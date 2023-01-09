Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Cadillac’s New V-LMDh Race Cars Look Fantastic in Colorful Liveries
CadillacBetween the paint and the noise, you're not going to miss these cars.
That Crashed Ford Mustang With a Chevy Camaro Face Has an Amazing Back Story
Copart, commenter oi8achevy on The DriveWe thought it was a tasteless custom job. We were wrong: It was a craftily built track car that was taken from this world too soon.
Top Speed
The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023
The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
This New Street-Legal Flying Car Can Take Off Like an eVTOL and Then Cruise the Highway at 70 MPH
California-based ASKA showed off its electric “flying car” with a full-scale interior mockup at CES last week. Unlike other flying cars entering the market, the AS5 looks and behaves more like a conventional eVTOL than a converted airplane design. “People were excited when they got behind the wheel and saw how easy it would be to drive and fly,” said Guy Kaplinsky, ASKA’s co-Founder and CEO. The company has established a Tesla-style retail store in Los Altos in Silicon Valley, and is taking preorders for the aircraft ($5,000 deposit, $789,000 retail). ASKA has a manufacturing center in Mountain View, Calif., where it...
Top Speed
Five Affordable Motorcycles For Track Day Use In 2023
There is nothing in the motorcycle world more exciting than a day at the track. With explosive acceleration, and breakneck, exhilarating speeds, the track provides you with the chance to ride like you never would be able to on the streets. If you are craving the thrill of the racetrack and are looking to get a motorcycle to take there, these five bikes provide great value for their affordable price point, and will definitely give you the thrill that you are looking for!
Top Speed
2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review: An Urban Roadster For Everyone
Royal Enfield has been on a winning streak over the last few years. The Indian manufacturer of premium entry-level classic motorcycles has been dominating on its home turf of India, which is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. When the Royal Enfield 650 Twins made their debut a few years ago, the world took notice too. Since then, Royal Enfield has been launching high-quality motorcycles for the global market, with a brand-new model launched every year, and each one of them being well-received by motorcycle enthusiasts.
2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Shows Off ‘Stealth’ All-Electric Driving Mode
ChevroletChevy's teaser confirms that the new hybrid C8 will be able to drive in an electric-only mode.
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
The role of the dealership is changing after years of direct sales from Tesla and a new approach from established automakers.
Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years
"We haven't seen seen any slowdown or downturn," says Rolls-Royce CEO.
Top Speed
The Honda Super Cub And Dax Have Gone Electric
If you like fun, pocket-sized motorcycles, there’s a high chance you’re already familiar with Honda’s miniMoto lineup. After all, the assortment is quite popular and rakes in good sales, not just in America but also in European, British, and Asian markets. Taking this a step further, Honda has now debuted the electrified Super Cub and Dax for 2023, both categorized as electric bikes. These aim to broaden the miniMoto's prowess to the EV world, plus lay a foundation for Honda’s electric two-wheeler future.
Top Speed
This BMW i7 xDrive60’s Fake “Engine” Noises Are Eerie
BMW stunned the automotive community in April 2022 with the debut of the all-new electrified 7 Series, the i7. It is new to BMW aficionados because it is the first time BMW introduced a luxury limo with a fully electric powertrain. The standard 7 Series retains the good old V-8 power. However, the unconventional design of the G70 generation, as a whole, makes it quite challenging to love this luxury Bimmer visually. In addition, specific touches feel overly done, especially with the i7. Like BMW’s flagship electric SUV, the iX, the i7 plays fake sounds through its speakers when you keep your right foot busy. Although not new to the EV world, BMW took this feature seriously and incorporated it in more innovative ways. However, in real life, the feature does make some peculiar sounds that are adaptive to the driving modes. To showcase the matter, AutoTopNL took out the i7 for a quick high-speed run, and it turns out that, despite the weirdly composed sounds, the luxury EV is pretty quick.
Top Speed
This Custom Chevy K5 Blazer Has A Corvette Engine And Ridiculous Performance
You don't have to be a Bow Tie fan to appreciate Kurt Hill's 1972 Chevy Blazer K5 restoration. This K5 was two years in the making, and Hill played around with multiple motor choices before settling on a Corvette L7 motor and exhaust system, making this build a sort-of K5/C5. Hill utilized the basic Blazer body of a K5 he bought as a roller in 2010. It would be 2016 before he was completely done restoring and tinkering to get it to perfection. Hill joined AutotopiaLA's Shawn Davis for an in-depth discussion about how he revamped this classic ride.
