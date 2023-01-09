ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When it rains, it pours

Like most Californians, I was excited to see we were getting rain – so were my rainboots, which are kept in storage most of the year. Cachuma Lake needed the extra water, and so did our valleys. We can now say we got more than we bargained for. I write this piece in between answering phone calls about whether our site will close, supporting families who have been evacuated and have nowhere to go, and replying to emails from parents and staff with questions. To say it feels hectic is an understatement.
Carpinteria sails through storm with minimal damage

The early January storms took a toll across Santa Barbara County, and Carpinteria – facing stay in place orders, evacuations and flooding – came out the other end with some flooding, but little overall damage, the city said. Carpinteria Public Information Officer Olivia Uribe-Mutal said Carpinteria received over...
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
In other Carpinteria City Council news…

On Monday, Carpinteria Community Librarian Jody Thomas said the library is “holding up” amid the strong storms. The council unanimously approved an extension of teleconferencing provisions that allows the council to operate remotely. Closed session canceled. The city council canceled the closed session portion of the Monday night...
"Mother Nature can take down steel": Fillmore residents face mud, power outages after storm

Residents of Fillmore in Ventura County were pushing, scraping, and washing away mud Tuesday after a powerful storm swept through Southern California. "We have no running water to this side of the street and we have no power," said Mollie Engelhart, a Fillmore resident. The rain came so fast on Monday that it took out a row of trees.Neighbors could not help but stop and take photos on a bridge where train tracks seem to dangle like wire after the water washed away their foundation."It just tells you even Mother Nature can take down steel," said Emerald Phoenix of Fillmore. Many had to stay overnight elsewhere after the storm washed away access to State Route 126. Caltrans spent the day clearing the road and escorting drivers.Caltrans said crews have been working nonstop since Monday afternoon. Although they have made a lot of progress, it will take several days to open many highways.  
The better part of valor

A buddy of mine, a lifelong Carpinteria surfer and shaper raising his family in town, called the 500 Maple Ave. shop Monday afternoon and said I should get on the road home to Ventura if I didn’t want to get stuck. The creeks were all rising, and the storm had hours of rain yet to drop. Taking his advice, I drove straight into gridlock at La Conchita – the ocean a charcoal-hued mess to the right, emergency vehicles pre-positioned on the mountain side of the highway, and a very annoying driver in front of me (who’d swung around on the right shoulder) with dark tinted windows on a beater BMW and Nebraska plates. They were presumably looking at a phone since the lane would open for 50 feet ahead while the vehicle sat unmoving. (I would’ve honked and gestured angrily, but something in the whole set up suggested unlicensed firearms).
Flash flooding traps Ventura resident in river overnight

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura resident was rescued Tuesday morning after flash flooding trapped on an island in the Ventura River overnight, officials announced. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the resident was trapped after rains caused the river to surge near the area of West Old Creek Road and North Ventura Avenue. Crews tried to rescue them on Monday, but access issues prevented crews from being able to get to the trapped resident. They had to shelter on the island overnight.
Storm Impact Photo Gallery

Edhat readers share photos of the storm impacts from the past few days throughout Santa Barbara County. More photos and videos are available on Edhat's Twitter Page. Send your photos to share at info@edhat.com. By Loren McFarland. Photos of local creeks. By Max Rosenberg. Flooded and closed airport in Santa...
No One Dead, Missing, or Injured from Winter Storm in Santa Barbara

Mother Nature knows how to throw a hell of a party. By the time the curtain fell this Monday night, enough rain had fallen to raise the water level in Lake Cachuma by 32 feet. At peak flows, Cachuma was rising at rate of two feet per hour. Before the recent rains, Cachuma was around 31 percent full; as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was edging up toward 75 percent capacity and still rising. Runoff waters were reported flowing into the South Coast’s single most important water source at a rate of 50,000 cubic feet per second. Translated into layperson’s terms, Lake Cachuma experienced a deposit of 22 billion gallons.
Another storm brings flooding, road closures in SYV and beyond

Solvang City Council meeting postponed to Thursday; Santa Ynez High athletic activity canceled for Monday. The second huge storm within a week came through Santa Ynez Valley starting late Sunday through Monday afternoon and caused multiple road closures and evacuations due to the resultant flooding. The most notable closure for...
City meeting moved to Zoom format, some items postponed due to storm

Just hours before the Jan. 9 meeting of the Carpinteria City Council was set to begin, the meeting was switched to a virtual format due to the powerful storm hitting the county. Concerned that Carpinteria residents dealing with the storm would not have the chance to comment, the council elected to move several items to its Jan. 23 meeting.
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara

An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
