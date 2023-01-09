Hard as it may be to believe, it’s been 10 years since Fairhope Brewing Co. brought the contemporary craft beer explosion to the Eastern Shore and Lower Alabama in general. But you don’t need the detective skills of Batman to establish that it’s a fact. So the Mobile region’s oldest brewery will celebrate the occasion with two days of festivities this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, Fairhope Brewing will offer live music, food trucks, souvenir glassware and 50 beers on tap. Some of those will be in keeping with the occasion’s Gotham theme: Look for Juice Wayne, a juicy IPA; Dark Knight, a vanilla bourbon porter; Holy Hops Batman, a West Coast IPA; Robin’s Tights, a pickle sour ale; and Poison Ivy, a four-pepper amber ale.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO