Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
Rain In NCW Triggering Heightened Avalanche
U.S. 2 through Tumwater Canyon was still closed Friday morning after shutting down for the third time this week Thursday. Wet snow and rain are being blamed for destabilizing snow, which is leading to extended avalanche danger through the stretch of highway. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ken Daniel says the...
Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR
A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible
The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County, including the mountains in the Mount Baker area, Highway 542, Highway 20 west, and the Mountain Loop Highway. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
King tides return to Puget Sound, but unlikely to bring much flooding
The king tides are back along Washington’s shoreline this week and should peak in the Seattle area on Wednesday. But for this round, at least, we are unlikely to see the flood damage that occurred two weeks ago, the last time the king tides hit. King tides are extraordinarily...
kpq.com
12th District Reps. Making Inroads with New Constituents
Washington's two representatives from the state's 12th Legislative District are still adjusting to working on behalf of voters west of the Cascades. Last February, the district's boundaries were expanded to include portions of King and Snohomish Counties, making it the only one of Washington's 49 legislative jurisdictions to span the geographical and political divide between the state's two sides.
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee airport to say 'goodbye' to Horizon's turboprops and 'hello' to its jets in two weeks
EAST WENATCHEE - An exact date of when Horizon Air/Alaska Airlines will officially make the switch from propeller-powered airplanes to jet aircraft has been ironed out. On Thursday, Pangborn Memorial Airport Director Trent Moyers confirmed that Horizon's last Bombardier Q400 flight is scheduled to depart Pangborn for the last time on Jan. 26 at 1:24 p.m. and the first Embraer-175 jet flight to Pangborn will arrive in the noon hour on Thursday, Jan. 27.
rentonreporter.com
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Purchase Of Second RV Park Moves Closer
The city of Wenatchee is moving closer to closing a deal to buy land it's already using for its second safe park. The city's two Safe Parks are designated areas where people living in RV's are allowed to stay for an extended period of time, up to 120 days before having to move on.
kpq.com
Chelan Co. Holding Meeting About Possible Whitewater Park Near Leavenworth
Chelan County is hosting a meeting to present information and take public comment about the possible development of a whitewater park along the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the idea was hatched following a survey of county residents several years ago. "Part of a our...
ifiberone.com
Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
kpq.com
Big Horn Sheep Among Animals To Be Monitored Through GPS Collars
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is conducting a series of aerial capture and release operations in North Central Washington. Bighorn sheep, mule deer, and mountain goats will be captured and fitted with GPS collars, before being released back into the wild. Data from the collars will used to...
Inflation – Good News for California, Bad News for Washington State
Right now we're at a 40-year-high as far as inflation goes. How does that fit with most cities in the United States? Well, some are definitely feeling it more than others. Here's a look at some cities that have it worse than others and some that you may not notice much of a difference.
kpq.com
Rhubarb Market Closing Down on January 31
After eight years in the local produce market, Rhubarb Market is closing their doors on January 31. The Rhubarb Market is an enclave of local organic produce, handcrafted specialty goods, located in downtown Wenatchee 10 N Wenatchee Ave. Owner of Rhubarb Market Sandi Bammer decided to open a local produce...
KHQ Right Now
Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents
THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
Portion of train derails, crashes into power station in south Seattle
SEATTLE — Portions of a train derailed and collided with a power station in south Seattle on Monday night. The slow-moving train, which was heading to west Seattle, crashed near the intersection of Colorado Avenue South and South Spokane Street at about 8 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.
q13fox.com
Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
Comments / 0