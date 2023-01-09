Considerations for insurance preauthorization and reauthorization are explored by a key opinion leader. Paige Nues: Many families are learning new language, such as Medicaid and the waiver system, and are getting their heads wrapped around things like Rett syndrome being on the Compassionate Allowance list. Those are things that most parents don’t come to parenthood expecting to know. For example, having any idea how to navigate how to have their private insurance work with public services and public health care, or that their child is eligible for it, or how long they might be on a wait list. Parents become very afraid of changing jobs, and whether their insurance company will cover a certain provider or a certain specialty. Or whether it will cover durable medical equipment, as those things come into a child’s life for seating and positioning. Medications could frequently start to be prescribed for epilepsy, seizures, sleep, or for reflux. A parent may be worried about how these medications interact with one another. For example, if I give her epilepsy medication, and she already has disrupted sleep and has low muscle tone, well the adverse effects of those medications in an infant or a small child are very frightening. To think that your child might live from early childhood into adulthood having to take these intense medications is worrisome, and sometimes they don’t work. Frequently you must change them. Parents worry about whether their insurance will continue to cover the cost of these medications. They suddenly have to become an excellent case manager.

