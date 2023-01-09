Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett spent little time relaxing after his Bulldogs blasted TCU in the College Football Playoffs on Monday. He was back at work the same week. Bennett spent Thursday serving chicken fingers at the Raising Cane’s drive-thru in the same fashion. It’s the second time the Georgia quarterback has worked the register. He did the same thing last year after Georgia won the national championship.

ATHENS, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO