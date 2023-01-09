Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Related
SFGate
Man Arrested In Connection With Possession Of Shotgun, Ammunition
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested a man in connection with being a prohibited person in possession of a shotgun and ammunition. Juan Barrigan, 37, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and violation of felony probation, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SFGate
1 Injured In Rollover Crash On Frates Road Thursday Night
PETALUMA (BCN) One person was seriously injured in a crash on Frates Road in Petaluma Thursday night. On Thursday at 9:07 p.m., Petaluma police officers and firefighters responded to a rollover crash on Frates Road just east of Lakeville Highway. Responding officers located a white Toyota Prius with an occupant...
San Francisco police seek help in mysterious Marina District killing
The victim was visiting San Francisco from Placer County.
San Francisco bar had no part in viral hose video, but it's getting threats
Barbarossa Lounge's owner says it received hundreds of threats since the video went viral.
SFGate
Santa Rosa Grocery Store Roof Catches Fire
Santa Rosa firefighters battled a fire Thursday afternoon at a grocery store. The fire call came in at 12:24 p.m. at Whole Foods Market, 390 Coddingtown Center, for a fire located on the roof of the store. Employees evacuated the supermarket, which was open at the time of the fire.
SFGate
Police Identify Suspect Shot, Killed By 5 Officers Tuesday
Police have released the identity of an alleged armed suspect who was shot and killed by officers early Tuesday in Stockton. Rico Ruiz-Altamirano, 33, was fatally shot in the 3300 block of West Hammer Lane when five officers fired their weapons at him during a crisis negotiation, according to police.
Bay Area Whole Foods store evacuates after minor structure fire
The Santa Rosa Fire Department had the fire under control by early Thursday afternoon.
San Mateo County's state Route 92 closed in both directions due to sinkhole
State Route 92 in San Mateo County was shut down in both directions on Thursday due to a sinkhole.
SFGate
Apartment Fire Displaces 15 Residents
PETALUMA (BCN) Firefighters in Petaluma responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Thursday night. On Thursday at 11:36 p.m., firefighters with the Petaluma Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Graylawn Avenue on a report of a structure fire at an apartment complex. Responding crews found heavy...
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
SF lawyer moves to have DA Brooke Jenkins disqualified from McAlister case
An attorney for Troy McAlister hopes to have San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins removed from the case.
San Francisco Burger King owners ordered to pay $2.2 million in fines
Golden Gate Restaurant Group plans to appeal the decision.
Here's why the Mission in San Francisco is prone to street flooding
Locals wondered if the problem was purely because of the historical waterways underneath the streets.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
‘Skeletonized’ human remains discovered at UC Berkeley campus
It's unclear how long they've been there for or who they belong to.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the. following rivers in California... Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County. For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Moderate flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet. and...
Chez Panisse alum to open new Bay Area eatery in Black Star Pirate BBQ spot
The restaurant is expected to open by late February or early March.
Comments / 0