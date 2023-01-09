AbbVie is partnering on mRNA, hoping to develop new medicines with the help of a small biotech’s technology platform, the company announced today. Anima Biotech will receive an upfront payment of $42 million from AbbVie. Another $540 million is on the line in the form of option fees and research and development milestones for the discovery and development of mRNA biology modulators across three targets in oncology and immunology using the company’s Lightning platform. Commercial milestones and tiered royalties could also lead to more payouts for Anima.

3 DAYS AGO