Former Alabama five-star recruit transferring again, looking for fifth school
The top-rated player in Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class is looking to transfer to a fifth different school. Eyabi Okie, who was known as Eyabi Anoma when he signed with Alabama as a five-star recruit more than five years ago, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, On3 Sports and the Detroit Free Press reported. Okie is a graduate transfer.
Justin Rogers becomes Auburn football’s 4th transfer defensive lineman
Hugh Freeze noted in December that Auburn football would focus on “big men” in the transfer portal. He kept delivering on his promise Thursday. Justin Rogers, a defensive tackle that’s spent his career at Kentucky, announced his transfer to the Plains via social media. The Tigers confirmed the signing shortly after. He is Auburn’s fourth transfer defensive lineman and 31st new player expected to join the roster for Freeze’s first season.
Former Auburn QB Zach Calzada transfers to top FCS program
Former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is headed back to the state of Texas, this time to play for one of the nation’s top FCS programs. Calzada, who reentered the transfer portal in December, signed with Incarnate Word on Wednesday, the program announced. Incarnate Word reached the FCS semifinals last season and finished the year ranked third in the final FCS top-25 poll.
Asa Martin, former Mr. Football & Auburn running back, reportedly in transfer portal
Running back Asa Martin, the former Alabama Mr. Football who briefly played at Auburn, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at Memphis. Martin, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award at Decatur’s Austin High School in 2017, has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for a career-best 435 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 36 passes this past season at Memphis.
Wendell Green Jr. ‘feeling good’ about his game, and suddenly, so is No. 21 Auburn basketball
Bruce Pearl used a slew of adjectives to describe Wendell Green Jr. last weekend. He called Auburn’s starting point guard tough. He called him undersized. He called him stubborn. And he called him confident. All four of those were on display again Tuesday night at Ole Miss, as No....
At least 7 now dead in Autauga County after storms, tornado strike Alabama
The death toll continues to mount in Autauga County after a tornado roared through central Alabama on Thursday. Coroner Buster Barber said Friday morning another victim had been discovered and he was on his way to the undisclosed location. He said there could likely be more. Autauga County EMA Director...
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
‘At least’ EF-3 tornado damage found in Autauga County; NWS to continue damage surveys
The National Weather Service on Friday continued to assess the damage across Alabama following Thursday’s severe weather. The weather service in Birmingham released some preliminary results early Friday afternoon. Meteorologists found “at least” EF-3 damage in the Kingston area of Autauga County, where seven people have died, and “at least” EF-2 damage in the Selma area.
Autauga County storm kills at least 6 people, officials say: ‘That’s not all of them’
Autauga County suffered catastrophic damage as a tornado touched down in the central Alabama county on Thursday, damaging mobile homes, toppling trees and killing at least six people, according to county officials. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press he could confirm six...
Did historic Selma’s homes, monuments withstand possible tornado? Photos, video of damage
Selma and Autauga County residents are still assessing damage from a dangerous storm that tore through the area Thursday afternoon. The potential tornado drove through the historic Alabama town from west to east and appears to have done at least some damage to many homes in the center of town.
Alabama sheriffs help Dallas County authorities after jail hit by possible tornado
At least two Alabama sheriffs have pitched in to help their counterpart in Dallas County after the county jail was struck by a possible tornado Thursday, providing equipment and agreeing to take in detainees following the storm. “We received word earlier that the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is in need...
Montgomery man jailed after allegedly killing dog with crossbow, dumping remains in river
A Montgomery man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly tied his husky mix to a tether and fatally shot the dog with a crossbow before dumping the husky’s remains in a river, according to court records. Charles David Graves, 62, was arrested last Wednesday on first-degree cruelty...
2 men killed in separate incidents in Montgomery; homicide probes underway
Homicide investigations are underway in the separate deaths of two men in Montgomery. Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and fire medics were dispatched at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a deceased person. They arrived to find 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver...
