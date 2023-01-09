ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott commits to Vols

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yt7WZ_0k8yRRY800

Arizona State defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott announced his commitment to Tennessee on Monday.

“Home,” Norman-Lott announced on social media referring to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound transfer appeared in 21 games at Arizona State, recording 45 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four sacks and two pass deflections.

Norman-Lott entered the NCAA transfer portal Dec. 5.

He came to Arizona State from Grant Union High School in Sacramento, California.

The 2023 season will be the third for the Vols under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record as Tennessee’s head coach from 2021-22. He was hired in Jan. 2021.

