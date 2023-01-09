Robert Saleh says he hasn't made any decisions on coaching staff, could bring in veteran assistant

One of the prevailing questions surrounding the New York Jets continues to be what the coaching staff will look like in 2023, particularly when it comes to the offensive coordinator position.

Mike LaFleur has taken plenty of heat this seersason for the offensive woes, as some of the heat is certainly well-warranted. That has led to speculation on his future in charge of the Jets’ offense, especially with head coach Robert Saleh saying he needs to go through his process in terms of the coaching staff and the roster.

Saleh told reporters Monday that he still hasn’t made any decisions on his coaching staff but that one thing the Jets will “definitely” look at is adding a veteran coaching presence, similar to that of the late Gregg Knapp.

Saleh said he didn’t have such an assistant this season because he “wanted to quiet the quarterback room after several voices in there last year.”

That could actually bode well for the future of LaFleur. A senior assistant could aid LaFleur in game-planning, play-calling, and things of that nature while still letting LaFleur have the reigns to the offense.

A name to potentially keep an eye on is former Texans and Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak. Kubiak retired from coaching after serving as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings under head coach Mike Zimmer.

Kubiak’s resume speaks for itself. Along with being head coach of two teams, he has been the offensive coordinator for the 49ers, Broncos, Ravens and Vikings. He was head coach of the Super Bowl 50 champion Broncos as well as an assistant in Super Bowls XXIX, XXXII and XXXIII and remains the all-time wins leader in the history of the Texans.

Kubiak could be strong guidance for LaFleur as he tries to shake off a forgettable 2022 campaign in what could be a make-or-break 2023 for the entire staff, including Robert Saleh.