A TikToker famous for eating strange and nostalgic food has reportedly died at age 33. Taylor, who posted using the username @Wafffler69 on TikTok, is believed to have suffered a fatal heart attack on Wednesday, according to his brother, Clayton. Taylor amassed a loyal following on the video-sharing app, with over 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes of him eating bizarre foods, such as canned cheeseburgers and expired novelty foods. Clayton told TMZ that Taylor died after being rushed to a hospital in Louisiana. He had reportedly been experiencing some discomfort and initially called his mother before calling an ambulance when he...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO