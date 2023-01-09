ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

SFGate

Man Arrested In Connection With Possession Of Shotgun, Ammunition

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested a man in connection with being a prohibited person in possession of a shotgun and ammunition. Juan Barrigan, 37, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and violation of felony probation, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

1 Injured In Rollover Crash On Frates Road Thursday Night

PETALUMA (BCN) One person was seriously injured in a crash on Frates Road in Petaluma Thursday night. On Thursday at 9:07 p.m., Petaluma police officers and firefighters responded to a rollover crash on Frates Road just east of Lakeville Highway. Responding officers located a white Toyota Prius with an occupant...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Santa Rosa Grocery Store Roof Catches Fire

Santa Rosa firefighters battled a fire Thursday afternoon at a grocery store. The fire call came in at 12:24 p.m. at Whole Foods Market, 390 Coddingtown Center, for a fire located on the roof of the store. Employees evacuated the supermarket, which was open at the time of the fire.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Police Identify Suspect Shot, Killed By 5 Officers Tuesday

Police have released the identity of an alleged armed suspect who was shot and killed by officers early Tuesday in Stockton. Rico Ruiz-Altamirano, 33, was fatally shot in the 3300 block of West Hammer Lane when five officers fired their weapons at him during a crisis negotiation, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Apartment Fire Displaces 15 Residents

PETALUMA (BCN) Firefighters in Petaluma responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Thursday night. On Thursday at 11:36 p.m., firefighters with the Petaluma Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Graylawn Avenue on a report of a structure fire at an apartment complex. Responding crews found heavy...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the. following rivers in California... Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County. For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Moderate flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet. and...
SOLEDAD, CA

