Madison County, AL

Angela Allen
3d ago

my heart an prayers go out to the family and friends.. so sorry for your loss.. she's a beautiful young lady.. may God continue to give you strength threw this difficult time..

Sissy60
3d ago

A beautiful life cut down by the stupid act of others.I'm not a racist... wasn't raised to be. What I am though is very observant. Why is it that in the black race communities, black people can't get together on peace and enjoy themselves?! Seems like every event or function where black people get together ends up in short fuses, hot headedness, anger and ultimately a shooting occurs. Seriously, why is that?! Seems like there needs to be some psychiatric research done on that.

WAFF

Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

10 YEARS LATER: Alonzo McGhee's murder unsolved but not cold

Lawrence Co. Medical Center suffers significant roof damage in severe weather. No injuries have been reported from the damage in the building. Video footage shows what happened to a motel in Moulton. Lawrence County Medical Center damaged. Updated: 11 hours ago. Chief Executive Officer of the Lawrence County Medical Center,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Victim's Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died, including Quantasia Grant. Victim’s Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Lawsuit over sports bar at Huntsville development alleges fraud, deceit

A dispute over sports bars at a Huntsville-area mixed-use development has landed in court with allegations of fraud and breach of contract. Jonathan’s Grille opened a location at Clift Farms on U.S. 72 just outside the Madison city limits with the promise from developer Louis Breland that no other sports bar would be brought to the development, according to the lawsuit filed by Jonathan’s Grille and its land purchasing agent, Revelette Enterprises.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

2 Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting at Event Center

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died. 2 Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting at Event …. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’

Emma Daniel, The Decatur Daily, Ala (TNS)Tribune Media Services. Jan. 6—A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Victim identified in Sunday Huntsville shooting death

Huntsville police have identified the victim in a fatal Sunday night shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said Carrillo Hernandez, 32, was shot to death in an incident in the 3800 block of Newson Road. Officers were called there at 10:19 p.m. Sunday. They found Hernandez dead for a gunshot wound. Anyone...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama officer charged with DUI in July single-vehicle wreck

A former Alabama police officer was charged with DUI after wrecking the SUV she was driving in July in Jackson County, authorities said Tuesday. Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, of Rainsville, who was with the city’s police department until her resignation a month after the incident, Rainsville’s police chief told local outlets, was arrested in connection with the incident.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Casey White’s defense attorneys file motion to move trial. Updated: 13 hours ago. Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama birthday party turns into gun battle; more than 200 shots fires, two people killed, 11 more wounded

A birthday party in north Alabama turned into a gun battle Saturday night, police said, when more than 200 rounds were fired leaving two young women dead and 11 more injured. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both were shot and killed after a fight broke out during a 21st birthday party held at Legacy Events on Highway 72 East, outside Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
