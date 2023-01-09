Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Rob Lowe Playfully Poses With Co-star Pooch in Adorable Film Premiere Photos
Rob Lowe had the best red carpet date for Netflix’s screening of Dog Gone on Wednesday, Jan. 11—his canine co-star, Gonker. The duo posed for some paw-fect photos together at the event held at The Bay Theater in Los Angeles. The actor rocked a black Saint Laurent mohair...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Clayton News Daily
'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 3 Is Finally Here!
When you're looking for entertaining content that is suitable for the entire family, shows like When Calls the Heart, Little House on the Prairie or Seventh Heaven may come to mind. MASTERPIECE on PBS also offers a lot of wholesome content including The Durrells, Around the World in 80 Days and Miss Marple. Season 3 of All Creatures Great and Small recently premiered on PBS and is perfect content for your whole family to watch.
Clayton News Daily
Hugh Jackman Recalls His Most Embarrassing Moment as an Actor
Hugh Jackman is spilling the beans on what he deems to be the most awkward moment in his acting career. The 54-year-old actor sat down with British Vogue for their 2023 Hollywood Portfolio featuring 31 of today's biggest stars. During the interview, he opened up about a moment he will never forget—although he probably wants to.
Clayton News Daily
Ciara Embodies Motocross Racer in Bold Photoshoot Video on Instagram
Ciara is ready to take on anything in a new video on Instagram showing an intense and bold photoshoot. In the clip, the pop star rocks a black, red, and white motocross suit with matching gloves and a helmet. The bold colors extend to her hair, a bright blonde with contrasting dark roots.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Break Point’ on Netflix, Taking The ‘Drive To Survive’ Formula And Applying It To Tennis
With its wildly-successful reality series Drive To Survive, Netflix created a new generation of Formula One racing fans. The streaming giant’s newest sports effort, Break Point, attempts to recreate that same magic in tennis. The ten-part series promises to follow a new generation of players at the top level of the sport, offering even the most casual viewers a reason to become fans and to care about the sport.
Clayton News Daily
Remembering the Stars and Legends We've Lost In 2023
Parade annually celebrates the lives of celebrities recently lost but not forgotten, including famous names on big screens, music legends, cultural pioneers and those who left indelible memories on the public consciousness. These people, who died in the year 2023, are honored here. Celebrity Deaths in 2023. Lisa Marie Presley.
Comments / 0