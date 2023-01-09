ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

South Alabama holds on for 63-62 win over James Madison

South Alabama’s Kevin Samuel had to do a quick mental reset after getting called for traveling in the closing seconds vs. James Madison on Thursday night, but one of the top shot-blockers in college basketball history had one more big defensive play left in him. Samuel blocked Justin Amadi’s...
MOBILE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Two Alabama men arrested for September murder of man shot in Mississippi casino parking lot after celebrating birthday

Authorities say they have charged two Alabama men with the murder in the death of man who was shot and killed in a Mississippi casino parking lot in September. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, Alabama, will face first-degree murder charges in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36.
PRICHARD, AL
AL.com

McGill-Toolen’s Anna Grace Sparks named Gatorade state volleyball Player of the Year

Gatorade today announced Anna Grace Sparks of McGill-Toolen as its state volleyball Player of the Year. Sparks was also named the AL.com state Player of the Year along with the Coastal Region Player of the Year and earned Class 7A MVP honors after leading the Dirty Dozen to the championship. She was named Class 7A first team all-state by the Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association and was American Volleyball Coaches Association first ream All-American.
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

MGCCC and University of South Alabama sign memorandum of agreement

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has signed a memorandum of agreement with the University of South Alabama. Through this agreement, the two schools can better leverage resources and help more students seeking to further their educations. When these students graduate from MGCCC, the partnership will provide a smooth transition for...
GAUTIER, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Two big jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize.  The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Holy hops, Batman! Fairhope Brewing celebrating 10th anniversary Jan. 14-15

Hard as it may be to believe, it’s been 10 years since Fairhope Brewing Co. brought the contemporary craft beer explosion to the Eastern Shore and Lower Alabama in general. But you don’t need the detective skills of Batman to establish that it’s a fact. So the Mobile region’s oldest brewery will celebrate the occasion with two days of festivities this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, Fairhope Brewing will offer live music, food trucks, souvenir glassware and 50 beers on tap. Some of those will be in keeping with the occasion’s Gotham theme: Look for Juice Wayne, a juicy IPA; Dark Knight, a vanilla bourbon porter; Holy Hops Batman, a West Coast IPA; Robin’s Tights, a pickle sour ale; and Poison Ivy, a four-pepper amber ale.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man located, safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Donta Berry, 21, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
HATTIESBURG, MS
AL.com

5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list

You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
MOBILE, AL
