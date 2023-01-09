Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
RUMORS: Alabama DC Pete Golding to Ole Miss?
Could the Rebels make a move at the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide?
This week in HS Sports: How will young Saraland football team handle 2022 success?
This is an opinion piece. After winning back-to-back national championships Monday night, Georgia coach Kirby Smart talked about the keys to keeping his Bulldogs at the top. “Just hard work,” he said. “We don’t run from hard work. Our kids don’t run from hard work. As long as you don’t have entitlement in your program, you’ve got a chance.”
South Alabama holds on for 63-62 win over James Madison
South Alabama’s Kevin Samuel had to do a quick mental reset after getting called for traveling in the closing seconds vs. James Madison on Thursday night, but one of the top shot-blockers in college basketball history had one more big defensive play left in him. Samuel blocked Justin Amadi’s...
Saraland WR, Alabama commit Ryan Williams is state’s first sophomore Mr. Football
Theodore’s Eric Collier has been coaching football 28 years. He’s never coached against anyone quite like Ryan Williams. “He’s the most dynamic kid I’ve ever seen,” Collier said this week. On Thursday in Montgomery, Saraland’s star wide receiver became the first sophomore to be named...
Two Alabama men arrested for September murder of man shot in Mississippi casino parking lot after celebrating birthday
Authorities say they have charged two Alabama men with the murder in the death of man who was shot and killed in a Mississippi casino parking lot in September. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, Alabama, will face first-degree murder charges in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36.
McGill-Toolen’s Anna Grace Sparks named Gatorade state volleyball Player of the Year
Gatorade today announced Anna Grace Sparks of McGill-Toolen as its state volleyball Player of the Year. Sparks was also named the AL.com state Player of the Year along with the Coastal Region Player of the Year and earned Class 7A MVP honors after leading the Dirty Dozen to the championship. She was named Class 7A first team all-state by the Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association and was American Volleyball Coaches Association first ream All-American.
wxxv25.com
MGCCC and University of South Alabama sign memorandum of agreement
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has signed a memorandum of agreement with the University of South Alabama. Through this agreement, the two schools can better leverage resources and help more students seeking to further their educations. When these students graduate from MGCCC, the partnership will provide a smooth transition for...
Alabama man gets 11 years in prison after shooting Mississippi police K9 named Buddy
An Alabama man will spend more than 11 years in federal prison after fleeing from Moss Point officers and shooting a police K9 named Buddy. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
Two big jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize. The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
WLOX
Strycker reacts to Jackson Co. school board's decision to not renew his contract
Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. MGCCC...
Mississippians begin new 12-month nursing program
When Robin Holman made the decision to switch from a teaching career to one in nursing, she knew a fast-track degree option would be her best bet. She found that golden ticket with The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) new, accelerated BSN pathway. Holman is part of the initial...
Holy hops, Batman! Fairhope Brewing celebrating 10th anniversary Jan. 14-15
Hard as it may be to believe, it’s been 10 years since Fairhope Brewing Co. brought the contemporary craft beer explosion to the Eastern Shore and Lower Alabama in general. But you don’t need the detective skills of Batman to establish that it’s a fact. So the Mobile region’s oldest brewery will celebrate the occasion with two days of festivities this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, Fairhope Brewing will offer live music, food trucks, souvenir glassware and 50 beers on tap. Some of those will be in keeping with the occasion’s Gotham theme: Look for Juice Wayne, a juicy IPA; Dark Knight, a vanilla bourbon porter; Holy Hops Batman, a West Coast IPA; Robin’s Tights, a pickle sour ale; and Poison Ivy, a four-pepper amber ale.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Donta Berry, 21, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list
You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
Mississippi women arrested for reportedly stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Two Mississippi women have been arrested for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a business. On Jan. 5, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business on Thacker Road to take an embezzlement report. After investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, of Oxford, and Sincere Swims, 20, of Oxford, were arrested and...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A New Orleans man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was on a 911 call will go to prison for life – but will have a chance for parole. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury in November found Terrance Martin, 33,...
Mississippi man accused of paying rent with thousands stolen from Tennessee bank accounts
A Mississippi man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Tennessee bank accounts to pay his rent. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual on multiple felony indictments. Denario Hooks, 25, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on multiple felony indictments related to identity theft and...
