9, 1947, in Sabetha, Kansas, the son of Dale and Mable (White) Corbet. Herb has resided in Lyons since 2000, formerly of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He graduated from Southeast High School, Oklahoma City with the class of 1966. Herb was a truck driver and equipment operator. He served in the United States Air Force from June 10, 1966, until his honorable discharge on Jun 9, 1972. Herb attended the First United Methodist Church, Lyons. He was a member and held various leadership roles in the following: El Reno Masonic Lodge #50, El Reno, OK, Masonic Scottish Rite, Valley of Guthrie, Guthrie, OK, ISIS Shrine, Salina, KS, and Queen Esther #32 OES, Lyons, KS. Herb was honored to go on the Veteran’s Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2018. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, snowmobiling, wood craft, racing his remote-control racecars, and most of all having family time. On May 16, 1987, Herb was united in marriage with Rae Helen (Dressler) Humbert in El Reno, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four daughters, Tammy (Jim) Wilmoth, Darlene Reimer, Maxine (Keith) Branson, and Glenda Gilpin; four grandchildren, Elliot, Jacquelyn, Miranda, and Zac; seven great-grandchildren, Clayton, Cody, Jaydon, Madison, Megan, Sanger, and Tia; nieces; nephews; fraternal brothers, sisters; and friends. Herb is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenneth Dale Corbet. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, January 16, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, with Pastor Chris Lehew and Pastor Tom Reazin officiating with Masonic rites. Military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Burial will be at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation will be from 2:30 until 4:30 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to ISIS Shrine Travel Fund, Salina, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Dorothy ‘Dodie’ A. Wheaton
Dorothy ‘Dodie’ A. Wheaton, passed away January 5, 2023, at Sterling Village, Sterling, KS, following a long illness. She was born March 13, 1945, in Nashville, KS, to Edward and Mary Ann (Henning) Mies. She received her education in Kingman KS. Following the births of her three children,...
Roberta I. Allen
Roberta I. Allen, 87, of Hutchinson, passed into her eternal life on January 3, 2023, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born March 12, 1935, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Robert and Thelma (Gardner) Halfast. Roberta graduated from Chase High School, KS, and attended Adela Hale Business School in Hutchinson,...
Sharron DeAnn Zimmerman
Sharron DeAnn (Lemen) Zimmerman, 80, of Sterling, KS, passed away January 6, 2023, in Hutchinson, KS. She was surrounded by family and friends. Sharron was born September 26, 1942, in Hutchinson, KS, to Samuel Edward and Mabel Eska (Jones) Lemen. She married Lester Dean Zimmerman on August 8, 1980, in...
Marilyn Kay Copeland
Marilyn Kay Copeland, 82, passed away January 7, 2023, at Reflection Living Eileen House, Hutchinson, KS. She was born February 5, 1940, in Stafford, KS, to Roy W. and Margaret Merle (Forman) Risley. Marilyn was a graduate of Saint John High School, Saint John, KS, and Salt City Business College,...
Mary Ann (Miller) Fuller
Mary Ann Fuller, age 75, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX. She was born on Aug. 23, 1947 at Stafford, KS., the daughter of Abbe and Lucile (Neuforth) Miller. On Jan. 15, 1993 she married Charles Wayne Fuller at Kinsley, KS. Mary Ann was an accountant and bookkeeper for several area businesses. She was a member of the Kinsley United Methodist Church and former member of Beta Sigma Phi both of Kinsley. Survivors include her husband, Charles Wayne Fuller of the home; a son, Vance (Schianne) Hornbaker, Lewis, KS; two daughters, Lisa (Jon) Cantrell, Midland, TX, Jennifer (Cody) Wishon, Salina, KS; two brothers, George (Elaine) Miller, Macksville, KS, Wayne (Yolette) Miller, Macksville, KS; three sisters, Joyce Suiter, Macksville, KS, Darlene (Lonn) Poage, Wichita, KS, Janet (Rick) Hudson, Hutchinson, KS; four grandchildren, Katie (Andrew) Vosburgh, Erin Hornbaker, Jaelyn Wishon, Jacie Wishon; three great grandchildren, Gracyn, Wade and Sloan Vosburgh. Visitation will be from 8:30 AM until service time, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the United Methodist Church, Kinsley, KS. The memorial service will begin at 10:00 AM, with Rev. Melissa Naylor presiding. Inurnment will follow in the Farmington Cemetery, Macksville, KS. Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
Xavier Matthew Brown
Xavier Matthew Brown, 25, died January 7, 2023, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born April 3, 1997, in Hutchinson, to Christopher and Sarah (Moore) Brown. Xavier graduated from Hutchinson High School. He had a passion for machining and attended trade school before becoming a machinist at Takako in Hutchinson. Xavier served his country in the Kansas Army National Guard from 2014 to 2020, as well as an active deployment to Kuwait and Syria in 2018 and 2019. He was always happiest when he was enjoying life with his family and friends. Xavier loved to fish, garden, hunt, play disc golf, workout, and he was a passionate Chiefs fan.
Kelli Suzanne Taylor
Kelli Suzanne Taylor, 60, of Hutchinson, died January 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born October 5, 1962, in Bakersfield, CA, to David M. and Carol L. (Whitmyer) Wenrich. Kelli graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1980. She worked as an office manager at Dee...
A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook Benefits Salthawk Community Support January 21st
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Experience the delicious tastes of appetizers and entrees prepared and served by some of Hutchinson’s finest men. A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook will be held Saturday, January 21st, at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center. Tickets are $40 and can...
Buhler Bowlers Sweep Collegiate to Open 2023 Campaign
WICHITA, Kan. – The Buhler bowlers opened the 2023 season Tuesday with a sweep of Wichita Collegiate at the Alley in Wichita. The Crusaders are back on the lanes Thursday to Mulvane at 3:00 p.m. at The Alley in Hutchinson.
Reno County Community Members Participate in Kansas Dept. of Agriculture Tour
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioner Ron Hirst wanted to give elected officials and other interested people an opportunity to understand the Kansas Department of Agriculture and how tax money is spent, the development of crops that enable agriculture producers to earn more profit and how the KDA, Kansas State University and the world interact.
Lady Warriors Trounce Braves on the Road
Ottawa, Kan. – It was all Lady Warriors all the way once again Wednesday night as Sterling claimed another big road win. Sterling scored the first 14 points and never looked back against the Ottawa University Braves in Ottawa. Sterling College cruised to another conference victory defeating the Braves 99-66.
Warriors Eclipse the Century Mark, Never Trail in Road Win
Ottawa, Kan. – Sterling never trailed in a great road win over Ottawa University. When Sterling played their best, it looked like they were unstoppable, at other times, however, they caused a little worry. In the end, the Warriors fought through some adversity to bring home a 102-89 victory over the Braves.
Great Bend Housing Authority to Host Ribbon Cutting Jan. 19 After $16M Renovation
GREAT BEND, Kan. – The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16M renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. Hutton Construction of Wichita started in April of 2021 and brought the 50-year-old building up-to-date mechanically and aesthetically. The renovation included all areas of the building from the apartments and hallways to the shared spaces, elevators, and office spaces.
Reno County Commission Adpots New Burn Resolution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new burn resolution for the county, replacing existing regulations adopted in 2017. Commissioners discussed the proposed resolution last month. One major change is the requirement for a burn permit to be obtained for each parcel of land involved prior to...
Reno County Courthouse Access thru Main Entrance Limited this Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County officials announced Wednesday that the main entrance of the Reno County Courthouse will temporarily close to accommodate ongoing construction efforts. The main entrance will be closed on Wednesday, January 11th and Friday, January 13th. Patrons are asked on those days to use the Law...
HHS Students Learn Strategy Through Game Design
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Students at Hutchinson High School are gaining experience in technology and strategy through video game design in Kenna Teel’s game design course. Students create fully interactive video games that are tested and critiqued by peers and school staff. On Monday, January 9, 2023, staff and...
