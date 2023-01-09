SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested a man in connection with being a prohibited person in possession of a shotgun and ammunition. Juan Barrigan, 37, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and violation of felony probation, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO