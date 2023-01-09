Read full article on original website
Flame Biosciences searches for future after Novartis flunks on canakinumab
Flame Biosciences debuted with the idea that its monoclonal antibody that inhibits IL-1ß, a key cytokine in inflammation, would be effective at reducing cancer. But the Pennsylvania biotech flashed the yellow lights on testing that hypothesis last year because it wanted to see if a Big Pharma could prove it first. Novartis failed — again and again and again. The Swiss giant’s canakinumab got the FDA no-go back in 2018 for cardio risk reduction, but Novartis thought the drug would work in oncology.
Next-gen Covid vaccines: No more quick variant updates and RCTs may be required, CBER leader writes
Gone are the days of Covid-19 vaccine developers promising to quickly shift their mRNA vaccines to target the next variant every three to four months. Now, CBER Director Peter Marks is calling on the Modernas and BioNTech/Pfizers of the world to really start considering to develop a “distinctly improved generation of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines offering longer protection with greater scope.”
Merck leads biopharmas in annual ‘just’ business ranking, while GSK and Sanofi nab sustainability honors
When it comes to best-business behaviors, Merck is leading pharma and biotech companies, according to the annual Just Capital list of 100 public company standouts this week. Merck came in first in the industry and at No. 26 overall, followed by Illumina (28), Biogen (41) and Amgen (100) in the general ranking spanning more than 30 different vertical business categories. Falling just outside the top group were Johnson & Johnson (101), Regeneron (109) and Gilead Sciences (112).
AstraZeneca to discontinue rare blood cancer drug in the US
AstraZeneca is retiring Lumoxiti, its third-line treatment for a rare type of blood cancer called hairy cell leukemia (HCL), the company confirmed to Endpoints News on Thursday. The drug will be permanently discontinued in the US as of July 2023, in part due to competition from rivals, a spokesperson said...
Q&A: How to attract the eye of an early investor in biotech R&D tools
SAN FRANCISCO — As early-stage biotechs grapple with the funding and IPO challenges associated with a down economy, some adjacent and more recession-proof areas are still seeing robust investments. Jenny Rooke, founder and managing partner of Genoa Ventures, sat down with Endpoints News yesterday to talk about her investments...
Sanofi extends commitment to $750M biotech startup fund
Arrowhead, Takeda liver drug headed to PhIII despite placebo response's dent on stock
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported Monday that its Takeda-partnered program reduced liver scarring and mutant protein levels in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a rare liver disease. However, a better-than-expected placebo performance sent shares of Arrowhead $ARWR down more than 20%. The Phase II SEQUOIA study showed the pair’s RNAi drug candidate...
AbbVie signs mRNA pact with Anima Biotech for $42M upfront
AbbVie is partnering on mRNA, hoping to develop new medicines with the help of a small biotech’s technology platform, the company announced today. Anima Biotech will receive an upfront payment of $42 million from AbbVie. Another $540 million is on the line in the form of option fees and research and development milestones for the discovery and development of mRNA biology modulators across three targets in oncology and immunology using the company’s Lightning platform. Commercial milestones and tiered royalties could also lead to more payouts for Anima.
Vertex gets more precise with Arbor in expanded gene editing pact
Feng Zhang’s Arbor Biotechnologies is expanding its alliance with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, but is staying mum on financials this time around. The CRISPR gene editing startup, which has been relatively quiet aside from partnership and capital-raising news since its March 2018 unveiling, is providing its Boston partner with access to precision editing technology for in vivo genetic medicines for “up to three diseases.”
Eisai chief Ivan Cheung 'not worried at all' about Leqembi's full approval
Days after Eisai and Biogen secured an accelerated approval for their Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, Eisai US chairman and CEO Ivan Cheung is confident about the path to a full approval. “Whether there’s an advisory committee or not, we are not worried at all,” Cheung told Endpoints News during a...
Data to dollars: Geron sells stock to raise over $200M after PhIII readout on MDS drug
Scoop: Biotech developing oral Alzheimer's drug is on $50M hunt
A biotech attempting to develop an oral drug for patients with Alzheimer’s disease is currently raising a Series E. The drug developer, Alzheon, disclosed a $50 million Series D last April and a $47 million grant from the National Institute on Aging in 2020, which came after back-to-back IPO attempts. The startup withdrew its Wall Street ambitions in 2018 and again in 2019.
Contract manufacturer nets capital investment to expand its physical space and install a new fill-finish line
The California-based CMO Argonaut Manufacturing Services has roped in some cash to start the year in an effort to make a significant expansion to its business. In an interview with Endpoints News, Jon Lenihan, the SVP of commercial at Argonaut, said that while the company won’t disclose the size of the investment. the funds will be going toward installing a new fill-finish line and acquiring more space for the company.
Cambrian's anti-aging mission expands with new fibrotic disease biotech
Cambrian BioPharma has a new pipeline company focused on a disease target that hasn’t met much success. The new drug developer, called Isterian Biotech, emerged from stealth Thursday morning, Cambrian announced. Georg Terstappen, Cambrian’s EVP of drug discovery, will be Isterian’s president and board chair. Cambrian CEO...
