Auburn, AL

Justin Rogers becomes Auburn football’s 4th transfer defensive lineman

Hugh Freeze noted in December that Auburn football would focus on “big men” in the transfer portal. He kept delivering on his promise Thursday. Justin Rogers, a defensive tackle that’s spent his career at Kentucky, announced his transfer to the Plains via social media. The Tigers confirmed the signing shortly after. He is Auburn’s fourth transfer defensive lineman and 31st new player expected to join the roster for Freeze’s first season.
Former Auburn QB Zach Calzada transfers to top FCS program

Former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is headed back to the state of Texas, this time to play for one of the nation’s top FCS programs. Calzada, who reentered the transfer portal in December, signed with Incarnate Word on Wednesday, the program announced. Incarnate Word reached the FCS semifinals last season and finished the year ranked third in the final FCS top-25 poll.
Asa Martin, former Mr. Football & Auburn running back, reportedly in transfer portal

Running back Asa Martin, the former Alabama Mr. Football who briefly played at Auburn, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at Memphis. Martin, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award at Decatur’s Austin High School in 2017, has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for a career-best 435 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 36 passes this past season at Memphis.
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
‘At least’ EF-3 tornado damage found in Autauga County; NWS to continue damage surveys

The National Weather Service on Friday continued to assess the damage across Alabama following Thursday’s severe weather. The weather service in Birmingham released some preliminary results early Friday afternoon. Meteorologists found “at least” EF-3 damage in the Kingston area of Autauga County, where seven people have died, and “at least” EF-2 damage in the Selma area.
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