Top Speed
Here's Why The World Needs A Manual Lexus IS-F
Engineers and enthusiasts alike have been on a mission to save the manuals for some time now. The dwindling options available had us thinking about which cars would be a good match for a modern manual transmission. The team at Lexus is on the brink of something with a ton of potential. Lexus very cleverly restrained from calling its V-8-powered sedan an IS-F. Instead, it’s been given the more traditional alphanumeric name of IS500. This leaves room for a more engaging, full-blown F product. The IS 500 is missing some key F hardware components, and thus it is labeled an “F Sport Performance” model. This is Lexus’ golden opportunity to add those components back in and make an IS-F really shine with a manual transmission thrown into the mix.
Top Speed
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Is Getting A More Powerful Variant
Minivans are mostly a thing of the past with dwindling sales as more and more people switch to SUVs. Sure, there is the whole VanLife movement, but that is mostly specific to full-size vans like old Chevy models and Ford Transits. Nowadays if you have a larger family or occasionally need to haul excessive amounts of people, you ditch the perceived dorky and outdated-appearing Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna and get a full-size, three-row SUV. However, there could be another minivan that could survive the onslaught. The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz is looking to cash in using its grandfather's likeness, but not its performance, as Volkswagen has hinted that a hot I.D. Buzz is coming as well.
Top Speed
Mazda's New Rotary Engine Isn't Coming To The U.S.
When Mazda finally laid the RX-8 to rest over ten years ago, testers and fans alike were sad. After all, the model quietly ended the journey of the rotary engine in a mass-produced vehicle. While Mazda continued to raise hopes, the future of the rotary engine remained quiet for a long time. Just under a year ago, Mazda finally confirmed its return, causing eyes to light up not only among the brand's own fans. With the official presentation of the Mazda MX-30 R-EV with rotary piston range extender, however, Mazda is now likely to cause heads to droop. That's because the rotary engine looks likely to remain off-limits to the North American market and only sold in Europe.
Top Speed
Tubocharging The Yamaha R7 Results In Ludicrous Performance
Turbos are the go-to performance boosters in the drag racing world, and we’ve seen everything from a turbo Honda Grom to a turbo Harley-Davidson Road King on a drag strip. Taking this up a notch is Australia’s Extreme Creations which has now plonked a turbo in Yamaha’s newest R model, the YZF-R7. Not only that, but the shop has also taken the turbo R7 to the drag strip and the quarter-mile times put some supercars to shame.
Top Speed
Why The C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Still Makes A Strong Case For Itself
In late-2008, Chevrolet stunned the automotive world by unleashing a supercar-killing ZR1 version of its sixth-generation Corvette. During development, the car was nicknamed the "Blue Devil" after General Motors' then-CEO Rick Wagoner's alma mater, Duke University. At a time when Ferrari's most potent F430, the Scuderia, boasted 503 horsepower, the first factory supercharged Corvette cranked out a whopping 638 horsepower. Nowadays, we're lucky to live in an era where massive horsepower numbers and crazy performance are the norms, but fifteen years ago, the ZR1 delivered an unbelievable amount of power, not just for the price, but for any car. In fact, Jeremy Clarkson called it his car of the year, gushing that it “manages to be both docile and extraordinarily savage all at the same time — an epic car that seemingly came out of nowhere.” But should you consider spending your hard-earned dollars on one today, especially since the current Corvette, the C8, is such a fantastic machine?
Top Speed
Here's What Really Makes The Volkswagen ID.7 Worth Waiting For
Volkswagen has certainly been getting a heap of publicity out of their ID.7 EV concept that debuted last week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Journalists and civilian attendees alike were blown away by the ID.7’s QR-code-themed light-up digital camouflage. As per Volkswagen, something like 40 layers of electroluminescent and non-conductive black paint was laid down over electrical contacts to create this wild exterior treatment, with 22 zones that can be controlled independently.
Top Speed
This Custom Nissan Z Looks Primed For The Fast And Furious Franchise And Sung Kang
It should come as no surprise that the actors from the Fast And Furious series are actual enthusiasts in their own time. However, very few of them are as prevalent online as Sung Kang, famous for playing Han and driving the Veilside RX-7 in Tokyo Drift. Kang has been featured in videos with YouTubers and showing off his personal collection that is enough to make a JDM lover cry. A while back, he claimed that he would be driving a new Nissan Z in the next Fast And Furious movie, and VeilSide Japan just debuted this wild ride for Han to drift around in, shortly before the Tokyo Auto Salon.
Comments / 0