Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Coastal View
Evacuation, shelter in place orders canceled, southern highway lanes open
All Santa Barbara County evacuation and shelter in place orders have been canceled as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the county office of Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery. The southbound lanes of Highway 101 are also open from Santa Barbara through Ventura County, according to the California...
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
Coastal View
Carpinteria kid hailed as hero following car accident
Eleven-year-old Linus Undurraga is being hailed as hero by his family after the brave Carpinterian and Canalino Elementary School student sprang into action during a terrifying car accident. In late December, Linus and his mother’s boyfriend, Corey Evans, were traveling up the Highway 101. The pair were going to visit...
Coastal View
Few water rescues reported in Carpinteria, no storm drownings
There were “a couple” of water rescues in Carpinteria as of Monday night, Chief Greg Fish from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District said at Monday’s council meeting, with no reported drownings. “The thunderstorms that you may have been familiar with from 1/9, 2018, are those same types...
Coastal View
Train routes suspended through Tuesday; special bus shuttle now operating in Carpinteria
Carpinteria’s Line 20 will remain suspended through the rest of Tuesday, although bus services in other areas of the county are slowly resuming service, following a modified Sunday schedule. Line 28, the UC Santa Barbara shuttle, will also not operate Tuesday due to the ongoing weather conditions. Santa Barbara...
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Multiple highways closed due to storm in Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County announced overnight road closure information Tuesday, as emergency services crews dealt with the storm damage and prepared for continued severe weather into the morning.
Santa Barbara Independent
No One Dead, Missing, or Injured from Winter Storm in Santa Barbara
Mother Nature knows how to throw a hell of a party. By the time the curtain fell this Monday night, enough rain had fallen to raise the water level in Lake Cachuma by 32 feet. At peak flows, Cachuma was rising at rate of two feet per hour. Before the recent rains, Cachuma was around 31 percent full; as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was edging up toward 75 percent capacity and still rising. Runoff waters were reported flowing into the South Coast’s single most important water source at a rate of 50,000 cubic feet per second. Translated into layperson’s terms, Lake Cachuma experienced a deposit of 22 billion gallons.
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Highway 126 in Ventura County shut down by heavy rain, mud flows
A major route for Ventura County's agricultural industry, Highway 126 was partially shut down on Tuesday after the overnight storm made many sections impassable.
Coastal View
Carp Beach Drone
Carpinteria weathers through intense storm, flooding. Carpinteria has seen a historic amount of rainfall in the past week, with heavy winds and ra…
Highway 101 and Highway 154 closures, no northbound route to Santa Ynez Valley
California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 101 at Mariposa Reina and Highway 154 at Highway 246 and 192 due to multiple rock slides. The post Highway 101 and Highway 154 closures, no northbound route to Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pacbiztimes.com
Tri-county is bombarded by second wave of storm￼
Note: This article has been updated to include information on Santa Barbara Airport. Continued storming throughout the tri-counties on Jan. 9 has forced highway closures, multiple evacuation warnings and school closures for the following day. Also, the Santa Barbara Airport announced late Jan. 9 that it is closed due to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Aerial Footage of Montecito Storm Damage
I was able to capture some aerial footage of the flooding Tuesday morning from Coast Village Road. Find more photos/videos @stimsonphoto on Instagram.
Pilot makes emergency landing on Hwy 246 outside Lompoc
A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing outside Lompoc Wednesday. He says his engine stopped.
Santa Barbara Airport closed; Evacuations issued for Carpinteria
Flooding has closed the Santa Barbara Airport and prompted evacuation orders in Carpinteria Monday afternoon.
‘Vitamins for the clouds.’ Santa Barbara County turns to cloud seeding to boost rainfall
Studies show that cloud seeding has the potential to increase runoff into local lakes and reservoirs by as much as 20%.
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
