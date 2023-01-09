ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

wymt.com

People in Perry County take part in giveaway

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon. Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. college hosting workshop on teaching Black history

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Berea College is hosting a workshop for educators on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “We have Black Americans across this country who have done incredible things,” said Chaka Cummings, the executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky. “We also have Black Kentuckians who have done incredible things.”
BEREA, KY
The Hazard Herald

Hive Five program launches in Perry County

Local police agencies are attempting to increase the safety on the county’s roads. Kentucky State Police and the Perry County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Jan. 5 in Hazard to discuss the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. According to the mission statement provided by KSP, the High...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
STANFORD, KY
lakercountry.com

Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County

Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

FCI Manchester officials address complaints

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several of you have sent questions to the WYMT newsroom regarding conditions at the Federal Correctional Institute in Manchester. We have received several emails about there being no power at the prison since late December, that there was no water or heat at the facility, and that conditions had been like this for several years.
MANCHESTER, KY
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Officials looking for U-Haul driver that tried to pick up a student

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning. Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Hay supply low, but demand high from Kentucky farmers

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction. It’s coming at a time when supply is low, but demand is high. “I’ve been getting a lot more people looking to purchase hay than to sell it,” said Brandon Sears, UK Cooperative Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Overturned coal truck closes road in Perry County

An overturned coal truck closed a road in Perry County on Wednesday. An overturned coal truck closed a road in Perry County on Wednesday. Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. The Doc Is In: 1/13/23 – 7 a.m. Doctor Ryan...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
MADISON COUNTY, KY

