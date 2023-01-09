Biglaw Firms Kept Associates With Low Hours Employed For Much Longer Than Expected Before Announcing Layoffs

Read full article on original website
The legal industry is struggling to find enough work for its lawyers – and layoffs are beginning to bite
Law firm Goodwin Procter is the latest to axe staff—but how did such a supposedly solid sector end up making so many layoffs?
Biglaw Firm To Welcome New Associates After Deferring Their Start Dates Due To Work Slowdown
Back in September, Silicon Valley powerhouse Gunderson Dettmer became the first (and only) major firm that we know of to defer its incoming associates’ start dates into the new year due to a slowdown in demand. New associates were originally supposed to start work on October 31, 2022, but that date was pushed to January 17, 2023.
Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says
FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
After Text Calling Maternity Leave 'Sitting On Your Ass,' Law Firm Looks To Sit On Its Ass In Response
A senior attorney at a Cleveland law firm texted a former associate a furious message threatening to sabotage her future job prospects and characterizing maternity leave as “collecting salary from the firm while sitting on your ass.” Bold take from a labor and employment attorney!. We’ve since confirmed...
Goldman Sachs bankers have nickname for layoff bloodbath planned by CEO
Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...
Concerns over a 'white collar recession' grow as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Amazon and others cut jobs
With Goldman Sachs beginning layoffs this week, many are worried that the worst is yet to come for professionals across all industries as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.
Fired Goldman Sachs workers shell-shocked after ‘David’s Demolition Day’
Fired Goldman Sachs workers stumbled out in a daze from the firm’s Manhattan headquarters Wednesday as CEO David Solomon brought down the axe on thousands of employees. One group of analysts – all of them clad in high-end Canada Goose puffer coats — refused to answer a Post reporter’s questions before the shell-shocked troop scurried away from the glass skyscraper at 200 West Street. The mood wasn’t much better inside the well-heeled offices of the prestigious Wall Street firm, insiders told The Post. “I have never felt it so eerie at 200 West,” said one worker who survived the chop. “This morning was...
Firm Parts Ways With Lawyer Who Called Maternity Leave 'Sitting On Your Ass'
Perhaps yesterday afternoon’s statement from Zashin & Rich managing partner Stephen Zashin foreshadowed the evening statement declaring that “[a]fter careful consideration, Jon Dileno is no longer with Zashin & Rich” and apologizing to the former associate who dealt with all this. Perhaps the contrast between that message and the earlier “heat of the moment” statement is indicative of the first message landing with a thud.
Rut-Roh: Biglaw Profits Per Equity Partner Are Down For The First Time In A While
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to Thomson Reuters’ 2023 Report on the State of the Legal Market, profits-per-equity partner in Biglaw firms are down for the first time since what year?. Hint: The decline is seen as a result of decreased...
Lawyers Just Aren't Working As Many Hours As They Used To
Dean Ken Randall spearheads the school’s charge towards interdisciplinary, inclusive degree opportunities. Hint: The hours worked per lawyer per month was at a two-decade low last year. LexisNexis’ Fact & Issue Finder combines AI and human-assisted search to provide digestible, thorough results.
Amid criticism that he’s ‘bleeding assets,’ crypto’s last man standing claims he’s planning to hire thousands of employees
Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, of Binance says he isn’t worried about the Crypto Winter as sector losses top $2 trillion.
Layoffs & Mergers Highlight A Bumpy Year Ahead
While Goodwin Procter announced a major round of attorney layoffs, Holland & Knight announced a blockbuster expansion by adding Waller Lansden. Two different paths both driven by industry uncertainty: should firms cut or grow their way out of declining demand? Also, Ginni Thomas kept doing Ginni Thomas things.
Legal Industry Expert Predicts More Law Firm Layoffs In 2023
I think it’s quite possible, and maybe even likely. If you look at the economics, firms are in a tight squeeze in terms of their expense ratios. — Jim Jones, author of the 2023 Report on the State of the Legal Market by the Thomson Reuters Institute and the Center of Ethics and the Legal Profession at Georgetown Law, predicting in an interview with Reuters that more layoffs are to come this year. The report suggests that law firms will face a particularly challenging time in 2023, with lawyer productivity at a more than 20-year low.
Standardizing Legal Data: SALI's 10,000-Plus Tags Adopted By Providers, Vendors, And Clients
SALI’s legal-data standard has recently enjoyed vast expansions, helping the industry manage and analyze data, better informing legal practice and business. SALI’s nonprofit legal data standard (ISO for the law) improves interoperability — enabling data transfers across the legal ecosystem:. Legal providers (e.g., firms, ALSPs) Legal buyers...
Economic Report: Most of America thinks it’s a bad time to buy a home. Expect a ‘continued decline in home sales,’ Fannie Mae says.
Home-buying sentiment is glum as we enter 2023, thanks to high mortgage rates and home prices, according to new research. Home Purchase Sentiment Index rose slightly in December by 3.7 points, to 61, the company said Monday. The index hit an all-time low in October. In December, 21% of the...
