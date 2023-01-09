Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
The value of people-centric culture in dentistry, according to 1 dental leader
Creating a people-centric work culture could be the key to attracting and retaining employees at dental practices, Ray Caruso, CEO of Lone Peak Dental Group, says. Denver, Colo.-based Lone Peak Dental Group is a dental partnership organization that operates 65 offices in 15 states. Mr. Caruso recently spoke with Becker's...
beckersdental.com
Patient cancellations remained top barrier for dental practice schedules in December
Patient cancellations were the top barrier preventing dental practice schedules from being 100 percent full in December, according to a recent poll by the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report for the...
beckersdental.com
Dental practice schedules were 84.9% full in December
Dental practice schedules were 84.9 percent full in December, according to a recent poll from the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. Here is the mean percentage of appointment schedules filled during...
beckersdental.com
Dental hygienists were most challenging role to recruit in December
Dental hygienists remained the most challenging role for dentists to recruit in December, according to a poll from the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. The HPI surveyed 1,138 dentists on the roles for which they were recruiting.
beckersdental.com
The best way to avoid losing staff to competitors, according to 1 dentist
Establishing a positive workplace culture involves several factors to keep staff happy and at your practice, according to Rajdeep Randhawa, DDS. Dr. Randhawa, owner of Innovative Dentistry in Colts Neck, N.J., recently spoke with Becker's about workplace culture and how it can be used to attract and retain dental staff.
beckersdental.com
California dental school to build oral, maxillofacial surgery center
University of the Pacific's Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco is building an oral and maxillofacial surgery center on its downtown campus. The goal of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery SurgiCenter is to increase access to oral healthcare for low-income and historically underserved populations, according to a Jan. 11 news release from the school.
Comments / 0