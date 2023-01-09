ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho murders: Suspect threw out trash in neighbors' bins in middle of the night, source says

By Emily Shapiro, Josh Margolin and Lucien Bruggeman, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1palZ2_0k8yKQmA00

NEW YORK — Federal investigators saw Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger throw out garbage into neighbors' trash bins in the middle of the night as they surveilled him in Pennsylvania in the days leading up to his arrest, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Dec. 30 in his home state of Pennsylvania. Kohberger, a Ph.D. student in Washington State's department of criminal justice and criminology at the time, was visiting his family in Pennsylvania over winter break.

The local FBI field office was first made aware of Kohberger’s presence in the region on Dec. 22, the source said. FBI agents surveilled his parents' home in Albrightsville for four days before he was arrested, the source said.

Kohberger, who has since been extradited back to Idaho, was charged with first-degree murder and burglary for the killings of four University of Idaho students.

Roommates Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in the girls' home between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 13. Two other roommates survived.

One of the survivors told police that night "she heard who she thought was Goncalves say something to the effect of 'there's someone here,'" according to court documents. But that could have been Kernodle on her phone because records showed she was on TikTok at about 4:12 a.m., the document said.

The roommate said "she looked out of her bedroom but did not see anything when she heard the comment about someone being in the house," the documents said. "She opened her door a second time when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle's room."

The roommate "then said she heard a male voice say something to the effect of 'it's ok, I'm going to help you,'" according to the documents.

The roommate said she opened her door again when she heard the crying, and that's when she saw a man in black clothes and a mask walking past her in the house, according to court documents. The roommate locked herself in her room after seeing him, the documents said.

Kohberger has not entered a plea. His next status hearing is Jan. 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Dylan Mortensen was ‘scared to death’ seeing accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger: lawyer

The University of Idaho student who told cops she saw an intruder in her house the morning of the quadruple homicide there was “scared to death,” a lawyer for one of the victims’ families said Saturday. Dylan Mortensen, 21, reported seeing an unknown “figure clad in black clothing and a mask” walking past her, towards the home’s back exit, just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, although police were not summoned to the home for eight hours. “She was scared. She was scared to death, and rightly so,” Shanon Gray, a lawyer for victim Kaylee Goncalves’ family, told Fox News. “This guy...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Ex-Tenant At 'Creaky' University Of Idaho Murder House Believes Suspect Couldn't Have Gone Unnoticed

A former tenant who lived at the off-campus house-turned-crime scene in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has spoken out with a claim about the suspect. The ex-tenant found it hard to believe that the killer could freely move about the residence without being noticed due to the "old, creaky house," RadarOnline.com has learned. Cole Alteneder graduated from UI in 2022 and lived at 1122 King St during his junior year of college. After he moved out, his former off-campus dwelling became the crime scene of a gruesome quadruple homicide that has left Moscow, Idaho, police, state,...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Online sleuths claim Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger attended victims’ vigil

Some online sleuths claim murder suspect Bryan Kohberger can be spotted in images taken during a vigil held for the four University of Idaho students he allegedly murdered. According to some hawk-eyed Internet users, a man who resembles 28-year-old Kohberger can be seen in video taken during a Nov. 30 vigil held at the University. Clips viewed thousands of times and shared online have many Twitter users asking if a man walking through the service wearing a blue jacket could be Kohberger. One watchful Twitter slueth wrote: “The blue coat guy at the vigil for the slain Idaho college students...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had ‘no connection’ to victims, family lawyer says

The suspect arrested in the murders of four University of Idaho students had no connection with the victims, a lawyer for one of the grieving families has said. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle did not appear to have personally met Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger prior to their 13 November slayings, the Goncalves family lawyer told Insider on Monday. Following the attack that rocked the college town of Moscow, Mr Kohberger, 28, finished his semester at WSU. Weeks later, he reportedly travelled with his father from his apartment in Pullman,...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger ‘seemed preoccupied’ after Idaho murders: former student

A former student of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger said the teaching assistant seemed “preoccupied” and started grading leniently following the murders of the four University of Idaho students. “Definitely around then, he started grading everybody just 100s. Pretty much if you turned something in, you were getting high marks,” Washington State University student Hayden Stinchfield told CNN’s Erin Burnett Monday night. “He stopped leaving notes. He seemed preoccupied,” the student added. “The couple times that he did come after, or around that time period, he had a little more facial hair, stubble, less well-kept. He was a little quieter.” Kohberger, who was...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
111K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy