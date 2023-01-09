Residents of Fillmore in Ventura County were pushing, scraping, and washing away mud Tuesday after a powerful storm swept through Southern California. "We have no running water to this side of the street and we have no power," said Mollie Engelhart, a Fillmore resident. The rain came so fast on Monday that it took out a row of trees.Neighbors could not help but stop and take photos on a bridge where train tracks seem to dangle like wire after the water washed away their foundation."It just tells you even Mother Nature can take down steel," said Emerald Phoenix of Fillmore. Many had to stay overnight elsewhere after the storm washed away access to State Route 126. Caltrans spent the day clearing the road and escorting drivers.Caltrans said crews have been working nonstop since Monday afternoon. Although they have made a lot of progress, it will take several days to open many highways.

FILLMORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO