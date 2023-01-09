ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kclu.org

14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Carpinteria kid hailed as hero following car accident

Eleven-year-old Linus Undurraga is being hailed as hero by his family after the brave Carpinterian and Canalino Elementary School student sprang into action during a terrifying car accident. In late December, Linus and his mother’s boyfriend, Corey Evans, were traveling up the Highway 101. The pair were going to visit...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Few water rescues reported in Carpinteria, no storm drownings

There were “a couple” of water rescues in Carpinteria as of Monday night, Chief Greg Fish from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District said at Monday’s council meeting, with no reported drownings. “The thunderstorms that you may have been familiar with from 1/9, 2018, are those same types...
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms

"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No One Dead, Missing, or Injured from Winter Storm in Santa Barbara

Mother Nature knows how to throw a hell of a party. By the time the curtain fell this Monday night, enough rain had fallen to raise the water level in Lake Cachuma by 32 feet. At peak flows, Cachuma was rising at rate of two feet per hour. Before the recent rains, Cachuma was around 31 percent full; as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was edging up toward 75 percent capacity and still rising. Runoff waters were reported flowing into the South Coast’s single most important water source at a rate of 50,000 cubic feet per second. Translated into layperson’s terms, Lake Cachuma experienced a deposit of 22 billion gallons.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Carp Beach Drone

Carpinteria weathers through intense storm, flooding. Carpinteria has seen a historic amount of rainfall in the past week, with heavy winds and ra…
CARPINTERIA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Tri-county is bombarded by second wave of storm￼

Note: This article has been updated to include information on Santa Barbara Airport. Continued storming throughout the tri-counties on Jan. 9 has forced highway closures, multiple evacuation warnings and school closures for the following day. Also, the Santa Barbara Airport announced late Jan. 9 that it is closed due to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy