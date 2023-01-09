Read full article on original website
Related
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
tjrwrestling.net
One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia
As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Stephanie McMahon Said There Was ‘Animosity’ & ‘Angst’ About Vince McMahon Returning
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. With today’s shocking news that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from WWE, there comes backstage reaction from within the company.
stillrealtous.com
Multiple Wrestlers Planning To Leave WWE If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors last week with the intention of selling the company, and it was reported on Tuesday night that Vince had reached a deal to sell WWE to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and take the company private. WWE has yet to confirm any type of deal, and multiple outlets have reported that at this point in time a deal between Saudi Arabia and WWE is not yet set in stone.
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Jemele Hill blasts ex-colleague Stephen A. Smith, ESPN for ‘going easy’ on Dana White after he slapped wife
Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill criticized ex-colleague Stephen A. Smith and her old bosses at the Disney-owned sports network for “going easy” on UFC head honcho Dana White after he was recently filmed slapping his wife during a nightclub argument on New Year’s Eve in Mexico. Hill, a staff writer for The Atlantic who departed ESPN in 2018, wrote that ESPN’s financial ties to UFC have deterred the network from covering the White incident as aggressively as other recent scandals. White, who shares three kids with his wife Anne, has come under fire after video footage first obtained by TMZ showed the...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Stephanie McMahon steps down as WWE co-CEO days after Vince’s return
There is some big action happening with WWE. Stephanie McMahon announced via Twitter Tuesday that she is stepping down as the co-CEO of WWE. Then. Now. Forever. Together. pic.twitter.com/8dqr5reIiv — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 10, 2023 Stephanie’s announcement comes days after her father Vince announced his return to the company to help with day-to-day operations.... The post Stephanie McMahon steps down as WWE co-CEO days after Vince’s return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
tjrwrestling.net
Two WWE Hall Of Famers Set For TV Return
A new report has revealed that two WWE Hall of Famers are set to make their return to television as part of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. WWE’s flagship show kicked off back on January 11th, 1993 as the company moved on from its previous long-standing Prime Time Wrestling show.
SB Nation
What the hell is happening with these WWE sale rumors?
At its heart, professional wrestling is about art imitating life. Now the real-world drama of WWE itself is turning into something akin to Succession. On Tuesday night reports and rumors swirled that the world’s largest professional wrestling company was in the process of being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the same entity which has heavily invested in Formula 1, initiated a takeover of Newcastle United in the Premier League, and most recently started LIV Golf.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Stars Reportedly Praised Following Performance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Birmingham, AL and The Judgment Day received a lot of TV time on Monday night. The group appeared on Miz TV as The Miz interviewed Dominik Mysterio about his time in jail, and they also competed in a tag team turmoil match in the main event.
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Not Going To Embarrass Myself” – WWE Hall Of Famer Shoots Down In-Ring Return
A WWE Hall of Famer has dismissed the idea that they might follow in the footsteps of Ric Flair and have one final match. Tully Blanchard was one of the cornerstones of the Four Horsemen along with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and JJ Dillon. However, while Flair and Arn Anderson continued their wrestling careers well into the nineties and beyond, Blanchard stepped away from the ring full-time in 1990 only making a limited amount of appearances over the years – including a WWE Hall of Fame induction with the rest of the Horsemen (Ole Anderson was replaced by Barry Windham) in 2012.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
WWE has been making changes to the announce teams over the last few months, but now it seems that at least one broadcaster is done with the company. Sudu Shah confirmed that yesterday was his final day with WWE and he thanked everyone who supported him when he posted the following on Twitter:
Comments / 0