New York State

Jets sign 7 players, including Chris Streveler, to reserve/future contracts

By Billy Riccette
 3 days ago
The New York Jets have announced they have signed seven players to reserve/future contracts. These seven were all players that were on the Jets’ practice squad that the team will be keeping for the offseason and their 90-man roster.

Among the players signed was fan-favorite quarterback Chris Streveler, who saw action as a Taysom Hill-type player in Week 16 against the Jaguars, ultimately playing most of the second half over Zach Wilson.

This means the Jets, for now, have at least two quarterbacks on their roster, along with Wilson. Mike White and Joe Flacco are both free agents, though White told the media Monday that there is mutual interest in him returning.

The seven players the Jets signed to reserve/future contracts Monday:

  • QB Chris Streveler
  • OL Chris Glaser
  • CB Craig James
  • CB Jimmy Moreland
  • DL Marquiss Spencer
  • LB Chazz Surratt
  • WR Malik Taylor

