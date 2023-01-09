Read full article on original website
wymt.com
People in Perry County take part in giveaway
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon. Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.
WKYT 27
Ky. college hosting workshop on teaching Black history
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Berea College is hosting a workshop for educators on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “We have Black Americans across this country who have done incredible things,” said Chaka Cummings, the executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky. “We also have Black Kentuckians who have done incredible things.”
Hive Five program launches in Perry County
Local police agencies are attempting to increase the safety on the county’s roads. Kentucky State Police and the Perry County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Jan. 5 in Hazard to discuss the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. According to the mission statement provided by KSP, the High...
wymt.com
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
Fire in Laurel County destroys cabinet carpentry building
A building in Laurel County used by workers to construct cabinets is a near complete loss after a large fire.
lakercountry.com
Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County
Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
Over $25K of copper wiring, tools stolen in Estill County
The perpetrators had allegedly cut the copper wire that had been run by the contractor and had cut into a cargo trailer that contained several $1,000 worth of tools.
wymt.com
FCI Manchester officials address complaints
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several of you have sent questions to the WYMT newsroom regarding conditions at the Federal Correctional Institute in Manchester. We have received several emails about there being no power at the prison since late December, that there was no water or heat at the facility, and that conditions had been like this for several years.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail
Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
Laurel County deputies locate fake cop
The sheriff's office issued a warning Sunday that a vehicle has installed blue flashing lights into a car and is allegedly stopping vehicles in southern Laurel County.
wymt.com
Officials looking for U-Haul driver that tried to pick up a student
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning. Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.
WKYT 27
Hay supply low, but demand high from Kentucky farmers
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction. It’s coming at a time when supply is low, but demand is high. “I’ve been getting a lot more people looking to purchase hay than to sell it,” said Brandon Sears, UK Cooperative Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
fox56news.com
Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens.
fox56news.com
Overturned coal truck closes road in Perry County
An overturned coal truck closed a road in Perry County on Wednesday. An overturned coal truck closed a road in Perry County on Wednesday. Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. The Doc Is In: 1/13/23 – 7 a.m. Doctor Ryan...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
Escaped Knox County inmates captured in Union County
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates after they reported walked away from a work release job site.
WKYT 27
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
fox56news.com
Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
