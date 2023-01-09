Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Insurance Authorization Considerations Associated With Rett Syndrome Treatment
Considerations for insurance preauthorization and reauthorization are explored by a key opinion leader. Paige Nues: Many families are learning new language, such as Medicaid and the waiver system, and are getting their heads wrapped around things like Rett syndrome being on the Compassionate Allowance list. Those are things that most parents don’t come to parenthood expecting to know. For example, having any idea how to navigate how to have their private insurance work with public services and public health care, or that their child is eligible for it, or how long they might be on a wait list. Parents become very afraid of changing jobs, and whether their insurance company will cover a certain provider or a certain specialty. Or whether it will cover durable medical equipment, as those things come into a child’s life for seating and positioning. Medications could frequently start to be prescribed for epilepsy, seizures, sleep, or for reflux. A parent may be worried about how these medications interact with one another. For example, if I give her epilepsy medication, and she already has disrupted sleep and has low muscle tone, well the adverse effects of those medications in an infant or a small child are very frightening. To think that your child might live from early childhood into adulthood having to take these intense medications is worrisome, and sometimes they don’t work. Frequently you must change them. Parents worry about whether their insurance will continue to cover the cost of these medications. They suddenly have to become an excellent case manager.
thepennyhoarder.com
Have 2 Years of Health Care Experience? Work as a Temporary Data Specialist
NeoGenomics, an oncology testing company, is hiring a temporary order entry data specialist in the United States. The position is estimated to last six months, starting this month. You will be contacting clients to fill in missing or incomplete information for claim adjudication, as well as entering data from company...
hcplive.com
Study: Patients More Satisfied with Specialists who Trained with Primary Care Physicians
New data show patients who receive referred specialist care from a physician who went to medical school or other certification programs with their primary provider report better survey scores. Maximilian J. Pany, BA. Primary care physician and specialist co-training is associated with significantly improved patient experiences with specialists, according to...
MedicalXpress
A resource guide for Alzheimer's caregivers: Tips for home care and nursing homes
Do you know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid? How about, in a pinch, how to find a nursing home and research which ones in your area might be good and others less so?. Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other...
CNBC
Successfully applying for Social Security disability is difficult. Applying as a long Covid patient is even trickier
Long Covid has caused millions of Americans who suffer from symptoms to be out of work. For long-term cases, Social Security disability benefits may be the best bet for replacing lost income. But getting approved may be difficult, due to the "invisible" set of symptoms long Covid patients experience. When...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Hospitals need a battle plan for end of Medicaid's continuous coverage
Up to 18 million Medicaid beneficiaries are projected to lose coverage when states begin the redetermination process for coverage starting on April 1 and after the current and likely last public health emergency ends on April 11. This likely means a gap in coverage for those who had Medicaid through...
What Is Dental Malpractice? Definition & Examples
Dentists have a duty to provide a professional level of service to patients. If a dentist fails to fulfill their obligations, patients damaged by this failure can file a dental malpractice claim. This guide to dental malpractice can help you to understand when you might be entitled to compensation for...
infomeddnews.com
The Path to a Medical Career: A Comprehensive Guide to Studying Medicine
Studying medicine is no easy feat. It requires hard work, dedication, and a passion for helping others. But if you’re willing to put in the effort, it can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. From understanding complex medical concepts to working with patients on a...
AHIP focusing on health care affordability and accessibility in 2023
Access and affordability are the top two concerns of the health insurance industry as we move into a new year. That was the word from Matt Eyles, president and CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, during a webinar on “The State of the Industry.”. “Over past three years...
wpgxfox28.com
What are dental bridges?
Originally Posted On: https://www.capitaldentistry.ca/restorative-dentistry/dental-bridges/. While dental crowns are used as caps to cover and protect damaged and/or decayed teeth, dental bridges are used as links — or bridges — to cover the space left by one or more missing teeth. Furthermore, dental bridges securely connect the adjoining teeth on either side of the gap.
wpgxfox28.com
Dental Implants – What is a dental implant?
Originally Posted On: https://www.capitaldentistry.ca/restorative-dentistry/dental-implant/. A dental implant is used to replace a missing tooth or teeth. A dental implant consists of a titanium post surgically inserted into the jawbone to replace the missing tooth (teeth). Once healed, it can anchor a new tooth or prostheses. In the case of a single tooth, a replacement crown that is made of ceramic, metal or acrylic can be affixed. In the case of missing teeth, a bridge, denture or full new set of teeth can be affixed to them.
Lakeland Electric Offers Medically Essential Service Program
What Does The Medically Essential Service Program Provide?. This program provides Lakeland Electric customers with reasonable prior notice of power interruption due to scheduled service maintenance. In turn, customers enrolled in the program are allowed time to secure backup power for their medical equipment. What Services Are Not Offered By...
Forget About Going To The Dentist While High: Here Is Why ADA Advises Against Dental Checkups When Stoned
This article was originally published in November 2022. A new survey discovered that more than half of dentists (52%) confirmed that their patients are showing up for checkups while high on cannabis or some other drug. Following these results, the American Dental Association (ADA) advised patients to abstain from marijuana prior to dental appointments.
beckersdental.com
The best way to avoid losing staff to competitors, according to 1 dentist
Establishing a positive workplace culture involves several factors to keep staff happy and at your practice, according to Rajdeep Randhawa, DDS. Dr. Randhawa, owner of Innovative Dentistry in Colts Neck, N.J., recently spoke with Becker's about workplace culture and how it can be used to attract and retain dental staff.
mpo-mag.com
Pediatric Medical Devices Market to Top $45B by 2028
There's big bucks to be gained in treating healthcare's smallest (youngest) patients. The pediatric medical devices market is expected to swell 7.22% annually over the next six years to reach $45.52 billion by 2028, according to a Data Bridge Market Research report. The increasing prevalence of chronic disease among infants and children will be mainly responsible for the growth.
labroots.com
Dental Implants Could Serve as Effective Hearing Aids
One day you might have a hearing aid implanted in your mouth. Researchers tested the efficiency of natural teeth and dental implants to conduct sound as an alternative to traditional hearing aids. Bone-anchored hearing aids (BAHA) are surgically implanted devices that treat hearing loss through bone conduction of sound vibrations...
