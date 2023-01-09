BMW stunned the automotive community in April 2022 with the debut of the all-new electrified 7 Series, the i7. It is new to BMW aficionados because it is the first time BMW introduced a luxury limo with a fully electric powertrain. The standard 7 Series retains the good old V-8 power. However, the unconventional design of the G70 generation, as a whole, makes it quite challenging to love this luxury Bimmer visually. In addition, specific touches feel overly done, especially with the i7. Like BMW’s flagship electric SUV, the iX, the i7 plays fake sounds through its speakers when you keep your right foot busy. Although not new to the EV world, BMW took this feature seriously and incorporated it in more innovative ways. However, in real life, the feature does make some peculiar sounds that are adaptive to the driving modes. To showcase the matter, AutoTopNL took out the i7 for a quick high-speed run, and it turns out that, despite the weirdly composed sounds, the luxury EV is pretty quick.

