KATU.com
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
opb.org
How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon’s new governor make in homeless crisis
Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants
Oregon’s broadband office doesn’t have the staff or plans it needs to take advantage of up to $1 billion in federal money to expand internet access, according to an audit released Wednesday. The report from the Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office found that the state has work to do to effectively allocate […] The post Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Outlook Online
Kotek focuses on homelessness, housing in first executive orders
Tina Kotek, on her first full day as Oregon’s 39th governor, moved swiftly to act on campaign pledges to deal with the increased number of people without housing and the shortage of housing itself. “People are becoming homeless faster than we have been able to rehouse individuals living outside,”...
KDRV
New office for Kotek gives her a new role: Defendant in Measure 114 lawsuit
SALEM & HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's governorship brings another title for Tina Kotek this week. She listed as a new defendant in a lawsuit filed against the State for its new gun control regulation, Measure 114. More specifically, she and other co-defendants asked for the change in the case's...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Interfaith Organization Wants 114 Gun Laws to be Fully Implemented
114 Gun Laws: The religious coalition that drafted and pushed for Oregon’s new gun rules is working to build support for passing them into law. In November, voters approved Measure 114 by a razor-thin margin. Magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds are prohibited. A valid firearms purchase license is required. And a check of the buyer’s and seller’s backgrounds is necessary before any firearm may be transferred.
Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?
In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
bendsource.com
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
Greater Idaho Bill Heard in Oregon State Senate
OREGON - On Monday, a bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon Senate. Oregon state senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor, and the initial cosponsors are Senator Brian Boquist and Rep. Werner Reschke. Freshman Representative Emily McIntire, sworn in yesterday, has indicated to leaders of the Greater Idaho movement that she will sign on as a cosponsor when House rules allow.
kezi.com
Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed. A number of people said...
Outlook Online
Two Portland lawmakers take aim at housing, homelessness
Housing and homelessness: Newly sworn-in Gov. Tina Kotek, on her first full day as Oregon’s 39th governor, made these crises her top agenda items the day after she was sworn into office. Now two Portland committee chairs are backing that move.
kezi.com
Audit shows broadband internet access in Oregon needs help
SALEM, Ore. -- The state of Oregon is set to receive millions of dollars in federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure, but according to an audit released Wednesday by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the office distributing those funds will need yet more assistance to make sure the funding gets to communities that need it the most.
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
kiowacountypress.net
Extreme heat prompts Pacific Northwest farmers to consider climate change mitigation
(Washington News Service) Hotter temperatures are changing the agricultural landscape in the Pacific Northwest, especially for iconic tree fruit growers. Keith Veselka has seen that first-hand over the past few years operating NWFM, LLC, which manages 1,400 acres of apples and cherries for institutional investors across Washington state. Over the...
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
opb.org
As end to state aid looms, Eastern Oregon receives $1.7 million in federal funding for groundwater pollution
The federal government is sending $1.7 million to Eastern Oregon to handle ongoing nitrate contamination in the groundwater just as local and state government services meant to address the crisis are going into flux. Nitrate pollution in the Lower Umatilla Basin has affected drinking water across Umatilla and Morrow counties...
kptv.com
Local organizations react to Gov. Kotek’s executive orders addressing housing, homeless crisis
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Local organizations that work with the houseless in our community are optimistic towards Governor Tina Kotek’s executive orders addressing the housing and homeless crisis in the state. The executive orders included declaring the homeless crisis a state of emergency, setting a goal for Oregon to...
Oregon OKs killing 2 wolves in new pack after calf attacks
Oregon officials approved Thursday the killing of two wolves in a new pack that they said have been attacking calves in the northeastern part of the state.
